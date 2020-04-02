Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Thursday, April 2, 2020

To love well one must have courage, star signs.

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Thursday, April 2, 2020.

The Sun is in the zodiac sign of Aries. The Moon in Cancer enters Leo at 1:24 p.m. EST.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 1 — The Leader.

To love means to have courage. It takes a lot of strength to be with someone through thick and thin. Yet, that is what a leader does, isn't? Most of us don't think of leadership when we think of love, but its an essential part of a relationship that lasts.

What does love teach about leadership? In love, we often think about following our hearts, but when you are in a relationship, you also need a strong backbone.

True love is passionate, and it can be romantic, but over time when a couple becomes comfortable with one another, each person's guard drops and their flaws start to be recognized clearly.

To be in a relationship, you need a desire to thrive and overcome whatever complications you face. During today's numerology of a Life Path 1, we find relentless energy. The Leader is ruled by the Sun, as is the zodiac sign Leo, where the Moon will transit for the next two and a half days.

The Sun, in both numerology and astrology, points to inner and external vitality. For this reason, a Leader in love is more than a partner, it's a person who gives their significant other life. Like Leo, it's brave. Like Leo, it teaches us to have courage in all that we do, but especially when you are in love.

Like the wind in the sails that you feel when you're with the right person, or how a hug seems to take away the cares of the world, today's numerology is a sign to be that person who encourages and uplifts people in your life.

By doing so, you lead in love, and you also give others something worthy to follow.

Even though the day starts off with the emotional energy of a Cancerian Moon, when it enters Leo we all get a boost of energy and determination to love bravely.

Today is great for encouragement, navigating challenges in your relationships with a gentle touch.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Aries, today, you may decide to retreat into your thoughts. It's an important time for introspection.

Some things are beginning to change for you, and it may appear that you have limited options, but you do not.

You simply have to spend time reviewing your situation and carefully looking for your options.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The World

Taurus, you have golden opportunities and some you may miss if you choose to not see the good that's in all around you.

You may need to ask or invite the universe to participate with you more actively.

Ask for what you want, and each time you hear your inner voice chatting something negative, silence it and tell it something beneficial and positive instead.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Swords

Gemini, creativity in love is always an option. You can find new ways to communicate an "I love you" each day.

Your relationships are as unique as you are and as the people in them.

You don't have to have a cookie-cutter love. When you sense that things need a little bit of excitement, do something to spice it up.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords

Cancer, sometimes we can put ourselves in positions of compromise.

Today, try to avoid allowing yourself to do anything that your gut tells you is a bad idea, even if you would decide to sacrifice your instincts for the sake of love.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: The Sun

Leo, it's a beautiful day for passion, love, and romance. You may find it anywhere you want.

Even if you're single, love is in the air, it's all around, and as long as you have friends and family who care, your love life is full.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Virgo, when things seem unfair, it's hard to feel like the rest of life is any better.

Try your best to be optimistic right now.

You may not understand what's going on with others, but trust that everything will work itself out and be alright.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Five of Pentacles

Libra, change is important to life, love, and to your emotional well-being.

You may not like change sometimes, but it's an essential part of life.

Today, learn to manage how you feel and see that when your normal must adapt to a new way of doing things, it's going to be difficult at first, but then you'll wonder how you ever did things any other way.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Scorpio, you may wish and hope for someone who can be the protector you want in your life.

When others disappoint you, it's hard not to feel betrayed.

You may have to accept that everyone has their own share of limitations.

It can be a time to learn from this experience and see how to avoid allowing it to happen again.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

Sagittarius, your kindness won't go unrecognized.

You are doing the best you can and even though you wish you could do more for the people you love, acknowledge that you have given your all.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

Capricorn, your good nature may feel like it's being taken for granted today.

You may find that you are unable to understand why others would ever choose to be ingenuine.

However, if you think back you may realize you saw red flags and either missed them or ignored them.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Aquarius, there comes a point in time when you see paradise is right before your eyes, either with a partner or in a friendship.

When it feels like your relationship may be threatened either by space, time or distance, it can be frightening.

However, you can find new ways to overcome these challenges and bring you and your partner closer together because of it.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Pisces, sometimes you have to work within a system or with a partner to get what you want.

You may feel like your needs are being neglected and wish you didn't have to be the one to always give first.

Today, try to see things as a process, and if you really feel that you will never get your desires met, it may be time to move on.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.