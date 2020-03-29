Today's Love Horoscopes + Tarot Card Readings For All Zodiac Signs On Sunday, March 29, 2020

Have fun, star signs!

Today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings are here for all zodiac signs in astrology on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

The Sun is in the sign of Aries, and Aries Season will last until April 19. The Moon transits the thoughtful sign of Gemini.

What do today's love horoscopes and tarot card readings have in store for all zodiac signs in astrology?

Today's numerology comes with the energy of a Life Path Number 9 — The Humanitarian.

Famous Life Path 9 individuals include Angela Jolie and Mother Teresa.

If your birthday adds up to a number 9, you are also a humanitarian life path personality.

With the Sun in Aries and while springtime is here, it feels like it's time to get up and go for all zodiac signs.

However, this may not be the case where you are now. And, you may wonder how others feel during this time in history.

Are you tired of being cooped up? I know. We all are. So, today, take a chance and change things up a little. Do something that you haven't done lately or have never done before.

Venus is still in Taurus, and this brings focus to what we have at home to tend to. It's important to incorporate new and exciting things into your life to break up the monotony.

Maybe go for a bike ride or a walk in the neighborhood. If you are not super interested in being sporty, maybe try some new outside crafts.

Saturn in Aquarius makes our lives less structured, but we can still set a routine in place. Why not include the family?

Chalk is fun to do with your kids and there are new and improved ideas online to make murals on your fence and liven up your outdoor living space.

Or, one of my favorites, filling balloons with paint and then throwing them at a canvas, paper, or white sheets to make an interesting splash design.

While Mercury, the planet of communication continues to transit the zodiac sign of Pisces, creativity calls for exploration. It's just a good idea to let your creativity flow and to get out of your comfort zone.

Let your creativity flow and try something new, not just for the sake of yourself but you're doing something good by staying active at home for all humanity. So, have fun with it.

Read on to find your zodiac sign's love horoscope below with a daily tarot card reading for Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Judgement

Aries, don't second guess things, as the Judgement card indicates. Instead, let things go and just have fun.

We all need some structured fun every now and again.

You can never stay serious for long. It's important to get back to the simpler ways of life.

Just have fun and let all your worries slip away for a little bit.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Pentacles

Taurus, sometimes you can make matters worse when you worry that things won't work to plan. A positive mindset will not only help your relationship but it will give you the courage you need at this time.

When times are tough, remember all that you have.

You are surrounded by love and no matter what, things will work out.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Gemini, a little bit of initiative is all it takes to bring a spark into your love life no matter what relationship status you are in now.

Single? Take chances, make mistakes, and live to make the special people in your life smile.

Married? A smile can brighten up anyone's day and if you can make them laugh, then that's even better.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Justice

Cancer, it's not fair when you give someone your heart and in exchange, they only give you back pieces.

You don't need to feel bad for the pain you can't let go. It takes time to heal when you've loved selflessly.

No matter the situation, you can find happiness.

Even if you have already, your heart may still need time to catch up with the way things are now.

Even if it's just reading a book or playing in the backyard with your loved ones.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Leo, it's amazing what a day can change. Today, you get a fresh start.

Take some time to let loose and have some stress-free fun.

It's so hard to let things go, but if you try and have fun, you can find an escape from your reality for a little while.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Virgo, your intuition is meant to be trusted. So, don't let yourself feel uncertain because of the way you feel.

Interesting times lead to drastic life changes, and of course, it can feel strange and rocky right now.

It's important to do things that benefit you and help you release all of your stress and anxiety. It's not good to keep it bottled up.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Cups

Libra, you have a sweet way of encouraging the heart of others.

Married or coupled? Spice things up a little and try new things.

You can do so much to strengthen your bond with your significant other or with your children.

Single? Things can feel uncertain right now, but if you really want to meet your soulmate, you just have to put in the effort.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: The Chariot

Scorpio, challenges come but so do opportunities. Love is always a risk worth taking.

No matter the circumstance, you are a leader that helps others find happiness.

Point them in the direction of finding love and relaxation.

At least, find something creative that you could do together. If you're single, be that light of encouragement to your friends. They need you right now.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Sagittarius, anxieties can be overwhelming, so it's OK to lean on those you love during this time of chaos.

You don't have to be strong right now. You just have to trust.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Capricorn, patience is an amazing thing. Everyone needs some patience to be the rock in the family during this time.

You may not know how much you are needed, but you are.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Hierophant

Aquarius, you don't have to worry about things so much. You only have control over your immediate situations.

No one knows what's in store for the future. So, live each day in the moment.

Today's love horoscope & Tarot card reading for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Pisces, I know it's hard to stay inside all the time when your life has been completely turned upside down.

You just have to go with the flow and believe that everything happens for a reason.

