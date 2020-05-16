What Is A Soulmate & When You'll Meet Yours, According To Your Zodiac Sign

Do you have a soulmate?

What is a soulmate? When you think about soulmates, you probably think about those corny romance novels or any Disney princess movie.

A soulmate is someone who understands you and loves you on every level. They respect you emotionally, mentally, and physically, and would never dream of harming you in any way.

Soulmates don't always have to just revolve around romantic partners; soulmates can also be a best friend or a stranger you met on the street. There are plenty of ways to attract others, but the key aspect of a soulmate is the inevitable connection between two people.

What are the different kinds of soulmates?

1. Twin flames

A twin flame is basically the ideal example of a soulmate. A twin flame is a person who completely matches your energy and understands you on every level. However, sometimes finding your twin flame isn't the best idea.

Once you find your twin flame, that person is basically a mirror image of yourself. They share your same passions and interests, pet peeves and quirks. While this may seem like a match made in heaven, it can also be difficult to have everything in common with your significant other.

2. Connecting souls

Connecting souls is another form of soulmates that happens to be more related to a romantic relationship.

A connecting soul is someone who you may not end up being with forever, but someone you could see yourself possibly living with or even having kids with.

3. Platonic soulmate

The last type of soulmate that's probably the most common is the non-romantic soulmate. These are your best friends, practically family, who know you inside out and can easily call you out when they need to.

These aren't your future boyfriend or girlfriend, but rather your confidant in life. We would be nowhere without our best friends helping to guide us. This soulmate could be a co-worker, a teacher, or just simply the boy or girl next door.

Now, when we add astrology into the mix, the meaning of a soulmate is different for each zodiac sign.

What does each zodiac sign need in a potential soulmate? This is what each sign needs in a soulmate and when they will meet them.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, you will meet your soulmate sooner than you think. In fact, they may already be a part of your life.

You need a soulmate who will match your confident energy, not just anyone can keep up with your fiery nature. Your future soulmate will not hold you back and will only fuel your fire. Your soulmate will help you shine and allow you to keep being your competitive and courageous self.

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Taurus, you may think you'll never find your soulmate, but they will pop into your life when you need them most.

You need a soulmate who will help you channel your inner softie because you know how stubborn you can be. Your soulmate will be there to help you make major life decisions, especially those decisions that may not always be in your favor.

It's okay to want the best for yourself, but your soulmate will help open your eyes to other alternatives out there. Your soulmate knows deep down that your stubborn nature is just a wall built to protect your heart.

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Gemini, you have already met your soulmate and may not even realize it.

Your soulmate is one with a big brain filled with lots of inappropriate humor. They will be there to help keep things in your life interesting.

You know you can be a bit picky when it comes to who you allow in your inner circle, but your soulmate will be the one to broaden your social horizons. Your soulmate will be funny, clever, and always keep you on your feet.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Cancer, your soulmate may take a few years to come your way, but that's only because they need to be emotionally mature enough to be with you.

Your soulmate will keep the romance alive in your relationship and will always be the first one to propose a spontaneous date night.

Cancers have big hearts and need someone with a lot of room for their love. Your soulmate will be empathetic to your needs and will always be that shoulder to cry on. You need someone who won't only think about themselves and can put your needs first.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Leo, you haven't met your soulmate yet, but you will when you least expect it.

You need someone who will keep you on your toes and plays off of your carefree and confident nature. Your soulmate will always keep thinkings interesting and will never let the spark die.

Leos aren't a fan of boring people, so your soulmate will always keep you intrigued and anticipating what will come next.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Virgo, you may have met your soulmate, but still have some doubts surrounding that person.

You need someone who is very sophisticated and mature. Honestly, you just need someone who will understand your high-class needs.

Your soulmate needs to be a go-getter and never settle for less. They will be committed to you and only you!

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Libra, you know you have high standards, so you probably have never even considered someone to be a soulmate.

They need to be the perfect balance of attractive, smart, funny, and cunning. Your soulmate needs to be confident in order to keep up with your energy.

Your need for the ideal aesthetic makes it hard for you to find someone worthy enough to be considered your soulmate, but one day that dreamy person will waltz into your life. You're all about finding your "one."

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Scorpio, you have yet to meet your soulmate, but within a year that person will start to show their face.

You need a soulmate who will challenge you and feed off of your hot energy. You could never be with someone who only likes to stay in and watch movies — you need yourself an adventure.

Your soulmate will never hold you back from having a good time, but will also start to mellow you out just a bit. You need a little grounding and your soulmate is the one to do it.

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Sagittarius, you have not met your soulmate but, but probably will during your next big adventure.

You crave freedom and personal space, so having a soulmate seems too smothering to you. Your soulmate is going to be someone who allows you to be the free spirit that you are.

They will never hold you back from following your heart. You have had enough people in your life try to change you that your soulmate will be a breath of fresh air.

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Capricorn, you have met your soulmate, but are too in your head to realize it.

You can be picky and have a hard time looking past small flaws in others. Your soulmate is someone who is stylish, charming, and very lavish.

You need a soulmate who will help loosen you up and help you become less critical of yourself and others. You really need someone you can count on, as your trust level is not the highest.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Aquarius, your soulmate is already in your life and you're just starting to realize it.

You need someone who will help lower your anxiety, while also pushing you to live your best life. Your soulmate will be there as a hand to hold, a person to vent to, and a machine of laughs when needed.

If this person also happens to be a great cook and love to eat, even better!

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

Pisces, your trusting and kind nature has made you think you've met your soulmate numerous times.

These people probably broke your heart, but the real star is on the way. You need someone who will help you stick up for yourself.

You know you can try to keep the peace, even if that means holding back what you believe in. Your soulmate will be the perfect balance of warm-hearted and confident, fun-loving and serious.

Carlie Fox is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture and relationship topics.