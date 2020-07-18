What Makes Him Miss You After A Breakup, According To His Zodiac Sign

It might take a little time, but he'll catch on.

Sometimes, guys let good things slip past them. More often than not, they realize it way after the fact.

This can be especially frustrating when you knew you had something good and it just all turned to crap.

So, when is he going to realize this? Depending on your man's zodiac sign, it could be never.

Some guys just can't admit they're wrong, but that doesn't stop them from missing an ex when the love was real. If you were seeing and especially dating a stubborn man, it might be the end of the world before he even hints at the fact that losing you was a huge mistake.

A guy who was more in touch with his emotions might be able to pull himself off the boat before it completely sinks. So, when will he actually realize what a terrible mistake has been made?

If you remember his zodiac sign, astrology has a lot to say about how to make him miss you, especially after a breakup.

When reality hits and he starts missing you, will he come crawling back? (Wouldn't hold my breath if he was an Aries, though.)

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries men are cockier than you could possibly imagine.

Even if they realize that you were the absolute love of their life and they can't possibly imagine moving on from you, they'll never tell you.

Winning and being in first place is one of the most important things to Aries. He won't admit his failure or the fact that he lost you, but he'll definitely know he made a mistake very soon after you break up.

When he starts to feel like he lost his partner in crime he'll miss you more than ever.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is stubborn and will fight themselves if they feel like they start to miss you.

They will definitely realize they lost someone great the second they go to cook a great meal and don't have a sous chef. That missing romance will leave them feeling like they're missing something, and they'll know right away that it's you.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini will always look okay. If you're still lurking on their Snapchat or Twitter, you'd have no idea that they're a wreck without you.

They hate being alone, so the second or third day without you in their life they'll realize just what they missed out on. When it comes to your old short chats and day trips, they'll wish you were with them instead of living your own life.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are very, very emotional. Even if it was a clean breakup, they will blame themselves.

Any little reminder of you, like not getting those good morning texts or cute phone calls, will show them that you were the greatest thing ever. Chances are, it will only take a day or so for them to come to this conclusion.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are very warm-hearted, so they won't leave you in the dust after a split. They are also very passionate and can love hard if in the right situation.

It won't take them more than a week to realize what they lost. When it comes to the passion you two shared, it will be the first thing he starts to miss.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Unfortunately, if you're hung up on a Virgo, hang up the phone.

They are super narcissistic and think they can just jump around from person to person or relationship to relationship. Even if they do miss you, it won't last long before they are on the road searching for their next love.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You will know right when a Libra misses you because they hate being alone.

Being alone is really one of the worst things that can happen to Libra, so if they miss you, they'll call you up right away.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are great when it comes to expressing their emotions. If they miss you, which they might not, they won't be afraid to reach out and tell you.

However, they are also jealous at times, so if there's even a hint that you're living a slightly better life without them, they'll just forget the whole situation and move on.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sadly, Sagittarius love their freedom. They're also kind of the worst.

Sorry to break it to you, but they will probably never realize you were the one, let alone ever tell you about it.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn is the sign that never really misses an ex.

But other people who really care deeply about tradition and making things last will have a few words for you post-breakup. It might not be a whole coming of age moment when they realize you were the love of their life, but they might want to get a little extra closure.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius will overthink until they've come up with a reason as to why you're not the one.

They are emotional and optimistic, but once their brain starts going, there's no stopping it. After a few days, they might think they missed out on someone special, but you'll never know.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces is the most emotional sign. They decided you were "the one" on your first date.

You probably broke up with them, and now you're stuck wondering what you're going to do next or if you'll ever find someone who treated you like that again.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Josie Fuller is a writer who studies Journalism and Women's Studies at The University of Florida. Her work has been featured on The Tab.