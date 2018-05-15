The Best Astrology Jewelry For Every Zodiac Sign

Surprise the astrology-lover in your life.

If you understand even the basics about astrology, then you know that each of the 12 zodiac signs have their own defining characteristics. That's why, if you're buying the best astrology jewelry — either for yourself or as a gift for an astrology-lover — finding the ideal type and style can be so tricky.

These jewelry ideas are as unique as the star signs themselves, and it's important to capture the essence of each in their individual charms, rings, bracelets, earrings, or necklaces. The elements that control each astrological sign are all strong and represented in every single amazing gift choice.

It can be difficult to choose meaningful gifts for the people you love, so there's no harm in asking the stars for some help and guidance in picking the right one. From delicate, simple jewelry to bold, daring statements about which sign they are, there's a little something for everyone, no matter your style.

Here are the best astrology jewelry gifts for every single zodiac sign.

Aries: ID Bracelet

Fearless Aries girls are all about the nuanced bling. This charm bracelet — featuring the Aries zodiac symbol — is the perfect way for this sign to make a fashion statement.

(Uncommon Goods, $69)

Taurus: Sterling Necklace Pendant

Taurus women appreciate craftsmanship, which is why the Taurus in your life will love this elegant sterling silver pendant that's perfect for everyday wear.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Gemini: Symbol Ring

Though Geminis have a duality about them, this ring is the classiest thing they can wear. Just like the Gemini woman, it represents the two sides of this sign.

(Etsy, $18)

Cancer: Crab Earrings With Crystals

Surprise Cancer with this cute pair of sterling silver earrings. She can carry the good vibes of her water sign with her wherever she goes.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Leo: Constellation Ring

As a Leo, she's as strong as a lioness but as gentle as a kitty. This gorgeous Leo constellation necklace combines both of her personalities, making it as cute as it is fierce.

(Etsy, $49+)

Virgo: Bracelet Set

Impress the Virgo you know by getting her this cute set of bracelets that ooze with style. She won't ever want to take it off and can organize the complementary bracelets in any order she wants.

(Etsy, $17.09)

Libra: Gold Plated Personalized Necklace

Libra loves to flaunt it, and your Libra lady will be the talk of the town once you give her this customized gold plated necklace. It's understated enough to look great for daily wear.

(Etsy, $27)

Scorpio: Glitzy Pendant

A Scorpio's sass is unparalleled, which is why this glitzy glam pendant for Scorpio should have as much fire as she does.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Sagittarius: Dangling Earrings

Sagittarius women are full of energy and wit. These beautiful dangling bohemian-style earrings play up these characteristics perfectly.

(Etsy, $12)

Capricorn: Origami Necklace

Capricorns aren't easily impressed by glitter and glitz. Instead, they prefer things that are durable and practical, which is why this brass necklace is a great gift for her.

(Uncommon Goods, $65)

Aquarius: Coin Pendant Necklace

When Aquarius is around, fun times are ahead, which is why this pretty metal necklace decked out with crystals will appeal to her free spirit.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

Pisces: Rose Gold Ring

Pisces women are true sweethearts, which is why their jewelry should be both trendy and tasteful. This cute ring is made of 18k rose gold and is perfect for stacking on other rings.

(Etsy, $17.76)

Jamille Jones is a freelance writer who taught English in Hiroshima, Japan for 2 years. She writes about astrology, relationships, and pop culture.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.