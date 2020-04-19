How Taurus Season Will Affect You, According To Your Zodiac Sign

It's a fresh start for many of us.

It’s that time again: the sun is moving out of one zodiac sign and into another. Starting April 19, 2020, the Taurus zodiac sign is the star (or rather, constellation) of the show.

But just because the sun isn’t in your specific star sign doesn’t mean it won’t have a direct effect on your sign — that’s not how astrology works. The sun’s position in the universe has a direct effect on your horoscope as well, only now it’ll include a little Taurus twist to your relationships, career, and life as a whole.

For the time being, the sun isn’t the only planet making its way through Taurus. It also has Uranus as company.

The planet of Uranus is in Taurus. While Taurus is typically a grounded sign, Uranus, on the other hand, drives change and originality. Uranus’ appearance gives us the opportunity to set things right, especially when it comes to finances and material possessions. Start thinking about paying off your credit cards or doing a little spring cleaning around the house to rid yourself of the clutter and possessions you don’t necessarily need.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, your time in the spotlight is over! That doesn’t mean all the work you did during Aries season was for naught. Instead, the Taurus influence will give you the drive to put into motion all of the plans you laid out over the past few weeks. This is especially true when it comes to money matters. Take this time to start whittling away at your debt — Taurus’ organizational skills will help you with that.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It’s your time, Taurus! We might be leaving a fire sign’s influence, but you’re still on fire. Consider this your fresh start. When it comes to your love life, whether you’re seeing someone new or just have a new-found appreciation for your partner, it’s the perfect time to settle in with them over a comfy movie night or maybe by sitting out by fire in the chilly spring air. And, of course, happy birthday!

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Throughout Taurus season, you may find yourself wanting to spend more time alone. While you typically like being around others (especially when you’re the center of attention), you need a smaller group to enjoy the finer things in life with you over the next few weeks. Get a few close friends together and put your creative streak to work with a DIY paint night and enjoy the downtime.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You love giving to and caring for others, so you’ll feel right at home this Taurus season. With Taurus’ influence, you’ll feel more loyal than ever to those you care about most, and perhaps even to new causes that you find yourself taking an interest in. You’ve been thinking about what you can do to turn your one-of-a-kind traits into action, and now’s the time to let it rip. Just be careful not to overload yourself — like the Taurus, be stubborn about your needs and don’t be afraid to say ‘no’ to opportunities that don’t feel quite right.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

As an outgoing fire sign, you might find the first half of Taurus season rather restrictive. The Taurus zodiac sign is known for its stability, but you’re rather impulsive and like being on-the-move at all times. However, with Venus also in Taurus, you have the chance to put love at the forefront. Use your leadership skills to set up a couple friends that you just know have great compatibility — and don’t forget to slow down to nurture your own love life, too!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Despite this Taurus season being a time for relaxation, you can’t stand laziness (which is something that Taurus is known for). It’s a great time for you to get outside and explore. If you’ve been planning a trip, weekend getaway, or even a staycation, book it! Then use your downtime to plan the perfect itinerary — just make sure you stay within your budget!

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

You can expect to feel rather moody over the next few weeks. Your own stubbornness is compounded by Taurus’. Feel free to do whatever it takes to make yourself happy throughout this time — which will likely be something like taking the next step with your significant other, whether that’s as big as taking the leap to move in together or as small as leaving toothbrushes at each other’s homes.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

The sun in Taurus means these next few weeks are all about relationships for you. Romantic relationships, friendships, and work relationships take center stage. As a Scorpio, you’re naturally very intense. But before you do anything rash, take advantage of Taurus’ influence and remember to slow down and think about things before making a decision. Deep down you crave intimacy, and with Venus in Taurus, everything is in place for you to have just that!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You’ve spent quite a bit of time dreaming about all of the ways you can change the world. And while all of them might not be… well, realistic, Taurus’ influence will help you whittle your big ideas down into plans and projects that will actually work. Over the next few weeks, you’ll also have a renewed interest in your health. Take advantage of the spring weather, get outside, and enjoy the beauty around you!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Like Taurus, you’re a stable earth sign. You’ll appreciate the laid-back vibes over the next few weeks. Take this time to indulge in yourself and those who matter most to you and explore your creative side. Also, as Uranus enters Taurus, don’t be afraid to reach out to anyone you’ve lost touch with and re-establish your relationship.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It’s time to turn your attention towards the foundations in your life. With both the sun and Venus in Taurus, this is your opportunity to make sure everything in your home (both your actual house and your body) is in order. Pay special attention to your bank account and make sure you’re keeping up with your budget and recalculate if need be. Also, pamper yourself! Taurus loves the finer things, and you could use a little TLC.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The next few weeks are all about communication for you. Expect your phone to fill up with messages nonstop. Try to fit in a little one-on-one with whoever you can (without overloading yourself). You may find that, thanks to Uranus, you’ll be able to get closure on a few things that have been bugging you lately.