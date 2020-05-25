5 Healing Crystal For Pisces

Feeling unbalanced? Check out these 5 best crystals for the Pisces sign.

Pisces zodiac signs are intuitives who seek harmony from the world but also within and crystals play an important role in helping Pisces become more centered.

This allows them to access the tools to unleash their inner potential.

For example, Pisces is naturally very introverted due to their creativity but this can be detrimental for them if they can’t channel the creativity into something.

For this reason, Pisces zodiac signs often need a healing crystal to help balance their energy.

These minerals possess qualities that help Pisces become more balanced, well-centered, and focused.

A major issue that Pisces can struggle with their sensitivity which can cause them to become overly emotional.

It's not rare for a Pisces to shut down a conversation or become completely defensive during an argument with a loved one.

Although Pisces is naturally very empathic, they have many negative traits rooted in Pisces' failure to trust others.

This comes from a place of insecurity and self-doubt within the Pisces that must be addressed before any spiritual improvements take place.

In order to do this, they must find ways to address this inner conflict through spiritual healing.

Solving these issues is essential in the long-term spiritual health of this sign.

The Pisces sign is two fish that swim in opposite directions that represent their inner conflict between different aspects of their personality.

The world expects a lot from Pisces and they often have to make a decision whether to fall in line or follow their heart.

Their shy attitude also has a tendency to drive people away from them which they can internalize in a negative way.

It's hard for Pisces to open up to just anyone because they may feel like they don't fit in or others might not understand them.

They have a uniqueness to their personality that they want to protect until they are around people who they trust.

In order to do this in a socially healthy way, they must learn to balance their good traits with the bad.

Traits can work together or cause conflict but there's power in finding the perfect balance.

Here are the 5 healing crystals for Pisces:

1. Healing crystals for Pisces: Sodalite

This crystal is very calming and soothing which can be very beneficial for the Pisces sign.

Pisces are often overcome with their emoticons due to their strong sense of intuition.

They have issues trusting their instincts because of their insecurities.

The Sodalite crystal helps Pisces get a sense of self-acceptance and understanding.

Once this happens, they will be able to trust their intuition because they know they have the ability to make good choices.

This crystal also gives a Pisces a sense of balance between peace and chaos.

2. Healing crystals for Pisces: Labradorite

Labradorite is a special crystal to Pisces. It helps with self-reflection and transformation.

At times, Pisces can be confused by their actions because they cannot associate it with their underlying emotions.

This crystal can help them reveal their true intentions and the root of their behaviors.

When this happens, Pisces is able to address their behavior in certain situations and learn from their past.

This reduces their anxiety and guilt for past actions and improves their decision-making.

3. Healing crystals for Pisces: Black onyx

This crystal gives the Pisces a sense of strength from internal conflicts.

Sometimes, Pisces may experience fear, sadness, or anxiety from poor decisions or specific situations.

This can manifest into low self-esteem and isolation if not balanced through correctly.

This crystal prevents this by providing strength to overcome stress and fear in order to embrace their inner potential.

Black onyx also protects Pisces from negative energy from themselves and others.

4. Healing crystals for Pisces: Clear quartz

Quartz is known for its strong purifying properties.

Pisces can have a problem dealing with guilt or anxiety on a normal basis.

The past has a way of haunting all of us and it's important to address it in order to move in a better direction.

The crystal is clear with a vibrant shine which represents the act of cleansing and washing.

Clear quartz helps purify energy by removing all negativity from the mind which helps speed up the healing process.

Quartz is also great for getting in touch with your consciousness which helps you gain some perspective and clear your thoughts.

5. Healing crystals for Pisces: Ametrine

Pisces is a sign that has many internal conflicts.

Ametrine plays a large role in giving the Pisces balance between their spiritual and personal goals.

Sometimes it's hard to balance the things we want in life deep on the inside and apply them to our real life.

Finding this balance between spirituality and reality can help a Pisces apply all of their hopes and dreams through their actions and can eventually become a reality.

Once this happens, it makes it easier to create solutions for goals without feeling overwhelmed or defeated.

This crystal is also great for crushing bad habits and giving you the headspace to create better ones.

Maatie Kalokoh is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love, and relationship topics.