How To Tell If He Has Feelings For His Ex, According To His Zodiac Sign

Save yourself the heartbreak.

For some people, getting over an ex is a piece of cake. For others, though, letting go isn’t as easy as making sure they’re out of your life for good.

Maybe you're too familiar with the relationship, or you miss having someone by your side. No matter what the reason is, you may still have feelings for your ex, even when you start a new relationship!

And if the guy you're currently dating is still reeling from his split, you may be wondering: Does he still have feelings for his ex? As you might have realized, it’s not always obvious.

Of course, if you know his zodiac sign, you can use it to your advantage and dig into his true feelings for his ex.

His actions may not be apparent at first, but there are ways to understand him better, thanks to astrology.

​Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries plays the classic hypocrite when he still has feelings for his ex.

He will go out of his way to tell you that he doesn't think or care about her anymore, yet for some reason, he has so much animosity towards her. He's angry about the way she broke up with him so suddenly, how she seems to have moved on so quickly, and that she's happier than him.

The opposite of still having feelings for your ex isn't being angry at them — it's not caring at all. Just because he says he doesn't care, that doesn't mean that's how he really feels.

If he can't shut up about her or stop saying bad things about her, he's not over it.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

For all intents and purposes, Taurus is over his ex. He doesn't think about her, he doesn't still talk to her, and he's totally happy with you... except for one little thing: She's still a contact in his phone and she's still his friend on social media.

It takes all of two minutes to delete your ex from your phone and get her off your timeline. If you ask, he might do just that.

But if he makes excuses or tells you he's too lazy to get rid of her phone number, he isn't over her yet. In fact, he might be hoping that, if it doesn't work out with you, she might want to take him back. So, he keeps her on speed dial.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

When everything is going swimmingly in a relationship for Gemini, he has absolutely no problem talking about his past in a healthy way. This usually means acknowledging that he has an ex and that you are so much better for him.

Of course, if he talks too much about his ex, or not at all, he isn't as over her. There's no reason for him to talk about his ex so much; it makes him seem like there's some unfinished business between them.

Either way, if how he talks about his ex makes you uneasy, it's probably not a good sign.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer has a hard time getting over his exes, which isn't always a bad thing. He doesn't like breaking off something that was really important to him because it's very hard on his heart to let people grow.

Of course, he also knows that life is about moving on, and any normal Cancer would be happy at another chance at love. If your Cancer, however, hasn't totally broken it off with his ex, he isn't over her.

He might still answer texts from her or still act like he doesn't want to break her heart, but those are just excuses for him not to move on. It's best to not get too involved with him.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leo has a very busy social life, which means his social media feeds are always blowing up. And it means that he has about 500 friends online, so it's possible that at least a few of them are exes.

And while it's not always a bad thing to stay friends with your ex, if he's still flirting with her and staying connected on social media, it isn't over between them.

He might say he doesn't have feelings for her, but social media doesn't lie. If there's still photo-tagging, direct messages, and party invites going on, he still has feelings for her.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgo loves having a close-knit group of family and friends, but he's still crossing a line when he tries bringing his ex into this inner circle.

Holidays are usually the best times of the year for Virgo. It's his chance to spend time with the people he's closest with, including you. Of course, if he still has feelings for his ex, the holidays might be a weird time for him.

Chances are, he's thinking about all those memories they had and he's feeling lonely. He has you, yes, but right now, that isn't enough.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

It might not seem like Libra still has feelings for his ex, but if you look closely, you'll realize that it's all in how he acts. New relationships are all about making new habits, but Libra is too caught up in his ex that all he wants to do is hold onto his old habits.

You might enjoy Netflix and cooking dinner together every Friday night, but with his ex, it was always drinks and dancing on Fridays. At first, he might make it sound like these habits are just his own faves, but really, he's just trying to soften the blow.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio is a fiercely loyal partner, and when he breaks up with someone, it feels like he loses part of himself when his ex leaves. He might try his hardest to leave his ex in the past, but he's only human and it isn't always that easy for him.

When Scorpio still has feelings for his ex, he tends to get jealous whenever he hears things about her new relationship or even when he sees her in public. He might try to shrug it off, but he feels like he still has stock in her life.

It's petty, but it's an obvious way to tell if he's still feeling something for her.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 19)

If Sagittarius is friends with his ex, he still has feelings for her. Granted, Sagittarius is friendly with pretty much everyone, but there's definitely a difference between being polite with an ex and still hanging out with them.

Some people can be friends with their exes on a purely innocent basis, but for Sagittarius, it isn't that cut and dry. When they stay friends with someone, it's because there's something they share that he doesn't want to lose.

It might seem innocent at first, but if he forgoes your dinner plans this weekend so he and his ex can see a movie together, there's probably something bigger going on.

Capricorn (December 20 - January 19)

Capricorn understands that if his new boo was still friends with her ex, he would have a problem with it. So, he tries not to stay friends with his ex.

When Capricorn dates someone, her family starts to feel like his family. So, when they break up, it's much harder for him to tell his ex's mom to take a hike than it is for him to tell his ex the same thing.

Plus, being able to go over for a home cooked meal every now and again is too good to pass up. Of course, it makes you uncomfortable, but try getting that through his head.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

It's hard to tell if Aquarius is truly over his ex because he's always friendly to people he knows, used to know, and doesn't know anymore. In fact, he might even come right out and tell you if he runs into his ex in public.

That said, his idea of what's okay between exes and your idea of what's okay between exes might be totally different. If he still has feelings for his ex, you'll know by how he goes out of his way to help her out when she needs it.

Yes, she has friends who can help her out too, but the fact that she can just ask and he'll be there when she calls says a lot about his feelings for her.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces is a very sentimental guy who has a hard time getting over his exes. It's not for a lack of trying, but there are still some things he's not strong enough to leave in the past... Not until he's completely over his ex, that is.

When Pisces still has feelings for his ex, he tends to keep items of hers around long after she's gone. It might be something important, like pictures of the two of them, or something trivial, like hairbands and old mascara, but if he can't bring himself to get rid of these things, he still has feelings for his ex.

Emily Ratay is a full-time writer who's passionate about the environment, feminism, astrology, and relationships.