5 Zodiac Signs Who Have The Messiest Breakups

Heartbreak is one of the most painful things we can experience. And breakups bring out crazy emotions.

Even the most calm and rational people struggle to keep it together at the end of a relationship. Whether it’s drunk texting an ex, bad-mouthing them to your friends, crying over them for hours, or burning their clothes, we’ve all had some chaotic emotional reactions to a breakup.

But for some, these reactions can go even further and result in destructive behaviors that make heartbreak even more painful.

One way to analyze who has the worst breakups is by looking at the zodiac. Since astrology plays an important role in our personalities and love lives, it’s no surprise we can gain insight into who has the most toxic breakups.

If you’re dumping one of these signs, be prepared to be hit with some adverse emotional reaction.

Here are the zodiac signs who have messy breakups.

1. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

As a fire sign, Aries can be destructive when things don’t go their way.

They’re fiercely competitive and would always rather be the one doing the dumping because it makes them feel like they have the upper hand.

They're ambitious and want a love that's everlasting. When that fails, they’re likely to fly off the handle. They’ll throw themselves into the dating scene, trying to prove to their ex that they don’t need them.

But this can stop Aries from processing their breakup. Moving on should be for you and should only happen when you’re ready. Instead, Aries see the single life as a game that they want to beat their ex in.

Post-breakup Aries wants to show their ex what they’re missing, but really, they need to find what they’re missing within themselves and be happy on their own.

2. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns are experts at putting guards up and shutting emotions off.

They’ll delete their ex’s number from their phone, toss out old photos of them together, and won’t dare utter their name to their friends. On the surface, Capricorn will look like their thriving, but inside their heartbreak runs deep.

They feel embarrassed that they let someone play with their emotions and won’t take the time to process how they feel. This can lead them to feel unnecessarily resentful towards their ex, or cause them to become distant from their friends after the breakup.

Capricorns need to realize that showing emotions is actually a sign of strength and letting people in can be empowering.

3. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos love being the center of attention and are used to everyone gravitating towards them. So when they get dumped, they have a hard time understanding how anyone could not want them.

This love of attention becomes neediness in post-breakup Leo. They feel unwanted and unimportant, which are two new concepts for Leo.

Heartbroken Leos will be posting their best pictures on social media and wearing the most dazzling outfits to events to try and capture their ex's attention. Leos need to let go of their ex and channel this attitude into becoming the best version of themselves, for themselves.

4. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers have a lot of emotions. When things are good, they’ll care for you like no one else, but if your relationship with Cancer crumbles, expect a lot of emotional backlash.

They’ll be texting you saying the miss you one minute, then tossing your belongings out the window the next. As a water sign, Cancers have a hard time controlling these reactions. They don’t know how to shut off their feelings.

The Crab has a hard exterior but a soft inside. They’ll need to take their time repairing the damage to their shell.

Cancers need to channel some of the love they had in their relationship into themselves, and find comfort in their own sensitivity.

5. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Stubborn Taurus has a hard time adjusting to change and won’t surrender to natural heartbreak emotions too easily.

They can never see things from a perspective besides their own, so struggle they to feel anything but anger and frustration towards their ex.

Sometimes compassion is needed in a breakup to help understand that your ex is suffering, too. Taurus puts everything into a relationship so when they come out the other side with nothing to show for their efforts, they feel betrayed.

Taurus can take a grudge to their grave, so you won’t see them becoming friends with an ex. They’ll most likely swerve any of their ex’s attempts to be amicable and continue talking bad about them to their friends.

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.