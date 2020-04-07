If He Triggers These 7 Feelings, He's Not The Right Guy For You

You would never feel these things with a good man.

By Brittany Christopoulos

In every relationship, you’re bound to feel some negative emotions towards your partner at one point or another.

But if you’re experiencing more negative and draining emotions than happy ones, you may need to reconsider if it’s worth being in that relationship — especially if he triggers these toxic feelings.

1. Shame

In a healthy relationship, you should feel proud of your partner most of the time (unless, of course, they do something a little hurtful).

You shouldn’t be apologizing for their behavior or be embarrassed to be seen with him. You should always be proud to be with him, no matter what.

2. Loneliness

One of the worst feelings is being lonely when you’re in a relationship. Even if you’re miles away, you should still feel complete or whole.

And if you aren’t feeling the love you truly deserve, chances are you’ll still feel alone, even if they are on the couch next to you.

3. Disappointment

If he triggers disappointment in his actions (or lack thereof), he’s not the one for you. He shouldn’t show up late for dates, forget important plans, make promises he doesn’t keep, or get your hopes up for no reason.

4. Jealousy

It’s natural to feel a little jealous in a relationship, but it should never be consistent. Freaking out over every woman they talk to is possessive and shows that you don’t fully trust him.

If you aren’t normally one to feel that territorial, your suspicions must be telling you that he may be acting inappropriately.

5. Confusion

If he genuinely cares about you and is committed to you, you shouldn’t be receiving mixed signals from him. He shouldn’t be giving you vague answers, or be inconsistent with the way he shows his love for you.

If he behaves out of the norm and triggers confusion, you’ll know something’s wrong.

6. Fear

You shouldn’t be in a relationship full of fear. You also shouldn’t be afraid of initiating important conversations or feel on the edge about his temper or reaction.

In every relationship, you should be able to act freely with minimal fear or discomfort — not walking on eggshells.

7. Self-doubt

Whether it’s feeling the need to wear makeup or being afraid to get naked in front of him, he shouldn’t make you feel insecure. Instead, he should make you feel beautiful, desirable and wanted.

At the end of the day, your boyfriend shouldn’t make you feel like crap or evoke negative emotions.

You shouldn’t feel triggered emotionally in any relationship — instead, you should feel empowered. Furthermore, you should always be reminded that you can achieve anything you put your mind into, that you have a strong support system and are wholeheartedly loved and adored.

Brittany Christopoulos is a writer who focuses on relationships, dating, and love. For more of her dating content, visit her Twitter page.

This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.