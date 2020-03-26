How Long It Really Takes To Get Over A Breakup, Says Science

Wondering when you'll feel like yourself again?

You've heard it a billion times: "Time heals all wounds." But when you go through a bad heartbreak and are looking for advice on how to get over a breakup, you're probably wondering, exactly how much time are we talking? How long does it take to get over a breakup and begin the journey to healing your heart?

From losing your appetite to possibly having negative health effects, you'll probably go through a lot of changes after a relationship ends. So, it's only natural to want to know how long it takes to start moving on. When will you start to feel like yourself again?

When it comes to the length of appropriate mourning time, many people have a mythical formula. Some think recovery time is half as long as the relationship, while some people think it's about a month.

Most situations are unique since there are a billion circumstances that can lead to the demise of a relationship. Plus, with Facebook reminding us that our ex is out there having a blast on his trip to California, your heartache recovery time can easily be prolonged.

But a new study may have found the magic number.

According to a study published in the Journal of Positive Psychology, 71 percent of 155 young adults take about three months (approximately 11 weeks) in order to see the positive aspects from their breakup.

This was the point where participants felt they'd grown as a person and were goal-oriented.

This may seem too short to some and too long to others.

Remember, it's just an average — everyone heals differently. While you might assume the one breaking things off is in a better position than the one who's kicked to the curb, it's not always the case.

Sure, the one doing the dumping had more time to mentally prepare for the breakup and wanted it to happen, but according to the same study, both parties are in that 11 weeks recovery zone. See, maybe he didn't move on before you.

So, what will you be doing during those 11 weeks?