What You Need To Know About Crystal Therapy & Exactly How It Works

Photo: CreativeFireStock / shutterstock.com
Crystal healing is a holistic therapy that betakes the energies of crystals. Crystals carry vibrations that heal the power of chakras of the body when not in balance.
Humans have four levels: Soul, Thought, Energy (Aura), and Body.
If there's a breach in the layers, it significantly affects an individual's life. When a person fails to heal the upper three layers around the body, its effects manifest disease or pain in the body.
RELATED: How To Use Healing Crystals & Summon The Archangels You Need Most
The disease or pain can be treated with medicines at the body level. However, if treated at the root of the problem (i.e. at the upper layers' level), healing at the body level would be faster and require fewer doses of allopathic medicines.
Crystals and reiki heal the upper, invisible layers.
What you need to know about crystal therapy and its effectiveness
How do crystals work?
To understand how crystals work, think in terms of energy, vibration, and frequency. Crystals work as vessels that hold, transmit and transmute energy. Every individual is made up of different energies.
When the body's energies become stagnant, imbalanced, or blocked, crystals can be kept in contact with the body to allow energy exchange. They would balance, unblock, and direct energies where they are most needed, healing the body therapeutically.
How do you know which of your layer has been affected?
Our body has seven energy centers in the form of chakras. The location of these chakras is along the spine of the body. They extend from the root of the spine, going up to the crown of the head.
Each chakra has its color — the frequency at which it vibrates: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, and violet. Each associated color with one of the seven chakras has its complementary color.
Crystals can be chosen based on their colors to treat imbalances in the chakras or issues associated with any part of the body.
The vibrations of crystals improve mood and overall health. A master would use a pendulum to check chakras over the human body and suspend it over each chakra.
The pendulum helps to assess the energies of a particular chakra. Accordingly, one can use crystals to balance the energies of these chakras.
RELATED: What Is The Spiritual Meaning Of Quartz
History of crystal therapy
Ancient scriptures from Egyptian, Chinese and Indian cultures prove that crystals can connect with physical and metaphysical elements of the body.
India is a land of crystals, and crystal therapy has been around since primitive times. Our forefathers have been reaping the benefits of this therapy for years.
They had understood the mechanism behind it even before modern science decoded it.
The enlightened have explained the existence of atoms and planets way before scientists could ever see this through the microscope, telescope, and other modern technology.
They claim to have visited these worlds through yoga and meditation.
In today's world of internet search engines, a rise in research about crystal healing therapies has come to notice. Also, crystals sales surged over e-commerce platforms in recent times.
This rise in sal proves that crystal therapy has shown effective results for everyone to try. It is slowly gaining momentum amongst young adults to fix their life problems.
The Science behind crystals
Sadly, there's no scientific evidence to prove the effectiveness of crystals on the human body. However, crystals do have a placebo effect.
The placebo effect is a procedure or medicine that affects an individual psychologically and may not show direct physical effects.
Although crystal therapy may not support scientific laws, this surmises the law of gravity. which can only be observed and not be experimented with.
Research supports the benefits of the placebo effect.
Additionally, the power of positive thinking has an effect on health consequences in patients who are undergoing treatments. It's evident that color therapy significantly affects our body chakras.
In the same context, a knowledgeable astrologer can guide you to use the correct color of crystals to benefit from them.
As per physics, the phenomenon of color results from the interaction between energy and matter.
The wavelength, frequency, and quantity of energy of every colorful ray are fixed for each color — that is, a specific wavelength, a certain frequency, and a particular amount of energy in that wave have been given a distinct color.
RELATED: Why Aquamarine Is So Spiritual
Every crystal carries a certain vibratory energy, and its availability in different colors can be used for the benefit of humans.
Visible light consists of numerous electromagnetic frequencies. These frequencies reflect the colors of the rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet, and all the vibrations thereof.
Everything that exists interacts with light and is influenced mentally, physically, and emotionally by light. According to the theory of chromotherapy, each body is composed of colors.
All organs, cells, and atoms exist as energy, and each structure has its frequency or vibrational energy. Every organ and energy center vibrates and harmonizes with the frequencies of these colors.
Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!
When different parts of the body deviate from these normal vibrations, one can assume that the body is either infected or possibly not functioning as it should.
The vibratory rates ingrained in the crystals are to such an extent that they balance the ailing energy pattern seen in the body.
Every organ has an energy level at which it functions perfectly. However, an imbalance in these energy levels may result in disease or dysfunction of the system.
A part of crystal healing involves visible spectrum colors, a narrow band in the cosmic electromagnetic energy range.
Related Stories From YourTango:
These visual colors, with their exceptional frequency and oscillations, when conjunct with a light source and specifically applied to disabled organs or life systems, give the fundamental recuperating energy needed by the body.
Light affects both the physical and spiritual bodies.
Colors create electrical impulses and magnetic currents or fields of energy that are prime activators of the biochemical and hormonal cycles in the human body, the stimulants or sedatives required to balance the whole system and its organs.
Crystals and cosmic energy
Numerous civilizations throughout humanity trusted in the enormous cosmic powers of crystals. There must be a scientific logic behind their convictions, particularly when recorded and cited with proof.
Hence, modern researchers have tried to study the effect of cosmic energy transmitted by celestial bodies on crystals.
Whenever a precious stone gets these cosmic energies through color-coded frequencies, they seep into your body and fix the issues tormenting your life.
That's the principal reason astrologers recommend wearing specific gemstones, so they contact your body. This permits cosmic rays to enter your body to cause beneficial effects.
Crystal healing and color therapy
Color therapy is based on the belief that different colors have different responses. Some colors are considered stimulating, whereas others may be soothing.
Colors may impact one's energy level, mood, appetite, emotions, and even decision-making. Perhaps that means that color and lighting (i.e. an illuminated form of color) can be useful healing tools in combating a variety of ailments.
In conjunction with crystal therapy, it has been suggested (though not proven) to positively impact academic performance, aggressive/hostile behavior, stress, energies of the room, and a lot of other day-to-day experiences.
RELATED: 4 Gemstones That Will Attract Love And Good Company, Per Astrology
More for You on YourTango:
Sidhharrth S. Kumaar is the Founder of NumroVani and a registered pharmacist turned Astro Numerologist. For more information, visit his website.