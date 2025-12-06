The Art Of Deep Healing: 7 Tiny Fixes That Make Your Entire Life Feel Different

Pieces of ourselves will call for deep healing even when the wounds aren't visible to the outside world or are unidentifiable even to us. So many people are hurting deeply without understanding why they're in emotional pain, or how to move through it.

Deep healing asks us to finally face the subconscious beliefs planted long ago, to sort through the stories that have shaped who we are. It's a process of taking the joy and beauty from our experiences while learning to release the shards of disappointment and pain — transforming not by forgetting, but by feeling everything and letting go.

Here are 7 tiny fixes that make your entire life feel different:

1. Energy work

Energy work is a great way of transforming your world. I have been enjoying vortex healing, but there are many types of energy work available. The last 15 years have brought huge shifts in my spiritual world. My upper chakras were blown wide open, deepening my connection with the life source. More recently, my lower chakras called out for attention, asking me to examine where I felt safe, loved, and most at home.

2. Crystal energy

I love using the energy found in crystals to help me manifest and transform my world. This can be done by wearing jewelry with high-quality crystals, or enjoying your crystals in your home and office. There's something to be said for combining crystals with meditation.

It can create a positive effect because you're anchoring your mindfulness practice to something you can actually hold. And those benefits people report, like stress relief? A lot of that traces back to the meditation and mindfulness habits that tend to go hand in hand with crystal use. My love, like colorful petals, had been resting on the ground waiting to be lifted. With age, I learned to love myself and others, yet still there were pieces of me waiting. I couldn't even pinpoint what was missing until I began crystal work.

3. Meditation and prayer

Meditation and prayer are both powerful ways to shift energy and deeply rooted beliefs and patterns. I recommend a practice of prayer and meditation first thing in the morning, before your mind has been filled with distractions. For many years, my focus was on my children and husband while I kept one foot immersed in a very spiritual world. Inevitably, my children grew up and brought an opportunity for self-discovery, a chance to redirect where I put my focus and energy.

4. Coaching

Life coaching is a great way to help discover what has been holding you back and what you want to shift. Coaching can offer you the road map to the transformed you. Sometimes you just need someone in your corner who's completely focused on helping you untangle what's been keeping you stuck.

A study from the International Coaching Foundation found that 80% of people who tried coaching reported feeling more self-confident, and 73% noticed their relationships getting better, too. I began to explore my self-worth and what relationships and life experiences rose to meet the best version of myself. It was easy to notice where I had failed myself and others, and also easy to see who had failed me.

5. Therapy

Therapy is also a fantastic place to go, especially if there are relationships at stake. You can discover new ways of communication with yourself and others. What therapy really does is help you develop self-awareness, so you finally start understanding why you react the way you do and what you actually need underneath all of it.

When you build that kind of collaborative relationship with a therapist, it creates hope and a sense of direction, and you walk away with tools to talk to yourself differently first, then everyone else. As I explored my world deeper, my tears hung heavy in the air, not falling, as I waited to sort them out. It was like living in a dense fog that sometimes lifted enough to catch a glimpse of peace.

6. Surrendering

The healing process is different for everyone. We all come in with different beliefs and patterns we need to shift. All we can do is let go and allow the Universe, God, our Angels, and guides to do the heavy lifting for us. The process reminded me of pressed wildflowers finally being released from a hard-bound book, their stories set free, the narrative shifted until no emotion was held captive any longer. I made a bouquet of beautiful choices to color my healed emotional body.

7. Intention-setting

Set clear intentions for yourself about how you want to experience life. Keep reminding yourself about the intention and hold it in your mind. I find myself feeling more of everything and moving a little differently through life. I am connecting in a new way. A new landscape is forming in my heart, mind, and life.

This is just the beginning of my transformation, but it has brought fresh energy I haven’t felt for almost a year. Everything was waiting for me; as everything is waiting for you. Savor your transformation. Enjoy your newfound you and celebrate each moment.

Polly Wirum is a spiritual coach and psychic. She teaches clients how to discover their truth through psychic readings, astrological readings, and intuitive life coaching.

