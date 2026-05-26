3 Zodiac Signs Have Really Good Luck With Money From Now Until The End Of June 2026

Three zodiac signs are having really good luck with money from now until the end of June 2026. These are the last few weeks of Jupiter in Cancer before the planet of luck and expansion enters Leo on June 30.

According to renowned astrologer Chani Nicholas, Jupiter in Cancer is "one of the most emotionally abundant, nurturing, and heart-opening astrological transits of the year." Though each astrological sign is attracting luck and abundance in a certain area of life during this time, in a video, professional astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck explained how this energy is expanding the finances of these signs in particular.

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1. Scorpio

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Scorpio, you've certainly been through some hard times this year already. However, it won't remain this way forever. In fact, things are already improving for you, and it only gets better from here. While Jupiter is spending its last few weeks in Cancer, you're on the receiving end of financial abundance.

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During this time, "You may find yourself receiving a major raise at work," Brobeck explained. "You could also receive a financial gain through an inheritance or a tax rebate." Either way, expect money to basically become obsessed with you this month. Between new opportunities and people willing to support you with their own resources, this is one of the most financially lucrative times all year for you!

2. Libra

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From now until Jupiter enters Leo on June 30, "You may see your income streams really level up," Brobeck said. The best part is it doesn't even require any extra effort from you, Libra. As Brobeck explained, "you may find yourself receiving more money for the same amount of work." This is because others are finally starting to see the value of what you do, which only helps you gain more money in the long run.

On top of that, your powers of manifestation are very strong right now. According to Brobeck, you're attracting "money and resources into your life" almost effortlessly. You can make the most of this energy using vision boards or repeating money affirmations to show the Universe that you're ready for the financial rewards you deserve.

3. Taurus

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You pretty much always have very good luck with money, Taurus, but you've likely forgotten that after that challenge of having Uranus in your sign for the last seven years. However, with Uranus finally in a new zodiac sign, expect to experience abundance like never before as people really "begin to see your skills and talents," Brobeck said.

"You may find yourself having new opportunities that will really financially upgrade you," the astrologer added, and "Income streams are about to improve drastically," especially now that Uranus has moved on to your second house of money. "You're about to get really lucky financially. Between now and June is going to be one of the most potent times for you." Especially in the summer, your good luck is only looking up from here, Taurus!

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