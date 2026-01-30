As we approach the start of the Lunar New Year on February 17, 2026, there are a few ways to protect yourself from misfortune in the Year of the Fire Horse.

As we slowly phase out of the Year of the Snake, many of us are still shedding the skin of our past selves and habits. The Year of the Fire Horse is all about taking action, putting the lessons that we learned in this last year to the true test, and being bold and passionate for the things that we care about and stand for.

Advertisement

That's why it's smart to be a little more mindful during this period, right before the Fire Horse energy takes effect, or rather ignites. You don't want to invite misfortune before the new year even starts because you weren't thoughtful in your approach.

4 ways to protect yourself from misfortune in the Year of the Fire Horse:

1. Prioritize balance instead of overwork

Daniel Hoz | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Spiritual Awakening Coach Joy Chau explained in a video that Fire Horse years only happen every 60 years because the energy that comes with them is intense. That means matching its intensity will only burn you out. She explained, "If your worth is tied to output, the Fire Horse will burn that illusion down."

She insisted that high achievers should especially take note: "You're not here to perform; you're here to lead from alignment." With all that fire and at your fingertips, it can feel inspiring, but if you aren't "centered," according to Chau, the horse won't bring you success. It will literally run you over.

This is all about working smarter, not harder. If you don't prioritize balance and bring some of that Fire Horse intensity to your personal life and well-being, you'll end up burned out.

Research from Moodle found that 66% of American employees experienced some form of burnout in 2025. If you go into 2026 with the same energy, it's going to be worse. This upcoming New Year will truly challenge how much you're pouring back into yourself rather than into your work.

Advertisement

2. Say 'no' when your body tells you to

According to Chau, "misalignment will be punished extremely this year." That means if you're a people pleaser who never says "no," the Fire Horse energy will harm you more than help you. Do not ignore your body's cues during the Year of the Fire Horse because, without balance, the intensity of the energy will leave you depleted.

"The crux of saying no is understanding why you are saying no, noting what you are saying no to, and understanding your blocks by saying no. Are you scared of missing out? Feeling guilty? Worried about the response?" questioned clinical and forensic psychologist Ahona Guha. "It can be helpful to remember opportunity costs and to remember that saying no to things that do not align with our goals and values can help open up time for things we do value and can thus contribute to a happier and more fulfilling life."

Advertisement

3. Let go of control

As Chau simply put it, "Fire Horse energy doesn't like micromanagement. It demands trust, intuition, and presence." The problem with always wanting to control outcomes is that it depletes your energy and eventually isolates you. The lesson is about learning to trust others and allowing yourself a break. You cannot succeed if you are the person doing and controlling everything.

That isn't a free pass to do nothing, however. You have responsibilities; just remember that if a task requires teamwork, you need to allow the team to contribute. It means focusing on what's actually yours to control rather than overthinking and trying to control things that aren't.

“People who have control issues experience a lot of anxiety, and they try to control things to reduce their anxiety level,” explained Psychologist Susan Albers, PsyD. Now is the time to address those underlying issues before the Fire Horse energy kicks in.

4. Embrace downtime

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Advertisement

We can sometimes use busyness to avoid sitting with discomfort or uncertainty. The moment things start to quiet down, it can feel weird to sit in your own thoughts, so you look to fill the silence. However, the Year of the Horse is really going to test our ability to sit still during the in-between moments of life. It's time to embrace that downtime.

"When we quiet our minds, the critics and judgments fall away. When you connect to yourself, you can better know your likes and dislikes, connect to your desires, explore what you are interested in, and clearly know what you no longer want in your life, and let go of things that no longer serve you," pointed out neuroscientist Nicole Tetreault.

There are definitely moments where it pays off to be busy, just like there are moments where it pays off to just be still. Living on autopilot all the time isn't as productive as many people assume. Sometimes the best obligation we have is just to rest or spend time alone.

Advertisement

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.