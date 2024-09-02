4 Zodiac Signs Experience Amplified Effects Of The New Moon In Virgo On September 3

September’s New Moon ushers us into Virgo season with the moon falling at 11 degrees of Virgo on September 2, affecting four zodiac signs the most.

Virgo is an earth sign associated with the sixth house of work and health, so our interests will generally lie here. Virgo is associated with practicality, logic, and doing things systematically. It is about taking in and analyzing information that may be put to use in practical and responsible ways. Virgo likes to be right, but not from an ego-centered standpoint. They just like to get things done in the best possible way. This New Moon may bring about some important conversations that could affect your work or other areas of life.

Advertisement

Virgo’s ruler Mercury is direct, which will help — but Mercury isn’t moving very fast yet, so give it another few days before jumping on new projects.

Advertisement

Virgo is strongly associated with health, so if there is an underlying health concern, this is the time to visit a doctor. During this period, many people begin diet and exercise programs so this is an ideal time if you are interested in making changes of this sort.

Virgo also rules service to others, so you may be called on to help someone out or do something for someone. If this is the case, it is likely you will be able to help them efficiently and compassionately.

4 zodiac signs that will experience amplified effects of the Virgo New Moon on September 3, 2024

1. Virgo

Maggieway, Art and Funny and abstractocreate / Canva

Advertisement

This new moon is about you, Virgo, and New Moons are associated with new beginnings. In some respects, the New Moon can represent a new slate, especially since it is your birthday season. Senses and emotions can be heightened along with your personal ambitions since Mercury is direct. This is a time when you may feel that you can express your inner world in a more outward direction. The time is now to step into your future! Happy Birthday, Virgos!

2. Pisces

Maggieway, Art and Funny and abstractocreate / Canva

Advertisement

This New Moon is about you and your relationships with others, especially in a personal sense if you have a partner. You may spend significant time with them. If you are single, you may be focused on finding a partner over the next few weeks.

Of course, the seventh house rules marriage and committed relationships and partners of all types, including in business and those who are in your life on a day-to-day basis. This New Moon is time to access what you are getting and giving, and finding balance with others.

3. Sagittarius

Maggieway, Art and Funny and abstractocreate / Canva

Advertisement

The New Moon falls in your 10th house which rules career and matters of priority. For most people this involves work, but if this is not the case for you, it will concern other important matters at this time.

The potential exists for a change in work in terms of jobs and careers if this is where your focus is. Since New Moons are associated with new beginnings, you may be on the verge of starting something new such as a new project.

The 10th house also rules the father, so you may connect with your dad or a father figure. Virgo creates a square to Sagittarius, so while this New Moon period may not be the easiest, squares are often known to bring much-needed change.

Advertisement

4. Gemini

Maggieway, Art and Funny and abstractocreate / Canva

The New Moon falls in your fourth house which rules home and family and is connected with your ‘foundation’ in life. Typically this is family for some, but others it may mean work. You may be focused on your home, and for some, this could represent a move or a change in the home.

The fourth house also represents the mother, so you may seek to connect with your mom. It could even involve something or someone else connected to the maternal side of the family. You could attend a family gathering or have guests in your home.

Advertisement

Since the Virgo Moon is square your Sun, this can represent a challenge, but squares are known to bring change, often for the better.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide.