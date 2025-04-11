Life Gets A Lot Better For 4 Zodiac Signs Starting On April 12 When Venus Retrograde Ends

Life gets a lot better for four zodiac signs on April 12 when Venus retrograde ends. Venus is the planet that rules love, money, and values, and these four zodiac signs will experience improvement in all of these areas after weeks of setbacks caused by the planet's retrograde phase that began on March 1. When Venus retrogrades, if there is tension in a relationship, it will come out. We review our values in many ways (sometimes subconsciously), which can also lead to the breakup of a relationship that is no longer working because of differences in the individuals or changes in values. This has been a monumental retrograde because Mercury was also retrograde along with the other planet that affects love and rules men: Mars.

On April 12, Venus finally turns direct again — but we're not totally out of the woods yet. Venus will be in its stationary direct phase until April 17, a powerful energy that can still bring changes. No one will be wearing rose-colored glasses during this time as Venus turns direct conjunct Saturn, the planet that is all about reality and the cold, hard truth. Of course, it is possible to believe things are worse than what they are so it’s a thin line to walk. Either way, by the time Venus enters Aries on April 30, this cycle is over and we can basically go back to normal — or in some cases, what's now become the new normal.

Life gets a lot better for these four zodiac signs once Venus turns direct on April 12, 2025:

1. Cancer

Venus is in a water sign like you is typically a very compatible mix. This is a positive time when you feel empowered to create stability.

Venus is transiting your ninth house, which represents your world view, which has probably undergone a period of adjustment. The ninth house also rules spirituality, philosophy, religion, education, travel, and foreign places and people, so you may be involved with any of these when Venus turns direct.

2. Scorpio

Venus in Pisces is very compatible with you and it will be transiting your fifth house of love, children and friendships. Venus in this house typically makes you more socially active.

As Venus retrograde ends, your social life gets a lot better as you're finally in the mood to go to restaurants, entertainment venues and the like. If you are single, it is possible you could meet someone new — and if you do, there is potential for longevity.

Saturn has been transiting your fifth house for several years now, but like Venus, it either has or will trine your Sun which is a transit that provides stability. So even though Venus is conjunct Saturn, it forms a trine which is a positive aspect. This may not be the flashiest of times, but it's a time when your relationships, friendships and creativity gain stability.

3. Pisces

Saturn has been transiting your first house for several years now, and this particular transit of Saturn is never easy. It is likely you have made many changes. Some changes may have seemed difficult, but they will work to your advantage in the future.

Venus turns direct in your first house which represents you personally. This can only be positive and helpful and even with Saturn requiring your due diligence, Venus can always help.

Venus transits your first house once a year, and it is during this time you generally look and come across at your best. You are more magnetic and people are typically drawn to you at this time. Venus also brings a certain degree of luck, so this can only be a positive thing as Venus completes its transit through Pisces.

4. Taurus

Both Saturn and Venus are transiting your 11th house of friends, groups and hopes and wishes. While Saturn has been a wet blanket over the past few years, Saturn either has or will sextile your Sun which is a transit that typically promotes stability. Since Venus is also transiting your 11th house, it too will sextile your Sun.

Venus transiting the 11th house makes you more social and it is likely you will spend more time with friends or networking. You have a great deal of conversation coming up over the next few weeks, and some of it may be significant.

With Venus in your 11th house, you could meet new people or become more involved with groups. Bear in mind this includes all groups from social to companies, which are also groups. If you are looking to expand your contacts or interview for a new job, Venus direct in the 11th house can only help your cause and benefit you.

