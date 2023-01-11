What It Means If You're Missing Elements In Astrology

The four elements in astrology (fire, earth, air, and water) tell us a lot about our philosophies, ambitions, and how we face challenges.

The impulsivity of a fire-dominant person (meaning an abundance of placements in fire signs Aries, Leo, or Sagittarius) can show how it can be easy for the native to take action and go after their heart's desire. The fire element is reckless, passionate, fearless, and not afraid to dream big.

The earth element is practical, resilient, and likes to go at a reasonable pace. The native with an earth-dominant chart heavy in earth signs Taurus, Virgo, and Capricon is cautious and does not mind playing the waiting game.

Playful, intellectual, and social air dominants know how to play up their best qualities. Those with placements in air signs Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius can control any social scene and have confidence that rivals fire dominants.

With water elements, the natives are blessed with passion, emotional intellect, and ambition fueled by their strong ability to love and care. Water dominants have heavy placements in water signs Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces can show empathy and compassion to others seamlessly.

To determine which elements are present in your chart, you can use a natal chart calculator to find all of your placements.

Usually, the elements will be the same color in the natal chart, making it easy to pinpoint which ones we have and what are missing. Many astrology sites, like Astro-Seek, and other apps have "dominant planets and elements" calculated in their options.

Effects of missing elements in astrology

If you are missing any of the three planets in an element, you are lacking the energy in your chart.

Missing an element in your chart is nothing to worry about, it simply means that you will need to take a more disciplined approach regarding where you are missing in your natal chart.

For example, lacking air and fire elements could mean the native has to become more comfortable stepping out of their comfort zone to engage with others. Lacking both elements could make the native fearful or more anxious when it comes to engaging with others but this could be a motivator to take a different approach to the way they communicate.

We could also desire to channel this missing element subconsciously through the friendships or relationships we have with others. Relationships can allow us to work on what we are missing, bringing us a balancing dynamic since we could channel some of their energy into our chart through the synastry dynamic.

No planets in fire signs

A lack of fire placements means the native does not have planets in Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius.

The impulsive and adventurous nature of the fire element could be missing and the native might be apprehensive when taking risks. Fire enjoys action, indulgent, exciting, complicated, and ready for the next adventure.

No planets in water signs

No planets in water signs Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces could make it tough to bond on an emotional level.

Prioritizing their emotions could be an issue since they could view them as a weakness. Sharing can be difficult since they could prefer to internalize a lot of their emotions, even in private.

Learning not to fear emotions can allow them to be more accustomed to processing them.

No planets in earth signs

Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn represent the Earth signs. No elements in earth signs denote someone that needs to learn how to ground themselves, especially when the native has many planets in either air or fire.

Much more planning and patience are essential to bringing more organization and order into their lives.

No planets in air signs

Lacking Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius denote someone that does not have air signs in their chart, which could manifest as someone that might not feel very comfortable expressing themselves. They could play it safe with their views and might be more reserved or conservative with their philosophies.

How to develop missing astrology elements

A way to develop the missing elements is to learn through the people we attract in our lives who might have an abundance of that element we lack in their birth chart. We could still preserve our identity through the process, so we do not need to emulate their every move, but we could appreciate some of their strengths and apply it occasionally.

Lacking the fire element and attracting people with that energy could show that the native needs to learn to have a little more self-love. Falling in love with yourself and putting yourself first are traits that an Aries and Leo dominant native might be great at teaching.

Someone that lacks earth planets could learn a lot about being more organized in their daily lives, setting practical goals, and discovering their inner resilience and patience.

The natives lacking planets in air signs could learn to be more open to socializing and being less judgmental of others' opinions.

Finally, making friends with water dominants when we lack this in our charts shows a need to be more compassionate towards others and not be afraid to fall in love and be loved the way that we deserve.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina Astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She is passionate about astrology and aims to continue writing more about stargazing in the future.