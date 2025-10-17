Your Words May Be Used Against You Right Now — Why Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Watch What They Say Until October 23

October just happens to be a deeply emotional time with several planets in Scorpio. One potentially vexing aspect stands out: Mars and Mercury conjoin on October 20, so from now until October 23, 2025, each zodiac sign needs to watch what they say.

Regardless of your astrological sign, this energy makes communications tense. Mercury-Mars elicits loud speech and aggressive verbal maneuvering. Our urge to make an impression rides high, and positively, words can align with purpose and drive. Mars co-rules Scorpio, which smooths the path for situations more aligned with true purpose.

However, we must also be aware that Mars-Mercury conjunct in Scorpio can also create language that is devious and manipulative. Negative sorcery can be at work. From October 17 through October 23, it’s important for each zodiac sign to be measured in speech. Here's why.

Aries

Aries, be especially careful with your words with business partners as well as your spouse. Do your best to listen deeply, because there might be hidden messages and tests laid out in these little talks. This is a good time to explore and expand your sensitivity to the needs of others — not exactly Aries’s best ability. Still, it’s there to take up if you want it.

Taurus

Taurus, between now and October 23, other people’s words will be very important. This applies to all your significant relationships. If you align with a partner really well in some endeavor, your connections could very well be more psychically attuned. Regarding active legal actions, be doubly watchful for any suspicious adversarial maneuvers.

Gemini

Gemini, work relationships and daily activities could create flashpoints with colleagues, vendors, and suppliers. Watch out for sullen and calculating colleagues and treat them with sensitivity. You should pay attention to how your body reacts to any workplace conflicts as well. Take care of your health and be proactive.

Cancer

For creative Cancers, this is an excellent time to get insights into the deeper workings of your output. You may begin to have more conversations about intimacy and plumb the deeper veins of romantic commitment. Parents might experience back-talk from their kids. Be on your toes and stay honest with your little ones, no matter how much you want to control them.

Leo

Leo, times like these offer the opportunity to go within and see what’s what. It would be better to have an inner travel companion to bounce things off of. You will also have extra energy and insight into family patterns during this time, as well as a good way to discuss changes to the home you want done.

Virgo

Virgo, from now until October 23, you'll speak with greater depth and complexity. Make sure you tailor this to your audience. Some need words light and fluffy. (Maybe this is a time to take a little seriousness break, hmm-kay?) For important talks and writings, be sure to balance things out.

Libra

Libra, Mars and Mercury will transit in your second house of money and self-worth. Libras who are having some financial issues might be able to back up their words with actions and receipts with this transit. However, the downside to this transit is that if Scales-folks have money insecurity, this aspect will make their words a bit more reckless and aggressive. Try to remember to filter.

Scorpio

Scorpio, this is a most personal transit for you. Your co-Ruler’s connection with Mercury will focus your will toward achieving your desires. It’s tempting to be more cruel with your words, adding the honeyed nature of the tongue to all of your motivations, including those that are devious or brutal. Save the vitriol for true scoundrels only. Speak from the heart with all others.

Sagittarius

The Mars-Mercury conjunction will probably be experienced by remove for Archers, as it transits in the house of hidden issues. 12th House transits are frequently dimly perceived; you might experience mild turbulence now that turns out to have some repercussions in the future. Pay attention to what happens these days and file it away for a later date.

Capricorn

If you need to have serious talks with friends, this is the time, Goat Tribe. You will get the energy to work through conflicts and present your side of the story. Lean into the Scorpio ability to listen deeply, however, and resist the temptation to rush to judgment. Within your friends’ sob stories, there might be some true anguish that requires some care and tenderness.

Aquarius

Water-Bearers can expect activity and words in their careers. Forceful language can pour forth from superiors’ mouths. If you are a boss yourself, you will have lots of thoughts to share about subordinates’ work. Mercury-Mars also gives you the verbiage to present your long-term plans to important audiences. Schedule important meetings during this period.

Pisces

The Mars-Mercury transit pushes Fish folk into contemplation of higher purpose and wisdom. Those who work with people from other cultures and/or who hold radically different viewpoints might see some aggressive tendencies rise in themselves and in others. To make much-needed changes, use this time to explore the spirituality inside anger and the desire to control.

Azimuth is the former manager for the Advisors page at Astrology Answers and has been practicing astrology and numerology for over 50 years.