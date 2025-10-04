Things Get A Whole Lot Better For These 3 Zodiac Signs By The End Of October 2025

As of late, life hasn't really been the greatest for many zodiac signs, but the good news is that things are about to get a whole lot better. According to astrologer Elizabeth Brobeck, the astrological energy is easing up so that life improves for three specific signs.

These zodiac signs in particular have been looking for the light at the end of the tunnel, and it has finally arrived. The tides are finally turning, and things are about to work out for these three zodiac signs better than they could've even imagined.

1. Capricorn

Capricorn, you can breathe a sigh of relief because things get a whole lot better for you by the end of October. As Brobeck explained in a video, "Not only will you have more travel opportunities, you will also find yourself more and more in the spotlight." Whether you're traveling for work or play, you'll attract powerful allies by the end of October.

According to Brobeck, this is also a month when "You may also find yourself trending online." Whether it's a post that unexpectedly goes viral or someone bragging about your work online, one thing is for certain: you're the center of attention from now until at least the end of October, because "any project you'll begin will become very successful."

With your talent and leadership skills on full display this month, don't be surprised if you receive a major promotion at work.

2. Taurus

Life has been a chaotic mess lately, but things get a whole lot better for you by the end of October, Taurus. According to Brobeck, "Not only will you start feeling a lot more popular, you will also have a major elevation in romance in your life." In the past, your love life might've felt stale, but expect to find or cultivate a serious and long-lasting relationship by the end of October. As Brobeck said in a separate video, "Things will really improve for your romantic life."

Even so, this doesn't mean the entire month will be all about romance. As Brobeck said, "You will also start feeling very creative during this time. You may even begin some sort of major creative project that will be your breakthrough moment." With that being said, any project you begin during this time will likely be successful by spring. So, while it might seem hard now, keep holding on. Life is looking up for you, Taurus!

3. Virgo

Virgo, things get a whole lot better for you by the end of October. According to Brobeck, "Not only will you have more energy, you will also feel like you're going through a major glow up." Internally, you're going to feel much happier as your love life and friendships take off for the better.

"Between now and the winter, you may enter a new relationship," Brobeck said, adding that "this new partner who enters your life, you could even consider to be the one."

According to Brobeck, this person will help you see yourself for who you are and help you step into your true destiny. However, if you aren't that big on romance, you could be making solid new friendships as well. Whoever it is, "You'll be attracting positive relationships into your life," Brobeck said. "You may also start to feel a lot more confident." And while that confidence will come from within, your friends and romantic relationships will certainly play a huge part.

So, if this year has felt off, keep hanging in there. Life is looking up, even if it doesn't yet seem that way.

