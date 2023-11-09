What Your Dog's Zodiac Sign Says About Their Personality

Dogs, along with other animals, have an astrology chart just like we humans do. When they interact with us, their personality shines through just like a person.

Personally, I have done my share of readings about dogs to get an idea about the types of personality they will possess according to their zodiac sign. Like humans, however, the more info available (such as place and time of birth), the better the reading.

Even if your dog's zodiac sign is one that you're not traditionally compatible with, I have been asked if there is anything such as a "bad dog," — my answer is there are only bad owners or dogs that have been neglected and abused.

Let’s take a look at the dog zodiac signs and the corresponding pet personalities.

Aries dog (March 21 - April 19)

These dogs are generally alphas whether they are male or female. Ruled by Mars, they are active, inquisitive and generally like to keep busy. They are typically independent and don’t mind having a ‘job,’ whether it’s accompanying you somewhere or guarding the house and yard. Mars makes them bold and courageous and they typically have a personality that is infectious, fun-loving and they love (and cannot do without) regular exercise.

The best match for an Aries dog would be Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius and Aquarius.

Taurus dog (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus is ruled by planet Venus and these are typically sweet and sensitive dogs. Taurus is connected to the earth so these dogs love being outside, whether it is roaming the countryside or on a leash in a big city. These dogs are loyal. Practical and dependable, they love their home and families. They can, however, have a stubborn streak, just like their Taurus human companions. They tend to like a routine and schedule more than some dogs and they are not happy with change. Unlike Aries, these dogs aren’t as much into exercise but that doesn’t mean they won’t enjoy taking you on a walk.

The best matches for these dogs are Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn and Pisces.

Gemini dog (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini is ruled by Mercury, and like their human counterparts, these dogs are typically friendly and quite inquisitive. Gemini dogs may be more vocal than other signs due to their sign's Mercury rulership. These dogs are quite intelligent, busy and they like to move around a lot. Like a Gemini person, their personality can be changeable at times, but they will always be friendly and loveable.

The best matches for a Gemini dog are Aries, Gemini, Leo, Libra and Aquarius.

Cancer dog (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer is a water sign ruled by the Moon. These dogs are very sensitive, loyal, compassionate and intuitive. They love home and they need to feel safe with their people. If they live under these circumstances they can quickly become devoted, loving and kind. They typically are not high energy; they are emotionally intelligent and dislike loud noises and chaos.

The best matches are Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio and Pisces.

Leo dog (July 23 - August 22)

Leo is ruled by the Sun that shines its warmth on us. And like the Sun, these dogs will shine under the right circumstances. They are proud, vital and love nothing more than to be the center of attention like their human Leos. They don’t especially like sharing with other dogs or pets and do best when they are the center of their own universe. They are high-energy and love to play. If their needs are met they are warm, loyal and will never leave your side.

The best matches for these dogs are Aries, Gemini, Leo, Libra and Sagittarius.

Virgo dog (August 23 - September 22)

These dogs are dedicated to their people and love being helpful. Virgo is ruled by Mercury, so they know how to communicate and are extremely intelligent and will love your companionship. They like structure, such as being fed at the same time every day, and doing the same things at the same time. They make good companions for children or other dogs and don’t mind being groomed as they like being clean and in good shape.

These dogs work well with Taurus, Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio and Capricorn.

Photo: Rob Wingate and Tengyart via Unsplash

Libra dog (September 23 – October 22)

Libra’s planetary ruler is Venus and Libra rules the seventh house of marriage and partnerships, so it is no surprise these dogs thrive when they have companions; both human and canine. They can have a sweet personality and often are able to intuit what others want. They need harmony in the home and crave tranquility and peace. They don’t like being alone and will do anything to travel or even go for a walk with their person. They are not especially high energy and crave quiet over chaos which can make them nervous.

Their best matches are Gemini, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius and Aquarius.

Scorpio dog (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpio is ruled by Mars, the planet of action, so these dogs can be quite active and lively at times. Scorpio is the most intense sign of the zodiac so these dogs follow suit and like to show their passions for their people and anything else they love. Sometimes they like private time and like humans, they can often be intuitive. It may take them a while to trust but if they do their friendship will last forever. They can be skeptical at first of other pets and if they don’t like someone there is typically a reason why.

They do best with Cancer, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn and Pisces.

Sagittarius dog (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius is ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion. And like Jupiter, these dogs like to expand their lives in whatever ways they can. They love excitement and travel, even if this means they frequently like to escape their boundaries to explore. If left to their own devices they are roamers who make many friends along the path, or in the neighborhood. They are happy, exuberant and loving companions.

They do well with Aries, Leo, Libra, Sagittarius and Aquarius.

Capricorn dog (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, which is known for its hard work, determination, drive and work ethic. These dogs are no different and take their responsibilities seriously whether it’s babysitting the kids or being a guard dog. These dogs are not lazy and prefer to remain active and helpful.

Best matches include Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Capricorn and Pisces.

Aquarius dog (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius is ruled by both Saturn and Uranus. Saturn is the planet of structure and Aquarius is the planet of unpredictability so this dog is often a non-conformist type. These dogs can be stubborn since they are a fixed sign, but they are also rational, intelligent and can be unpredictable at times. They are social animals and like interacting with both their people and other pets. These dogs get bored easily so it is important they have plenty of activity to keep them busy.

Their best matches are Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius and Aquarius.

Pisces dog (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces is ruled by both Jupiter the planet of expansion and intuitive Neptune. Like a Pisces human, these dogs are sensitive, sweet and often extremely intuitive. They are very connected to their people and often able to intuit their next move. These dogs prefer quiet and peace and since their nature is gentle, they prefer gentle and sensitive owners. While they need exercise they aren’t generally high energy.

The best match for Pisces is Taurus, cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn and Pisces.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer offering personal astrology readings worldwide by phone, WhatsApp, and Zoom.