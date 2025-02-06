What Each Zodiac Sign Needs To Know About The Week Of February 10 - 16, According To A Tarot Reader

Each zodiac sign's weekly tarot horoscope for February 10 - 16, 2025, is here. After shuffling the cards, The Star and Five of Swords are the two general cards for everyone, guiding this week's reading and providing insight into how each zodiac sign can navigate the week's astrological energy.

The Star is an absolutely gorgeous energy to receive, especially since we are currently in Aquarius season and The Star is associated with Aquarius. This means you will thrive when you allow yourself to be the star in whichever area you choose. Don't hold back your shine! Let your creativity and uniqueness dazzle them all.

Five of Swords is a reminder that not everyone will be impressed by your uniqueness, but it's important to ignore the negative words and intentions. Remain your true, powerful self and use your words, skills, and talents to generate legendary results in spite of any challengers.

The weekly one-card tarot horoscopes for February 10 - 16, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: King of Cups

Aries, you have the powerful King of Cups as your tarot card this week. This card urges you to be compassionate when engaging with others. Leading with dignity, inner strength, courage, and heart creates space for new opportunities and the respect you desire.

This card also signifies a soulmate who is like this and who you desire in your life. If you are in an unfulfilling relationship, remember that you can change what's not fulfilling your heart's needs.

If you are single, this is your sign to start manifesting the love of your dreams, especially since Venus, the planet of love, is now in your sign.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Queen of Cups

Taurus, you have the Queen of Cups as your tarot card. This card encourages you to trust the inner currents and dig into your curiosity.

Your subconscious mind may send messages through your dreams, so keeping a dream journal this week may help you gain clarity. You are in control of your destiny and powerful forces are at play this week.

Since Aries got the King of Cups as their tarot card this week, there's a possibility you and an Aries may be tied energetically, whether as teammates, partners, or even new social connections who vibe on the same wavelength.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Ace of Wands

Gemini, you have the Ace of Wands as your tarot card for the week. This card is a reminder to recognize your divine spark.

When you attempt something big in life or pursue a goal, remember that even when it requires hard work, do what you can to make it fun!

If anything feels boring, let your creative side take control and find ways to make it interesting. A few tweaks here, a few adjustments there, and you can have it all!

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Three of Pentacles

Cancer, the Three of Pentacles reminds you to be a team player and always remember the collective goal. Even as you try to find personal fulfillment, the overlap is where great things will occur.

Finding the right folks to collaborate with creates a dream team that can accomplish absolutely anything. Cherish those connections when you find them and bring positivity wherever you can to keep conquering every milestone.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: The Chariot

Leo, The Chariot urges the need for speed and balance. This is especially true if you are trying to make significant changes your life but find that deep-rooted fears are acting like brakes.

You will also find success and renown on the path you are currently on, so let go of your doubts.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Seven of Swords

Virgo, your tarot card for the week is the Seven of Swords, which calls for strategic action.

Don't feel guilty about keeping some things to yourself. Set strong boundaries and know that discretion is your right when it's a private matter. With practice, you will get stronger at this.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: Three of Pentacles

Libra, you have the Three of Pentacles showing up for you this week. Be creative and try to ground your ideas into a framework for the best results.

Since Cancer also received this card, which naturally speaks of teamwork, you may be part of a collaborative team with a Cancer this week. If that's the case, you have found your dream team, even though interacting with folks whose natural personality is a tad different from yours can call on you to be more mindful and thoughtful.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Five of Pentacles

Scorpio, be cautious of your spending this week since you have the Five of Pentacles here.

Set boundaries with anyone who seems to have their hand out to you, and more importantly, set boundaries with yourself to avoid overspending.

Focus on ways you can improve your life without looking for happiness in material possessions.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Six of Pentacles

Sagittarius, the Six of Pentacles is a card of generosity encouraging community engagement.

It's important to be mindful of the communities you are a part of and contribute in whatever form you can when you can do so without affecting your own stability, whether through distributing food, information, or even volunteering for helpline numbers or local support for those in risky situations.

This card also highlights that the same support will come your way when you need it. The positive ecosystem of caring for each other allows communities to thrive even in tough times.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: Ten of Cups

Capricorn, the Ten of Cups reminds you that love is the most powerful force in the world.

You have a busy schedule and many responsibilities, but it's always important to make time for your family. Family love — including that from pets! — contributes directly to your heart's health and your happiness.

It takes a tribe to build a strong foundation, so don't burden yourself with all the responsibilities. Ask for help when you need it and it will be there for you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Ace of Wands

Aquarius, you have the Ace of Wands as your tarot card for the week, and it comes bearing good news! Whatever you set your sights on this week will manifest so fast, you will be flabbergasted.

Your inner fire is especially strong now (we are still in Aquarius season and have many Aquarius transits right now), so take advantage of this rising wind under your wings to go where you want.

Having fun, feeling fulfilled, ideating, and seeking inspiration are all part and parcel of this. Don't restrict yourself!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: Two of Wands

Pisces, the Two of Wands reveals a need to make a big decision that may seem equally fruitful. Planning will help you choose the right steps and the right direction.

Making strategic moves and being more introspective will help you this week. Gather information and read some books that can help you improve on your decision-making skills.

The Two of Wands also encourages making this process fun, so if you have friends who can act as sounding boards, tap them in this week!

