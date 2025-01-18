3 Zodiac Signs Experience An Incredibly Lucky Aquarius Season From January 19 - February 18, 2025

The Sun shifts into Aquarius season on January 19, 2025, marking the beginning of Aquarius season. As a zodiac sign ruled by traditional Saturn and innovative Uranus, things can come to a head pretty quickly during Aquarius season, especially in the areas of systems, opportunities, innovations, and ideas — but three zodiac signs experience a lucky Aquarius season despite it all.

If your mind keeps sparking up in mysterious ways, take note! Aquarian blessings can be groundbreaking.

Advertisement

"Aquarius is an air sign characterized by its eccentric and somewhat rebellious nature," Iva Naskova, a psychic at spiritual guidance platform Nebula, has explained. "Additionally, the Aquarius season in astrology symbolizes a time when we are more inclined to listen to our hearts and express our true colors."

Three zodiac signs experience a lucky Aquarius season from January 19 - February 18, 2025:

1. Capricorn

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Capricorn, you'd think that your own zodiac season would be the best for you, but the astrology is such that your blessings continue during Aquarius season 2025. So prepare to have your mind blown with good stuff, especially if you have Sun, Moon, or Mars in Capricorn in your birth chart.

If you have Sun or Mars in Capricorn, anything you set your sights on will find its way to you. Keep things tight-lipped and only share the essentials with those already in the know. There may not be huge fanfare when you cross the finish line this way, but it will be so surprising to those competing with you that they will feel as if they somehow participated in a hare vs. tortoise contest without knowing it.

Moon in Capricorn experiences the most heartful kind of love during Aquarius season. You're not into the cheesy shows of affection, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy love that gives you confidence in your romantic future and the long term. Try to be more open about your fears and meet your partner halfway.

This zodiac season, working with certain crystals such as sodalite, jasper, and larimar can help stimulate your mind an imagination, bringing even your wildest ideas into the realm of practicality.

Advertisement

2. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Taurus, you will have a terrific time during Aquarius season 2025! Anything you wish can manifest, so be extra careful of what you say and focus on. Those with Venus or Mars in Taurus will benefit the most from this energy, but Sun in Taurus will do well, too — especially if they are in a relationship with any of the three air signs Gemini, Libra, or Aquarius.

Advertisement

During Aquarius season, Mars in Taurus experiences the return of an opportunity that slipped from your grasp many months ago. If you spent too much time ruminating on a financial proposal only to have the window of opportunity close before you could make up your mind, consider this your second chance. This is also an auspicious time if you need to make any big purchases for your home.

Those with Venus in Taurus will be naturally more attuned to their senses and intuition during this period. Aquarius season heightens your manifestation abilities as well, especially in love. So be mindful of what you want, what you write, and how you say things.

Working with crystals such as sodalite, chrysocolla, blue jasper, and kyanite during Aquarius season is a good way to boost your mental processes and avoid getting stuck in decision paralysis.

Advertisement

3. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Aquarius, you have incredible luck during your zodiac season. Keep an open mind and be ready for unlimited adventures and new friends. Aquarius season will push you out of and expand your comfort zone.

Those with Sun or Mars in Aquarius will benefit the most during this period. Those with Sun in Aquarius will feel like they can do nothing wrong, especially in love and relationships. Aquarius season will be especially powerful for your ideation, execution, and follow-through.

Advertisement

Mars in Aquarius will experience the blessings of this astrological period in a more understated way, especially through hobbies. So make sure to engage with the side activities that bring you joy, which has the potential to lead to surprises and knowledge that could even become a side hustle in the future.

See What The Universe Has In Store For You Daily horoscopes, astrology predictions & tarot readings straight to your inbox! You’re In! Unsubscribe anytime, no hassle.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.