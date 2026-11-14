The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For November 16 - 22 Has A Message For Your Zodiac Sign

The reversed Knight of Wands appeared for the weekly tarot horoscope for November 16 to 22, 2026. In reverse, this card means you're frustrated because there is something you're not ready for yet. A monkey wrench has been thrown into the plans you tried to put into motion last week.

Maybe you weren't as prepared as you thought you were. Perhaps the situation wasn't what you believed it to be. Then again, the timing could be off. Either way, Tuesday's First Quarter Moon in Aquarius forces you to make a decision that is outside the scope of what you originally planned. But it's not all bad. Thanks to the moon shifting into its waxing gibbous phase on Wednesday, you spend the rest of the week realigning with what you really want. And the best part? The lessons you learned from the mix-up will help you get it right this time.

Weekly tarot horoscopes are here for November 16 to 22, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: Three of Pentacles

Having the Three of Pentacles show up for your tarot reading points to the need or presence of teamwork. But when combined with this week's reversed Knight of Wands, it gives the impression that you need to work with a team or be a better teammate.

All signs point to Sunday, November 22. On Angel Number Day 11/22, when two master numbers combine, a breakthrough occurs that requires more cooperation than it's been getting. Are you working with a dream team, or trying to force a connection that isn't meant to work?

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: The Fool

The Fool card is encouraging you to take a leap of faith and go for it. But the reversed Knight of Wands from this week's collective reading says you think you're not ready. Taurus, I say this with love: Why not?

To better explain, think about the traditional design of the Fool card. Someone happily walking toward the edge of a cliff, giddy about the future, but unaware and unfazed about what's ahead. Could this be why you're hesitant? Did you all of a sudden see the edge of the cliff and get spooked?

No worries. It doesn't last long. During Tuesday's First Quarter Aquarius Moon, you'll finally feel ready to jump in.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Wands

According to the Seven of Wands, you've faced some challenges and you're on guard. Rightfully so, Gemini.

But you have an epic journey ahead, which begins with a little bit of faith. You'll feel more inclined to trust this situation after Wednesday.

When the Waxing Pisces Moon shines for a couple of days, leading into Scorpio-Sagittarius Cusp week, you remember what made you believe in the first place. That's all you need to get back on track.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: Ten of Cups

With the Ten of Cups for your weekly tarot horoscope, Cancer, you feel more aligned than ever this week. Life is lovely, and considering the reversed Knight of Wands as the collective card, it's because you've correctly identified your people.

You may notice how appreciative you are of finding your tribe between Wednesday and Friday. That's when the Waxing Pisces Moon makes you more aware of this safe space you've created.

But instead of feeling inclined to pat yourself on the back, relief washes over you and gives you the confidence you need to stick to the plans you made because you see they are doable now.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: Seven of Cups

The opportunity you're looking for is right in front of your face. That's what the Seven of Cups is telling you, Leo. When you combine it with the collective card, the Knight of Cups in reverse, it seems you're doubtful. What's going on?

The Moon travels through your opposite sign, Aquarius, for two days and two phases on Monday and Tuesday. This means that, though you may receive what you want this week, it's different from what you expected.

That's why you're not sure it's for you. Don't worry. By Friday, you'll get the confirmation you need and know what to do.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for Virgo: Nine of Wands

This is not a test, Virgo. The Nine of Wands suggests you are on guard, which supports the collective Knight of Wands in reverse. But these cards also suggest that, though your instincts are trying to warn you, they may be responding to old information.

The First Quarter Aquarius Moon summons you to make a move that will have you on edge. Is it because it's a bad move? No. It's unconventional, maybe uncomfortable, because it calls you to step outside of your comfort zone.

There's nothing to fear here. You are mistaking the presence of growth for danger, but things are about to be far better than expected.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: Justice

Your energy is showing up in your tarot horoscope this week with the Justice card, Libra. It's because what you put into the universe is coming back to you like a boomerang.

So, why wouldn't you be ready to receive what you asked for, as the collective Knight of Wands in reverse suggests? This mirrors the Moon's placement in your opposite sign, Aries, between Friday and Sunday.

When in its waxing gibbous phase, your perception is heightened, and you notice how your inner truth and outer actions are beautifully aligned. By the end of the week, this peace of mind will give you renewed confidence and self-trust.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: Nine of Cups, Reversed

When the reversed Nine of Cups combines with the collective's reversed Knight of Wands, it suggests that you're not ready to share what's most precious and valuable to you. You're protective of it and don't want to expose it to outside influence.

I can't blame you. Neither does the universe. But as the Moon enters its waxing gibbous phase in Aries energy, Saturday may be the day you choose to address this.

You know you can't trust everyone. You also know you can't shut out the world. But by the end of the week, you learn who deserves access to your happiness.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Cups and Five of Swords

According to the collective's reversed Knight of Wands card, you're not ready to address what's been going on. The combination of the King of Cups and the Five of Swords explains why.

Though you were unclear about where to start, this week, you remember the wisdom you've gained from lessons learned to understand what is and is not your problem. That clarity comes between Wednesday and Friday, when the waxing gibbous moon is in Pisces.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Ten of Swords

A couple of weeks ago, you received the Ten of Pentacles, which signified reason to celebrate. This week, between the collective's Knight of Wands in reverse and your individual Ten of Swords, there was an unexpected aftermath: a change that can't be undone.

You didn't consider that, and it's made you hesitant. Allow me to help. The Waxing Pisces Moon represents both the presence of change and your discomfort with it.

Here's how to become more comfortable or make the change work for you: like the Adam Sandler movie, Just Go with It. After all, you attract more bees with honey than vinegar. *wink wink*

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: Wheel of Fortune, Reversed

It's not that you're not ready, Aquarius. You believe you're getting ready to walk into a trap. For some reason, you believe your luck has flipped on its head. Have you considered that you may be divinely protected from a trap you can't see?

The Waxing Pisces Moon awakens you to a new perspective. Between Wednesday and Friday, this helps bring you clarity on a deeper issue you couldn't see before.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Pisces: Empress

Oh, you are on top of your game this week, Pisces. This Empress card shows you have fully stepped into your own, owning your role as a centerpiece for others.

With the collective card being a reversed Knight of Wands, it implies that you're somehow not ready for this role. Let's explore that.

The Moon spends time in your sign this week. Wednesday through Friday, you will find the clarity you seek that helps you feel more comfortable with the divine role you've been assigned to take.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.