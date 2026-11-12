Something Very Lucky Happens For Your Zodiac Sign On One Specific Day This Week Between Now & November 22

Something very good happens on your zodiac sign's luckiest day this week, from November 16 to 22, 2026. With the retrogrades now firmly behind you, it's much easier to stay optimistic and believe anything is possible.

The week begins with a powerful First Quarter Moon in Aquarius on November 17. A First Quarter Moon invites you to take action, and in Aquarius, it inspires you to follow your own unique dreams. At the end of the week, as the Sun moves into adventurous Sagittarius on November 22, be ready for things to take off. This is a season of excitement and realizing that hope is the catalyst for luck.

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Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Tuesday, November 17

A new connection is coming your way, Aries. Pay attention to who comes into your life on November 17, with the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius. This energy is bringing you a supportive person who will help you with what you hope to create.

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While this may involve your career, it could also be a mentor or pivotal person for making decisions in your personal life. But you must be open. They may not be someone you’re looking for or who you would normally align yourself with. But that doesn’t mean they can’t give exactly the kind of help you need.

Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Tuesday, November 17

Is your career what you want, Taurus? Or is it time to consider a new direction? You can be so logical and down to earth that you forget how important it is to stay open to new experiences. On November 17, the First Quarter Moon rises in Aquarius, shifting how you think about your career or even the work you do.

Because this lunar phase is about taking action, what arrives on Tuesday likely isn’t a new piece of information but something you’re now ready to act on. Recognize what aligns with your needs, even if it differs from your original plans.

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Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Wednesday, November 18

Even the smallest shift can make a huge difference, Gemini. The Pisces Moon trines Mercury in Scorpio on November 18, helping you make some important changes in how you structure your life. It will likely have to do with work matters.

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Pay attention to opportunities to work remotely or in a way that gives your life more freedom and meaning. There are potential opportunities for growth here, but you must make sure you’re not sacrificing what you need most.

Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Friday, November 20

One moment can change everything, Cancer. On November 20, the Aries Moon aligns with retrograde Uranus in Gemini, changing your life in a big way. The Aries Moon helps you understand more about what you need and want for yourself. But the real difference is retrograde Uranus in Gemini.

This energy affects your relationships and what you need to feel fulfilled. Lately, you've been more focused on your work than what makes you happy, but this day completely shakes that up. It’s not that you’re sacrificing any of your dreams, but you're finally realizing what it means to make them all come true.

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Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Saturday, November 21

This is what you’ve been waiting for, Leo. Asteroid Ceres goes retrograde in Cancer on November 21, helping you slow down and actually see your own truth. You’ve been going through a challenging time recently, especially at home and with your family.

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You’ve been urged to take it easy and not make any impulsive decisions, but that may have been easier said than done. With Ceres retrograde, you finally have the clarity you need over your romantic or personal life. This is also the time to heal the parts of you that led to those challenges in the first place.

Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Friday, November 20

You need to make an important change, Virgo. Luckily, the Aries Moon aligns with retrograde Uranus in Gemini on November 20, helping you do just that. This likely has to do with your professional life.

While you don't usually let your feelings interfere with your business decisions, lately, that's been a struggle. Of course, healthy boundaries are necessary, but you can’t just ignore your emotions. Instead of trying to, see what happens when you finally honor your heart and embrace the path you never thought you’d take.

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Libra

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Luckiest day of the week for Libra: Saturday, November 21

While you are the zodiac sign of balance, that doesn’t mean you always effortlessly have it in your life, Libra. It's something you, like everyone, have to continually come back to. This week is one of those moments.

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On November 21, asteroid Ceres stations retrograde in Cancer, inviting you to reflect on the balance in your life, especially involving your work. Even if you love your job, you may be giving it too much of your energy. Remember, you need time to take care of yourself and relationships, too. Plan some time off and find a better work-life balance.

Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Saturday, November 21

Sometimes luck is what guides you home, Scorpio. On November 21, retrograde Ceres in Cancer helps to bring you back to something or someone important in your life.

For you, Cancer energy is all about new beginnings and opportunities for abundance. With Ceres here, your focus is on your home. In retrograde, you are reviewing something from your past, but it’s also about how you care for yourself and the life you create. Putting yourself first is how you can be confident in everything else you choose.

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Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Sunday, November 22

Happy Birthday, dear Sagittarius! Your zodiac season begins on November 22, as the Sun moves into your sign. While this is a time of parties and celebrating your amazing self, it's also a chance to reset.

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It's time to let go of the past so you can make space for what you hope your personal new year will bring. Believe in yourself and don’t waste time with regrets. With luck on your side, the universe wants you to take advantage of every opportunity that crosses your path.

Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Wednesday, November 18

You know what they say about assumptions, Capricorn. So, don't make many. On November 18, the Pisces Moon trines Mercury in Scorpio, sparking an important conversation. Don't make any assumptions or judgments about what will be said.

Instead of worrying about the worst-case scenario, try to envision the best one possible. This conversation will need you to be honest without being guarded, and you may also have to make an important choice. But just because it’s finally time to talk about something doesn’t mean you need to fear it.

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Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Wednesday, November 18

Good news, Aquarius. The Pisces Moon trines Mercury in Scorpio on November 18, bringing you well-deserved recognition and likely even a bump in your pay. Hooray!

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You’ve been working hard in your career the last few years, but it hasn’t just been about work. You've been thinking a lot about your purpose. Now, as Mercury aligns with the Moon on your luckiest day, some big recognition is coming your way. This will help confirm your path and validate your choices.

Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Sunday, November 22

You are here for a specific reason, Pisces. Sagittarius season begins on November 22, as does a powerful period in your career. While things have been going well for you, there haven't been any exciting changes or developments recently. In many ways, it’s felt like this area of your life has been on autopilot.

You are meant to do so much more in this lifetime. Use the energy of the Sagittarius Sun to your advantage. Apply for new positions and follow up on emails. Seek out networking possibilities, but most importantly, keep doing what you're doing. You're on the right track.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.