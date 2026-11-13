3 Zodiac Signs Are Extra Lucky This Week From Now Until November 22

Three zodiac signs find luck everywhere they go between now and November 22, 2026. You've been through your share of struggles, but everything that happened has been leading to this moment.

Sagittarius season begins on November 22, bringing an adventurous and lucky energy to everything you do. But this fire sign doesn’t just wait for opportunities to come to it. No way. Sagittarius is always willing to risk it all. Trust what arrives in the days ahead and be ready to take a chance to manifest your dreams.

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1. Aries

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Make the most of every minute this week, Aries. The Sun moves into Sagittarius on November 22, beginning a new chapter of luck and adventure. This is your sign to get motivated about what you want to do and create.

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Travel and plan your next move. Start a business or devote yourself to trying something new. Sagittarius season is the time to do it all, knowing that taking a chance on your dreams always pays off.

The Sun is in Sagittarius through the end of December, but things will get especially eventful when Mercury moves into the same sign at the beginning of the month. New offers and opportunities will start landing on your doorstep, and you must be ready to seize them. Be sure you’re in a place to make new decisions and choose what you want for yourself. It's all finally starting to come together.

2. Sagittarius

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Something big is changing this week. The Scorpio Sun squares Mars in Leo on November 19, bringing an inspiring idea you are meant to act on this week. This will come through in your dreams or intuition, so pay attention.

While you’re no stranger to an amazing idea, you don’t always take advantage of them or think that they can become real. But this week, Sagittarius, they can. And most likely will. Before your season starts, the Scorpio Sun is delivering divine ideas and goals you can make a reality, especially with Mars on your side.

This is the time to believe in each and every dream you have so you can begin to take action. Jupiter, the planet of luck, is also in Leo right now, so you have this energy working for you too. Just be sure you are ready to take a chance and change your life.

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3. Gemini

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While you may be comfortable in this chapter of your life, bigger and better things are ahead. Don’t sell yourself short, Gemini. Be willing to shift your perspective and let yourself get uncomfortable for the sake of your dreams.

Luck is always trying to find you, but sometimes it can’t in the routines you’ve refused to leave. On November 17, the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius changes your perspective. This also helps you understand that anything new and amazing will be a part of a process, so it won’t all come together at once.

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Get uncomfortable this week. Take risks, and let yourself entertain ideas and offers you wouldn’t have before. There is no reason to remain where you are when you are destined for immense abundance and luck in this lifetime.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.