Your Weekly Horoscope For November 16 - 22 — Sagittarius Season Has Arrived

The weekly astrology forecast for November 16 to 22, 2026 is so optimistic now that the most intense part of retrograde season is over. Venus and Mercury are finally direct which means life is starting to move forward again. Yay!

The week starts with the Moon in Aquarius encouraging people to show up for each other. Expect to have more confidence once the Pisces Moon rises on November 17. For those who have been doubting their potential, the Aries Moon on November 20 changes that mindset. Sagittarius season begins on November 22, preparing us for new opportunities. A new cycle begins!

Your zodiac sign's weekly horoscope for November 16 to 22, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Get ready for a flurry of activity during the Pisces Moon at the beginning of the week. It's showing you the direction to take your learning next.

At the end of the week, the Aries Moon awakens your drive to succeed. You're about to feel unstoppable, Aries, but you might need to take it easy and manage your emotions.

Be prepared to complete your to-do list over the weekend. You don’t leave anything pending as the Sun moves into Sagittarius on Sunday.

Advertisement

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Some major news impacted your career zone around the Scorpio New Moon last Monday. This week, the Aquarius Moon gives you more details.

The Pisces Moon wants you to incorporate more love into your life, so starting on Tuesday, you'll feel a lot more social. Connect with like-minded people midweek. Current love stories will feel blissful compared to old ones that are finally concluding.

The Aries Moon at the end of the week is your reminder to rest and take time for yourself as the Sun enters Sagittarius over the weekend.

Advertisement

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Get ready to experience a desire to travel and expand your horizons at the start of the week. The Aquarius Moon facilitates these things, so if Mercury retrograde caused any delays in paperwork or booking a trip, that changes this week.

The Pisces Moon begins a few days of honesty and transparency midweek. You're becoming more aware of the changes needed at home and in your career.

Don’t overwhelm yourself this week, Gemini. Be mindful of your energy levels.

Advertisement

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Although you may want immediate results, Cancer, Saturn in Aries is slowing you down a bit. Thankfully, Monday's Moon in Aquarius is great for planning ahead with more purpose and direction.

Once the Moon is in Pisces on Tuesday, it's a nice reset that makes it easier for you to take your needs into consideration and be more patient.

While you face some of Saturn's obstacles, the Moon joining Saturn in Aries on Friday is a reminder that using compassion can establish better relationships moving forward.

Advertisement

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The Moon in Aquarius brings you some new ideas on Monday. Old friendships are likely to be rekindled and new collaborations start forming.

The Pisces Moon's healing energy reminds you of the clues you can get from the past when it comes to handling any issues in the present. It is also a lesson on releasing and being more focused on moving on.

Make sure to work with others and share your new ideas when the Moon is in Aries over the weekend. Explore your thoughts, Leo. Write them down and expand your creative energy.

Advertisement

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The Aquarius Moon connects with your talents on Monday. I wouldn't be surprised if you discover some hidden ones, too!

Prioritize the hobbies that bring you joy, especially once the Moon is in Pisces, which brings you more ideas midweek. You're building up your confidence this week and friends are a good source of inspiration at this time.

The Aries lunation will show you how to control your emotions or be more cognizant of their impact. Make it your mission to think before you speak in order to avoid conflict this week.

Advertisement

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Prepare to see your confidence levels rise during the Aquarius Moon on Monday, Libra. Venus retrograde's lessons are about to be a lot clearer.

Starting on Tuesday, the Moon in the sign of Pisces brings you closer to friends and mentors. Expanding your circles midweek opens you up to receive more opportunities.

At the end of the week. the Aries Moon makes you more willing to make compromises in order to strengthen your relationships. Saturn in Aries is teaching you how to be more mature and understanding while exercising your independence.

Advertisement

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Last week's dramatic New Moon in your sign may be over, Scorpio, but the Aquarius Moon at the start of this week puts you ahead of the competition. You get to use your sharp detective skills to solve any problems and dig up any hidden truths.

When the Moon is in Pisces, your diplomatic side is essential to win over the competition at work or school. The Moon in Aries brings you more responsibilities while pushing you into a leadership role at the end of the week.

Advertisement

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Happy birthday, Sagittarius! Your astrological season begins this week. This is your moment to thrive and be victorious.

First, the Aquarius Moon at the start of the week echoes the artistic energy that will follow you throughout the week. When the Moon is in the sign of Pisces starting on Tuesday, focus on what you want to make moving forward and don’t second-guess your talents.

When the Moon is in Aries at the end of the week, the sky’s the limit. Fight for what you want and don’t let yourself become your own worst enemy.

Advertisement

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The Aquarius energy at the start of the week feels grounding and supportive as you focus on family and inner healing. Letting go of grudges is key to feeling calmer this week, Capricorn. On Tuesday, the Pisces Moon awakens your inspiration and removes any creative blocks.

Expect some impulsive energy during the Aries Moon that follows on Friday because when your ruler, Saturn, faces the Moon, it feels heavy and emotional. Take the time to prioritize your self-care routines.

Advertisement

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

The Moon in your sign at the start of the week is quite calming. Consider it a little reminder of why it’s so important to keep the things you love in your life.

Starting on Tuesday, the Moon in Pisces shows you the value of supportive people and building trust in relationships. You are also learning how to protect your boundaries and show up for yourself.

With the Moon in Aries this weekend, new ideas flow and you'll be more inclined to connect with others and share ideas. Now that the Sun is leaving Scorpio, it's easier for you to get back on track with your goals.

Advertisement

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Photos: Olha ZS, Hanna Zasimova | Design: YourTango

Monday's Moon in Aquarius is a reminder to find time to rest and take it easy, Pisces.

Mercury retrograde had you questioning your ideologies a bit. It's finally over and the Moon in your sign midweek makes you more comfortable with your updated philosophy moving forward.

Once the Moon is in Aries on Friday, your spark comes back. Get ready to feel more motivated to work hard and create new streams of income. With the Sun in Sagittarius starting on November 22, you're more inclined to take action and secure your spot in the professional or academic sector.

A.T. Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.