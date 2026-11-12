3 Zodiac Signs Attract Wealth & Success All Week From Now Through November 22

Three specific zodiac signs are attracting wealth and success from November 16 to 22, 2026. In the days ahead, realizing just how many of your needs are already being met how you attract even more wealth.

The First Quarter Moon rises in Aquarius on November 17, helping you change your mindset when it comes to money. Instead of focusing on the next elusive milestone, practice gratitude for what you already have. This is especially important on November 21, when asteroid Ceres goes retrograde in Cancer. Ceres is all about your needs, financial and physical. Instead of living like you never have enough, focus your energy on how much the universe is providing. That will attract even more abundance your way.

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1. Capricorn

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Right now, the only thing between you and the success you crave is yourself, Capricorn. While that can be hard to hear, it also means you have the power to change it. You're not meant to stay the traditionalist you always have been. This week, be open to new opportunities and ways of making money. While the First Quarter Moon in Aquarius emphasizes this, it is part of a long-term theme with Pluto in this air sign.

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Financial success comes down to your mindset, but it’s also about how open you are. This lunation helps you open your mind and change how you think about money. You are not meant to just show up to work and collect a paycheck. Instead, you need to think outside the box and reflect on how you can make your money work better for you. This is an amazing time to invest in a passive income stream that will also give you more time to enjoy your life.

2. Gemini

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The universe is always providing for you, Gemini. On November 21, asteroid Ceres goes retrograde in Cancer, helping you see how much is actually going right. Wow! You can get so caught up in the luxury definition of wealth and success, but it's not all about fancy cars and private planes. You might be realizing that what you really want is slow mornings and free time. Take stock of your life this week, so you can invest in what lights up your soul.

Asteroid Ceres will stay retrograde in Cancer through February, helping you figure out what's most important to you. Make sure you're not chasing a path just because you think you should. Take a step back and look at everything differently. The moments you feel at peace matter just as much as the ones when you receive a payout. Money alone isn’t going to bring the success you’re now craving.

3. Scorpio

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This is your season for success, Scorpio! Sagittarius season begins on November 22, as the Sun moves into this powerful fire sign. That means it's time to focus on your financial goals and take decisive action. Right now, you’re more willing to take chances or follow through on a long-held dream. This energy also helps you leave your comfort zone and see just how much is already working in your favor.

Sagittarius boosts your optimism and helps you have faith in the future. You're done settling for less than you deserve, which helps you attract wealth and also figure out what kind of life you really want to live. You're at a crossroads right now. Anything is possible. You just need to take action and never give up on what you most want.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.