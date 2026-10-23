Why 3 Zodiac Signs Are Suddenly Reconsidering Everything They Thought They Wanted

Three zodiac signs are suddenly reconsidering everything they thought they wanted. With Mercury and Venus both in retrograde at the end of October, things are slowing down. That might sound annoying, but really, it gives us the chance to do some much-needed reflecting.

"They're figuring out if they actually prefer that type of job or that type of partnership," astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim said. "If they actually want to spend money on this thing or if they actually want to pursue that creative idea." Even things we once thought were set in stone are shifting. This is about figuring out what we truly want at this point in our lives.

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1. Libra

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The New Moon in your sign on October 10 had you focused on your identity and self-image. Now, as retrograde Venus moves into Libra on October 10, your spending habits are called into question. You love to treat yourself, Libra, but suddenly splurging doesn't seem so fun, especially when it has you draining your savings.

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Of course, you want nice things. You're ruled by Venus, the planet of aesthetics and beauty, after all. But right now, your possessions don't seem quite as important. And they definitely don't seem worth all the money you dished out. "Well, you can't change the past, but you can adjust your spending habits going forward," Grim said.

"You might wake up and realize that you'd like to monetize a different skill that you have," the astrologer continued. "You might find your current work to be dissatisfying, and so you want to make money doing something else." Think about your goals and whether or not they still make you excited. Your dreams might have changed, and that's OK. Honor what you want now.

2. Scorpio

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Venus has been in your sign since early September and retrograde since October 3. Now, Mercury is retrograde in Scorpio, too. This energy is very transformative, but much of it is happening behind the scenes. It's not surprising that you're questioning what you think you want during this time.

"Take the time to journal, meditate, be in solitude, and see what messages emerge in the silence," Grim advised. Reflect on what you once wanted, and what no longer feels aligned. It could be anything from your job and relationships to your personal style or the color of your car. "You're questioning your wants all around," the astrologer said.

With this comes the need to let go of what no longer fits into your life. That means old dreams that don't make sense anymore and even relationships you've outgrown. It won't be easy, but you're making room for something so much better.

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3. Taurus

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According to Grim, the Libra New Moon earlier this month "set a reflective tone with regard to your alliances and whom you trust." You're rethinking your relationships during this time. Who really deserves a seat at your table, Taurus?

This goes for all parts of your life. "Maybe you're reflecting on who you're teaming up with to accomplish your goals in the workplace," the astrologer said. "Or, yes, you might question whether or not you want to be with someone."

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Trust your gut and be prepared to make some hard calls. People you thought would be permanent fixtures in your life may not be around for the next season. That's OK. Not all relationships are meant to last forever. Save your energy for people who truly deserve it.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.