The Weekly Tarot Horoscope For June 8 - 14 Is Here With Your Zodiac Sign's Reading

The weekly tarot horoscope for June 8 - 14, 2026 is here with a reading for each zodiac sign. I pulled The Lovers as this week's collective card, a sign that this week rewards people who are not only honest about their feelings, but willing to act on them.

Astrologically, this is a busy week from the get-go. First, Venus and Jupiter come together in Cancer on June 9, making Tuesday one of the best days we’ll experience all year. Then Venus moves into Leo on June 13, which is just one day before the New Moon in Gemini, a powerful opportunity for every astrological sign to improve the way they communicate and connect with others.

Weekly tarot horoscopes for June 8 - 14, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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This week's tarot card for Aries: Page of Wands

The Page of Wands showing up for you this week is a positive omen. Something you hear early on in the week confirms you’re on the right track, but it’s best to act on it before your attention moves elsewhere.

Venus and Jupiter coming together on June 9 brings good energy close to home for you, Aries. If there is a conversation you have been putting off with someone you love or live with, this is a good week to have it. People are more receptive than you expect.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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This week's tarot card for Taurus: The Empress

The Empress arrives for you this week, Taurus, and the timing feels very intentional. Venus, the planet most closely associated with your zodiac sign, meets Jupiter in Cancer on June 9, an energy that brings abundance and comfort to your daily life in a way you feel directly.

Something very good is coming your way this week, and your only job is to be open enough to receive it rather than second-guess it. You have a habit of waiting for the other shoe to drop when things are going well, but according to The Empress, this week you can let your guard down a bit.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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This week's tarot card for Gemini: The Fool

The New Moon on June 14 is in your zodiac sign, and getting The Fool as your weekly tarot card means that by the end of the weekend, you’ll genuinely have a clean slate. Whatever’s held you back in the past no longer deserves a place in your life.

Once Venus moves into Leo on Saturday, the energy around you noticeably picks up. You feel more like yourself than you have in a long time. This is your week, Gemini.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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This week's tarot card for Cancer: Ace of Cups

This is hands down one of the best weeks of the year for you, and the Ace of Cups as your tarot card for the week makes that very clear. Venus and Jupiter come together in your sign on June 9, which is basically pure bliss for you.

Cancer, this is not a week to stay quiet about what you want. The Ace of Cups is about honesty as much as joy. If there’s something you’ve been wanting to say to someone you love, June 9 is a good day to say it. The response may surprise you.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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This week's tarot card for Leo: Queen of Wands

The planet of love and money moves into your zodiac sign on Saturday, which means you’re in for quite a treat. Any time Venus is in your sign, you’re more charismatic and attractive than usual, and the Queen of Wands is a sign to embrace that this week.

The Queen of Wands doesn’t hold anything back. She’s unapologetically herself, a good reminder that you are most magnetic when you stop trying to manage other people's impressions of you. Be yourself on purpose, Leo. It works better than anything else you could do.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week's tarot card for Virgo: Ace of Pentacles

The Ace of Pentacles tarot card represents pure potential. Since the New Moon rises in Gemini on June 14, all signs are pointing to a major opportunity in your professional life this week. This New Moon is a natural starting point for something you want to do in your career, so don’t let it pass you by without first planting a seed!

The Venus-Jupiter conjunction on June 9 adds some positive energy to your social network this week, so it may make sense to touch base with a co-worker who can help you move your ideas along.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week's tarot card for Libra: Two of Cups

Venus has a big week, Libra, and you tend to feel Venus's movements more personally than most signs since it's your ruling planet. According to the Two of Cups, which represents genuine connection between two people, this week’s energy specifically affects an important relationship in your life.

If you have been a little unsure about where that relationship is heading, it won’t hurt to be more direct about how you feel this week. Be the one who reaches out first rather than waiting to see what the other person does. Taking that kind of initiative works in your favor.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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This week's tarot card for Scorpio: The High Priestess

Nothing gets by you, Scorpio. You have some of the best pattern recognition skills of the entire zodiac and are usually at least 10 steps ahead of everyone else. That’s no different this week, when your instincts are running ahead of the facts. According to The High Priestess, it’s best to trust your intuition.

Venus and Jupiter in Cancer are working in your favor, and when they conjunct on June 9, something takes a big turn in a positive direction. You may not see the full picture just yet, but The High Priestess confirms that your senses are correct.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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This week's tarot card for Sagittarius: Wheel of Fortune

This is a wonderful card to get during the same week your ruling planet, Jupiter, meets with Venus in Cancer on June 9. It’s a sign that the Universe is working in your favor this week, Sagittarius.

Change is on the horizon for you, and since the New Moon is in Gemini on Sunday, this change is likely happening in a relationship. The person in question may show you a new side of themselves this week. Stay open and curious. This week, flexibility pays off more than certainty.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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This week's tarot card for Capricorn: Four of Pentacles

This is an interesting card after having the Three of Pentacles last week, Capricorn. It’s a natural progression from realizing that you are, in fact, allowed to ask for help when you need it to actually showing everyone that there’s a real person under that hard-to-read facade.

You get a little help with opening up emotionally this week thanks to Venus conjunct Jupiter in your relationship sector on June 9, but that only works if you are willing to let someone in. If you have been holding yourself at a careful distance from someone, try being a little more vulnerable this week.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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This week's tarot card for Aquarius: The Star

As a fellow air sign, the New Moon in Gemini on Sunday is a little more personal for you than other zodiac signs. Luckily, getting The Star card is a very good omen. In Tarot, The Star is a beautiful symbol of hope.

Think big this week, Aquarius. Just don’t expect overnight results. What matters most this week is whether you are willing to invest in something that genuinely excites you, even if it requires patience.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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This week's tarot card for Pisces: Nine of Cups

You get to experience one of the most satisfying weeks of the year, and it all begins when Venus and Jupiter conjunct on June 9. According to the Nine of Cups, which is a major sign of success, the hard part is over, Pisces.

This week, you can basically just sit back and enjoy all of the good things headed your way. Rather than jump to thinking about what’s next, spend time with the people you don’t need a social battery for.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.