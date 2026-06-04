The Luckiest Day Of The Week For Each Zodiac Sign From June 8 - 14

On your zodiac sign's luckiest day this week, from June 8 to 14, 2026, you must believe in your divine purpose. No matter how lost you’ve felt or what has happened in the past, the universe never forgets its plans for you.

The week begins with the Last Quarter Moon in Pisces on Monday, June 8, helping you prepare for the life you’ve always dreamed of. This is a time of forgiveness and renewed hope. On the following day, the universe blesses you with the luckiest transit of the year. Jupiter and Venus unite in Cancer, bringing immense abundance and wealth.

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Venus then moves into Leo on Saturday, June 13, helping you reconnect with your passions. This energy highlights the divine synchronicity of the universe and reminds us that everything that occurs is meant to be. At the end of the week, the Super New Moon rises in Gemini, bringing a powerful new beginning that you are absolutely ready for.

Aries

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Luckiest day of the week for Aries: Saturday, June 13

Welcome to your creative era, Aries. As Venus enters Leo on Saturday, June 13, you begin one of the most creative and abundant chapters of your life. This is amplified by Jupiter also shifting into Leo on June 30, helping you make the most of this spectacular new beginning.

Whether you've been wanting to turn your hobby into a career or finally pen that great novel, you are able to do all that and more. Give yourself time to focus on your creative pursuits and dreams, as that is crucial to making the most of this divine opportunity.

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Taurus

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Luckiest day of the week for Taurus: Tuesday, June 9

A lucky offer arrives this week, Taurus. On Tuesday, June 9, Venus and Jupiter align in Cancer, signifying that a lucky and major opportunity is on the way to you. This may be related to your existing career or could involve a new position entirely.

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Recently, you have been struggling to figure out what your purpose is. This energy helps bring you exactly what you need so that you can find the kind of success you dream of. You need to be prepared to take action in the days ahead, as this isn’t something you can leave for when you feel completely ready.

Gemini

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Luckiest day of the week for Gemini: Monday, June 8

This is an adjustment period, Gemini. The Last Quarter Moon in Pisces rises on Monday, June 8, bringing about an important phase of reflection and adjustment in your professional life. For the last few years, you’ve been in pursuit of a career that aligns with your purpose and also brings greater meaning.

While you’ve come so far and achieved so much, be sure that you’re not selling yourself short. The energy of this moon is all about you being willing to adjust your dreams or rededicate yourself to what you want to achieve. Just because you may have made some dreams come true, doesn’t mean they all have, so don’t give up now.

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Cancer

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Luckiest day of the week for Cancer: Tuesday, June 9

This is the ultimate glow up, Cancer, and it’s exactly what you deserve. Jupiter has been in your zodiac sign since 2025. While beneficial, it also proved to be a deeply emotional time that centered around a great deal of healing. Yet, that doesn’t mean there isn’t luck in store for you.

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On Tuesday, June 9, as Venus unites with Jupiter in Cancer, forming one of the luckiest transits in all of astrology, you receive a major glow up. This could be related to your physical appearance or simply your outlook on life. Whatever changes now will be part of a new chapter of receiving in the weeks to come.

Leo

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Luckiest day of the week for Leo: Saturday, June 13

A little love goes a long way, dear Leo. Venus enters your zodiac sign on Saturday, June 13, where it will remain through July 9. Venus in Leo not only increases your power of attraction, but it also helps you love yourself just a little bit more.

You’ve had a rough time of it recently, as life has begun to change in ways that feel outside of your control. Yet, that is precisely what you need to keep growing. It's also why self-love is so important this week. This is the time to move past the challenges that have recently occurred and get ready for all that the future holds.

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Virgo

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Luckiest day of the week for Virgo: Sunday, June 14

Something new is beginning in your professional life, Virgo. The Super New Moon in Gemini rises on Sunday, June 14, bringing about an incredible new beginning in your career. This energy may also relate to your educational pursuits, so be sure you’re focusing on whatever it means to continue your dreams and create the life you want.

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This Moon is closer to Earth, which means you will experience greater ease in manifesting your intentions. Yet it also means you have to break free from your past plans and entertain new ideas. Be willing to take a chance on the success that is meant for you.

Libra

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Luckiest Day: Tuesday, June 9

You deserve success, dear Libra. On Tuesday, June 9, Venus aligns with Jupiter in Cancer, bringing an immense amount of success into your professional life and helping to initiate a new beginning. Cancer energy allows you to find meaning in your work while also achieving the success that you deserve.

Although you may not have chosen your line of work due to the financial rewards, that doesn’t mean you don’t deserve them. In the week ahead, you will finally receive the success you've earned, and also a financial boost to go along with it.

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Scorpio

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Luckiest day of the week for Scorpio: Saturday, June 13

Follow your passions, Scorpio. Venus enters Leo on Saturday, June 13, marking the start of an incredibly lucky and abundant chapter in your career. This is increased as Jupiter, the planet of luck, enters this fire sign on June 30, making this a time you will remember forever.

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While Venus helps bring success and wealth, Jupiter signifies change and expansion. You must follow your passions and also embrace your creativity during this period. You will be asked to take risks and embrace change, but it is all part of you walking into the best chapter of your life.

Sagittarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Sagittarius: Tuesday, June 9

You deserve a life of great meaning, Sagittarius. On Tuesday, June 9, Jupiter aligns with Venus in Cancer, creating opportunities for a financial windfall and spiritual transformation. You have always desired a life that feels purposeful and meaningful.

You see yourself as unique, and you've been unable to settle for the mundane when you know you’re meant for the magnificent. This deep knowing finally begins to manifest in your life this week. The cosmic energy helps bring in a shocking twist of events that will leave you both richer than your wildest dreams and finally in the arms of the love you’ve always desired.

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Capricorn

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Luckiest day of the week for Capricorn: Saturday, June 13

Follow your heart and your luck, Capricorn. Venus moves into Leo on Saturday, June 13, bringing heart-centered, transformative experiences into your life. Leo encourages you to leave caution behind and to stop overthinking. It helps you embrace your deepest desires, and also gives you the boldness to feel like they actually can come true.

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This is a period to invest this newfound confidence in your finances as well as matters of the heart. You can have both an increase in wealth and abundance in your romantic life. Don't be afraid to follow your heart, even if it doesn’t make sense.

Aquarius

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Luckiest day of the week for Aquarius: Sunday, June 14

Believe in the magic of new beginnings, sweet Aquarius. The Super New Moon in Gemini rises on Sunday, June 14. This powerful lunation makes it easier to manifest your intentions and desires. In Gemini, it calls your attention to what is most important to you, such as creative pursuits and the people who bring meaning to your life.

While you may have been preoccupied with career matters recently, don’t let this opportunity pass you by. You can have it all, but it may look a bit different from what you originally planned.

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Pisces

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Luckiest day of the week for Pisces: Tuesday, June 9

You deserve a life of joy, dearest Pisces. As Jupiter aligns with Venus in Cancer on Tuesday, June 9, you are given a chance to heal your relationship with joy and ease. This is a delicious energy that helps you receive the kind of life you've always dreamed of while also bringing incredible opportunities your way.

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Whether it’s professional recognition or a new romantic connection, this energy is pure luck. You are receiving a gift that is part of your divine purpose. Are you ready to open it and see exactly what and who is meant for you?

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.