Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For June 8 - 14 — The New Moon Rises In Gemini

Weekly horoscopes are here for June 8 - 14, 2026. The week turns each zodiac sign's focus toward how we communicate, with the New Moon in Gemini bringing some big changes towards the end of the week.

The Moon in Aries starts things off on the 9th, reminding us to avoid conflict. Instead, it's better to focus on peace given that the ruler of Mars is Venus in Cancer. Family is a major theme as well, as the Taurus lunation on the 11th encourages us to show up for loved ones. The Gemini New Moon closes the week reminding us to be careful with what we have to say because Uranus, the planet of disruption, is also in this sign. For the next several weeks, words leave a lasting mark. It is important for us to change our mindset and welcome more optimism and positivity as Jupiter gets ready to ingress Leo at the end of the month.

Weekly horoscopes for June 8 - 14, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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It's time to connect with the soldier within, Aries. The Moon in your sign at the start of the week serves as a wake-up call to stop doubting yourself and your potential.

This Gemini season has you flourishing, and with Saturn in your sign, you are transforming into someone who is less impulsive and more methodical. Starting on Thursday, the Moon in Taurus provides you with a sturdy foundation to continue to expand on your financial goals. This is a period to be more practical and less impulsive with your purchasing power.

The New Moon in Gemini makes it a good weekend to spend with family and friends. Play board games or watch a movie with loved ones.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monday's Moon in Aries is a friendly reminder to watch your words and be mindful of your temper, Taurus, especially with Mars currently in your sign.

However, prioritizing diplomacy is much simpler when the Moon is in your sign on Thursday. The loving Venusian energy makes it easier for you to listen to others and not be so critical of them.

Having this month's New Moon in Gemini makes socializing a lot more pleasant since you are not going to shy away from the spotlight. Venus is also entering Leo this week, a beautiful energy that adds a lot of calm and harmony to your home sector.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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June is bringing you a lot of abundant energy and expanding your horizons. The Aries lunation connects you with your muses at the beginning of the week. Your circle of friends could also be a source of lovely inspiration.

When the Moon is in the sign of Taurus on Thursday, your focus shifts toward planning and focusing more on yourself. It's more of a private transit energy, so you may feel more comfortable away from the spotlight as you prepare for the New Moon in your sign.

Prepare to see your dynamic with others change after the New Moon in your zodiac sign on June 14, Gemini. Over the next six months, your communication continues to evolve along with your social circles.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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At the start of the week, the Aries Moon energy gives you a better understanding of how to work well with others and be a more understanding leader.

However, this is a week to start seeing yourself in a new light as well, because you're more cognizant and appreciative of the people that you value and who support you. The midweek Moon in Taurus shows you a lot about your friends and support system. This is an energy that elevates your connections.

When the Moon is in Gemini over the weekend, focusing on your energy levels and schedule is a major theme. For those who have been overworked or burnt out, this New Moon has you prioritizing self-care.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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It's a glorious week, Leo, especially with Venus entering your sign before the New Moon. Things are beginning to change as you prepare for Jupiter's entry into your sign later this month.

On Monday, the Aries Moon ushers in new ideas and is a source of inspiration. When the Moon is in Taurus midweek, you become even more popular. Prepare for your social circle to expand and to take on new roles during this time.

The New Moon in Gemini has you reading new topics or starting a new free course after this weekend. You may choose to become part of a new community, because meeting new people will have you feeling in your element.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week is all about forgiving yourself, Virgo. Monday's Moon in Aries prepares you for your next adventure. You feel more encouraged during this week with the Jupiter and Venus conjunction still making everything seem possible.

Once the Moon is in Taurus on Thursday, incorporating Venusian activities boosts your mood. Go to a restaurant or visit art venues. Spend time with friends that uplift you.

Once the New Moon rises in Gemini on Sunday, it begins a time for you to show up for yourself and embrace the role of manager. Your intelligence is shining through with Mercury in Cancer increasing your emotional intelligence and compassion in your interactions with others.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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On Monday, the Moon in Aries helps you see the bigger picture. A lot of this week is dedicated to building your future. Saturn in Aries is having you take your objectives and dreams a lot more seriously, and you may be more compelled to take action during this week.

When the Moon is in the sign of Taurus starting on Thursday, you get support from others that makes you feel much more self-assured. Make sure to stay out of drama and avoid any conflict because all eyes will be on you.

When the New Moon in Gemini takes center stage on Sunday, it's your moment to focus on what you want to learn and discover over the next six months.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Relationships are on your mind at the beginning of the week with the Moon in Aries bringing some warmth and hope to your world. Open your heart to your romantic partner. For those who are single, show yourself love and care.

With Mars in Taurus, it's important to learn how to be more patient and understanding in the connections you have with others. This is also a good time to release grudges, which will be more evident during the Taurus Moon on Thursday.

This Gemini season is allowing you to leave the past in the past and focus on a clean slate. Sunday's New Moon in Gemini shows you how to nourish your inner child and release any holds that family drama may still have on you.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Trust your creative process and don’t hide your talents during this week, Sagittarius.

The Moon in Aries brings you back to the past on Monday as you reflect on the impact that older relationships had on you. Single folks feel ready to welcome a new love story into their lives.

Once the Moon is in Taurus on Thursday, you start establishing your role as a leader either in the academic or professional sector. Mars in this area of your chart is encouraging you to embrace the changes and show up for others.

When the Moon is in the sign of Gemini over the weekend, it's a moment for you to continue the transformations with Uranus also in Gemini. Prepare to see yourself differently and to view love differently after this week.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Home is where you lead and focus on your potential, Capricorn. With Saturn in the same sign as the Moon at the start of the week, you receive plenty of inspiration.

When the Moon is in the sign of Taurus on Thursday, it meets up with Mars in this same zodiac sign, adding a lot of exciting energy to your relationship sector. Those who are in relationships should focus on a collaborative project with their partner. On the other hand, single folks are likely to meet new people over the next several weeks, since Mars boosts your desire for connections and intimacy.

Sunday's New Moon in Gemini is a wonderful transit that transforms your daily life over the next six months, showing you how to be more strategic with your routines.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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If you've been doubting your creative spark or your idea process, the Moon in Aries shows you all the talent you hold. This is an impactful transit, especially for artists and writers, as it encourages you to craft a new story or edit an existing one.

When the Moon is in Taurus on Thursday, more of your artistic side begins to shine through. It's best channeled through a home improvement project. Family and friends could help you to decorate or renovate your home since they will be encouraged to provide you with support.

The New Moon in Gemini could add a lovely dynamic to your romantic relationships over the weekend.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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With the Moon in the sign of Aries at the start of the week, you're more commanding and confident, especially within the professional sector. Mars in Taurus is moving you and giving you plenty of feedback and insight to get you towards where you desire to be.

The Taurus Moon adds some encouragement midweek. You are discovering how beneficial building good alliances is at this time.

Over the weekend, the New Moon in Gemini continues the lessons from earlier in the week, but this time you are given a blueprint to work on for the next six months. Take the lead and embrace your power.

A.T Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.