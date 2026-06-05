Luck Finally Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs During The Week Of June 8 - 14

Luck is finally arriving for three zodiac signs during the week of June 8 to 14, 2026. It's one of the luckiest weeks of the year, so stay ready and open-minded to seize this good fortune unapologetically and without self-doubt.

The luckiest transit of 2026 occurs on June 9, when Venus unites with Jupiter in Cancer, initiating a period of incredible abundance. You've been manifesting something since Jupiter first entered Cancer in 2025. Now, you are finally ready to receive it. Once this energy peaks just before the Super New Moon in Gemini on June 14, it is clear that a new beginning is taking root in your life.

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It is up to you to choose your fate. Believe in all your dreams coming true, because in the days ahead, these astrological signs finally feel like their luck has arrived.

1. Scorpio

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You deserve for every dream you’ve ever had to come true, Scorpio. No matter what you’ve feared or told yourself at times, you deserve your best, most amazing life. Fortunately, Venus unites with Jupiter in Cancer on Tuesday, and this is the luckiest transit in all of astrology. It helps you to say yes to what you dream of and embrace the radical changes that make it all possible.

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While the energy of Venus and Jupiter brings luck and abundance, Cancer often relates to your emotional well-being and closest relationships. You may be relocating or even falling in love. By honoring your dreams and seizing the opportunities that call to you, you can change your life in the ways you desire while also accumulating great wealth and success.

2. Sagittarius

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Go after what you want this week, because as Venus enters Leo on Saturday, you are infused with extreme confidence that allows you to go after exactly what you desire. Venus remains in Leo through July 9, making this the perfect time to say yes to the opportunities that cross your path. While you must make sure that any impulsivity takes you in the direction you want to go, this isn’t a time to overthink. You can have everything you’ve ever wanted, and now you are finally realizing it.

Not only does Venus in Leo bring immense luck this week, but it's amplified when Jupiter, the planet of luck, enters Leo on June 30. By then, your goal is to be ready to embrace the changes that arise in your professional and personal life. Leo helps you both honor your passions and follow your heart. The luck you manifest in the days and weeks ahead isn’t random, but deeply connected to what and who is most important to you.

3. Libra

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You are meant for so much more than you’ve previously settled for, Libra. The Super New Moon in Gemini on Sunday brings a profound and exciting new beginning into your life. This energy is all about luck, but it also involves you starting a new endeavor. This energy invites you to reflect on what you want to start, whether in your career or personal life. Once you decide what you want, this lunation helps you manifest it.

You have to recognize that you have been settling for less than you deserve. This week, you are given a chance to receive more, but you also must be willing to let go of the past. It's time to stop prioritizing others over yourself or diminishing what you bring to the table. There is a deep sense of expansion now, so don’t be surprised if it takes you out of your comfort zone and reminds you of all that is possible.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.