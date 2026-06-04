Financial Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of June 8 - 14

Three zodiac signs are attracting luck and financial success from June 8 to 14, 2026. This week, they believe they are worthy of wealth and abundance, and so they create that reality.

One of the luckiest and most abundant aspects in all of astrology occurs on Tuesday, June 9, as Venus aligns with Jupiter in Cancer. Jupiter is preparing to end its cycle in this water sign, and is doing so on a high note. Your power of attraction is magnified during this transit, and you're able to advance your career and call in more wealth.

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These astrological signs know that they are worth all of this and more. This week proves that if you believe you deserve the best, you are able to achieve it.

1. Gemini

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Prepare to receive, Gemini. What arrives this week is what you've been building since Jupiter first entered Cancer last summer. The alignment of Venus and Jupiter on Tuesday brings a large sum of money that is related to your family or personal endeavors. This could be an inheritance or a gift, but either way, it changes how you live your life and deepens your self-worth.

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You must know you are worthy of the financial success that you are receiving. This money is meant to help you improve your personal life, possibly through relocating or purchasing a home. Yet, it’s also important to find balance with your spending. Reflect on opportunities for savings and investments. Upgrade your personal life, but don't risk your financial well-being.

2. Cancer

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You are attracting everything you need, Cancer. Venus enters Leo on Saturday, June 13, where it will remain through July 9. Venus brings financial abundance and success in a multitude of ways. Consider monetizing a creative pursuit or starting your own business. Venus in Leo favors boldness, so allow yourself to take a risk and go after what you dream of.

This period is especially beneficial as Jupiter is also shifting into this fire sign on June 30. Your financial success will intensify, but it’s important that you’re planning for the long-term. Because you are feeling greater worthiness and pride, you are also prone to spending on what you feel like you deserve, such as a treat for all your hard work. However, be mindful that this doesn’t get out of hand. While it's great to enjoy your wealth in the moment, you must still focus on your long-term success.

3. Taurus

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Take a chance and approach your finances in a new way, Taurus. On Sunday, June 14, the Super New Moon in Gemini helps you set new intentions for wealth and also do what it takes to manifest it. A Super New Moon represents a lunar cycle that is closer to Earth, making it easier to make your goals a reality. In Gemini, it signifies that you need to diversify your finances and embrace new ways to strengthen your stream of income.

This lunation brings an incredible opportunity to build wealth or rethink how you define financial success. You are one of the zodiac signs that are known for being financially successful, no matter what you do. Still, this energy helps to usher in a new chapter in which you don't have to worry about money at all. This also helps build confidence that what you’re creating now will last for years to come.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.