Things Get Way Better For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs During The Week Of June 8

It's nice to start the week on a positive note, and that is exactly what happens when things get way, way, way better for three Chinese zodiac signs on June 8.

The next seven days set the tone for a powerful month. Week one of June was a little bit rough. Monday is slightly intense with Danger energy, so be cautious to avoid anything risky and avoid starting new things (unless you absolutely have to).

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The rest of the week is totally amazing. Tuesday brings success, and on Wednesday, you receive gifts and blessings. Thursday is perfect for accomplishing anything you need to, with little resistance. The week starts strong with Friday being an actual TGIF with a Close Day.

Saturday feels like a Monday because of its Establish Day energy, where you catch up on whatever time was lost in the week. On Sunday, you remove anything you don't want or need, so that you're in a power position for June 15.

Let's see what else this means for the three animal signs whose situations improve this week.

1. Pig

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You're a sensitive soul, and that's why you're such a kind-hearted person. You pick up on vibes wherever you go, and it's really hard for you to ignore your emotions. With this month's Wood energy being all about starts, you are mentally ready, but you also need to feel emotionally motivated.

You do really well with water energy, Pig, so on Monday, even though it's a red Danger Day, it supports your needs nicely. What makes this week work best for you is that you can open up and share what's been bothering you lately.

You learn something by taking a break on June 8, and that wisdom lasts you all week. It helps you make a wise decision that leads to success, maybe in a financial sense. You get a lot accomplished, and you realize what you like and don't want to do this month. You're very happy with the results.

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2. Snake

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This month's Wood energy is perfect for you because you love a clean slate. You've got dreams and big ideas. You want to do things right this month and get a lot done.

Things start to get markedly better for you on Friday, June 12, which is a Close Day. You like knowing where things are and having no loose ends left for you to tie up nicely. You keep busy all week long, but when you get the opportunity to relax, you take it.

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It's an unusual thing to be able to maximize your time off on a Friday. By the weekend, you have a sense of accomplishment and a feeling of being in control. Life looks pretty sweet by then, Snake.

3. Dog

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Because you're always thinking about others, it's not like you to focus on yourself. But it's pretty hard not to when everything seems to be happening in your favor all week long.

You feel like such a winner that you aren't even sure how to take the good energy coming your way. The only thing you can think of doing is enjoying it. You avoid a near-catastrophe on Monday due to scheduling conflicts and personality clashes.

On Tuesday, you get really good news and feel things swing in a positive direction. Money or some sort of business works out well for you on Wednesday. Then, on Thursday, you realize you have something to do and don't miss a beat.

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Friday things tidy up. You catch up on little personal things by Saturday. Sunday is ideal for cleaning and getting ready for the rest of the month. It's a really productive time for you, Dog, and you're going to do great.

Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.