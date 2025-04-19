Your Zodiac Sign Has An Important Message From The Tarot For The Week Starting April 21

Your weekly tarot horoscope for April 21 - 27, 2025 is here with important messages for each zodiac sign. The Ten of Pentacles and The Lovers tarot cards guide this week's reading, wonderful omens of abundance and harmony that most of us could use right now!

With Ten of Pentacles showing up for the collective, you will thrive when your actions benefit not just you but also your family and extended community. Most of the time, teamwork is necessary for whatever plans you have in mind. Likewise, The Lovers is a reminder to always look at things from different perspectives. Keep in mind the power of teamwork as you read through your zodiac sign's message from the tarot this week.

Weekly tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign on April 21 - 27, 2025:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card of the week for Aries: Ten of Pentacles

Aries, you have the Ten of Pentacles as your tarot card this week. It's also the card for the collective, so there's a big possibility that your actions and decisions this week will not just be your own but also impact the lives of a large number of people. This is especially true if your career allows you to do so.

You are encouraged to save your resources for something big in the future. You will be able to shine and thrive like the pioneer you are destined to be if you do so.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card of the week for Taurus: Ace of Swords

Taurus, you have the Ace of Swords as your tarot card this week, magnifying the need to follow your own judgment and trust your own counsel.

The path ahead may not be clear beyond certain steps, but as long as you lean into the gifts within, you will thrive, especially since we're now in your zodiac season.

Make some time this week for an intention-setting exercise to align your mind with what's truly important.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card of the week for Gemini: Nine of Swords

Gemini, you may have some kind of fright this week, per the Nine of Swords. What's keeping you up at night? No more overthinking about it — this week, take action.

Since it's Taurus season, try some natural ways to alleviate your anxiety, such as deep breathing exercises or taking a walk outside.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card of the week for Cancer: Temperance

Cancer, you have a major arcana tarot card here for you this week: Temperance. It cautions the need for balance in your life.

Don't go all-in on one thing if it means abandoning another. You can choose both if they are equally important to you. Temperance urges the need to see the value in more than one facet of life and embrace them all.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card of the week for Leo: The Emperor

Leo, you have the major arcana card, The Emperor, here for you this week. It reminds you of your intrinsic power and the life path you must walk as a Leo.

Even if this card is connected to Aries, it's still aligned with Leo's larger-than-life ways, calling on you to embrace your leadership abilities.

But the Emperor can also point to an ego that, when left unchecked, can get in the way of your success, so remember to take a diplomatic approach to your leadership style.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card of the week for Virgo: Queen of Pentacles

Virgo, you have the Queen of Pentacles tarot card here for you this week. Think of a woman in your life that you dearly admire — what is it about them that you'd be proud to model in your own life?

The Queen of Pentacles also points to abundance in your life that will help you live harmoniously with the world around you, whether it's through a creative gift, a monetary inheritance, or something else. Try to focus on that this week.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card of the week for Libra: Page of Swords

Libra, you have the Page of Swords here for you this week, urging the need to be more open-minded and curious about life. You will gain a lot of knowledge that way and grow through what you acquire.

Even if you are an expert in certain fields, there are always new skills you can develop in other areas of life, each of which will have their own learning curve.

If possible, engage with other learners who are at the same level as you so you can study together or connect with each other as peers.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card of the week for Scorpio: Ten of Pentacles

Scorpio, you have the Ten of Pentacles tarot card showing up for you this week, which is fitting since Aries, who shares your ruling planet Mars, has received this card too. Is there an Aries in your life? They may have a starring role in your life this week.

Ten of Pentacles suggests abundance is within reach and here to serve your needs and life path. So don't let fears hold you back — you have everything you need to soar high.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card of the week for Sagittarius: Nine of Pentacles

Sagittarius, you have the Nine of Pentacles as your tarot card this week. You have everything you need to embark on the grandest journey possible.

If travel plans are involved, look forward to beautiful times and meeting significant acquaintances along the way who will bring you more of what you need in your life.

You are about to step into the highest possible rung of success, and very soon.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card of the week for Capricorn: The Tower

Capricorn, you have the major arcana card The Tower showing up for you this week. It's a card of caution, especially if you are on the verge of purchasing a new home — make sure you inspect it thoroughly from top to bottom.

For others, this card points at a red flag situation in your life that you have ignored long enough for it to fester into something frightful. It may not be possible to circumvent the issues at this time, but you can try to mitigate some of the problems by listening to your heart when it tells you to move.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card of the week for Aquarius: Ace of Wands

Aquarius, you have the Ace of Wands tarot card here for you this week. It's a sign of incredible inspiration coming your way, which you can utilize in any manner that feels right to you.

Your creativity thrives this week, and you now feel ready to embark on a journey that's been calling your name.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card of the week for Pisces: The High Priestess

Pisces, you have the major arcana card The High Priestess here for you this week. It urges you to trust your instincts above all, especially because this card is connected to your zodiac sign.

Even if others don't see what you see or understand what drives you, keep to your chosen path because the end results will reveal it all. If you happen to have strong psychic abilities (which, of course you do, you're a Pisces), you may feel the urge to help others with this gift. Don't shut that off — you have this gift for a reason.

Valeria Black is a Tarot Card Reader, astrologer and YouTuber with expertise in charm-casting, runes, and all things magic. She writes about astrology, tarot and spirituality.