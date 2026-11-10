4 Zodiac Signs Have A Powerful Chance To Do Something Differently This Month

Four zodiac signs have a powerful chance to do something differently this month. If you've been waiting for the right moment to reinvent yourself, it's here. The wait is over.

"Mars, Jupiter, and the South Node are converging," astrologer Helena Hathor said. "This is incredible, but it also comes with a warning label." With all these planets in Leo, big things are happening in November. Don't be surprised if you're exhausted. Just know you're well on your way to some serious success.

Advertisement

1. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Get ready, Scorpio. You have a powerful chance to flip the script in November. Will it be easy? Absolutely not. With Mercury and Venus in retrograde until November 13, challenges are inevitable. But it's nothing you can't handle, especially with another transit giving you a helping hand.

Advertisement

"There is a saving grace coming," Hathor said. "Venus retrograde is gonna sextile Jupiter twice in November. That is essentially giving you more of those Venusian things, so money, good relationships, generosity." But you can't keep doing what you've been doing and expect it to get better. Ditch those toxic patterns and bad habits, and start making decisions that actually bring you closer to the life you want.

2. Aquarius

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

On November 16, Mars and Jupiter form a conjunction in Leo, helping you change your life for the better. Jupiter is all about expansion and luck, while Mars brings the motivation to actually go after what you want. "[This] is your invitation to reinvent something that feels familiar," Hathor said.

The South Node is also in this fire sign, bringing things from the past into the present. "Something could come up from between 2007 and 2009, cause that was when the South Node was in Leo," the astrologer added. But it could also be something you experienced in a past life. Either way, you are meant to choose differently this time around.

3. Taurus

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Taurus, November has its fair share of challenges. Your home life will be chaotic, and your relationships could use some improvement. However, if you want to reinvent yourself, now is the time to get started.

Mercury and Venus have been in retrograde since October, and in that time you've done a lot of reflection. You know now what's working and what definitely isn't. But knowing isn't enough. It's time to act on it. Channel the energy of Mars in Leo, and get ready to make some moves. Whether it's your relationships or career that needs to change, step up and do the work. Don't miss your chance to choose differently.

4. Leo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Are you ready to revisit the past? Let's hope so, because the universe isn't giving you much of a choice in November. With the South Node in your sign, you're encouraged to look back and figure out what you want to continue and what you're ready to leave behind.

But the South Node is not the only celestial body in your sign this month. Not even close! Mars and Jupiter are both in Leo, and they meet up on November 16. This is huge. Jupiter's expansive energy has you dreaming big, while Mars gives you the determination to go after your goals. This is not the time to play it small. If you've limited yourself by what seems realistic, choose differently this time around. The universe is on your side, and anything is possible.

Advertisement

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.