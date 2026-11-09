November's Gonna Be A Great Month For 4 Zodiac Signs Who Have An Easy Few Weeks

It's almost the end of the year, and the fact that we're still standing is a huge accomplishment in itself. Our lives have been full of rocky moments and overwhelming transformations. But that changes in November.

Four zodiac signs are about to have it easy for the next few weeks. What a relief! We've stayed strong, even through career setbacks and toxic relationships. Now, the stars are aligned in our favor. It's gonna be a great month.

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1. Libra

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Admittedly, the first week of November was not all sunshine and rainbows. But things are quickly turning around, Libra. Once Venus stations direct in your sign on November 13, life will get a whole lot easier.

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"You're going to be feeling vibrant," astrologer Evan Nathaniel Grim said. "You're really gonna be doing the things that you wanna be doing, because you're gonna have a better sense of what your actual preferences are." You're done letting people influence your choices. In November, you're trusting yourself, and that makes all the difference.

It's time to really come out of your shell. Hit the town with your friends and actually say yes to those party invites. Put yourself out there and do some networking. According to Grim, "some of the connections you make could be very advantageous to your professional life."

2. Leo

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According to Grim, "this is a month of extremes." If you take everything personally, it could feel like one long challenge. "But if you maintain poise and genuine confidence, then this will be the most revitalizing month of the entire year for you," the astrologer said. Obviously, I recommend the latter.

In November, focus on the things that warm your heart. Spend time with the people you love and do things that bring you joy. This makes it a lot easier to reach your goals. But be careful to avoid conflicts. Step on the wrong toes, and it'll haunt you well into 2027.

3. Scorpio

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For most of November, it's your season, Scorpio, and with the Sun in your sign, it's much easier to be yourself and embrace the spotlight. That being said, "Mercury is still retrograde in your sign until the 13th, so you might have to make a second or third attempt to articulate what you're trying to do."

That's OK because the Scorpio New Moon on November 8 ushered you into a powerful new era. You're done feeling uncertain. You know what you want, and you're going after it, full steam ahead. "In clearing out the old baggage, you won't betray your true identity any longer," Grim said. For you, this month is all about authenticity.

4. Aries

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This month, your relationships are getting a massive upgrade, Aries. Toxic connections have no place in November, or the rest of 2026, for that matter. According to Grim, you're "weeding out one-sided or unhealthy partnerships that were draining" you, whether emotionally or financially.

You're making new connections too, and they are so much healthier that it feels like night and day. Finally, you have room to breathe and overcome the fears that have been holding you back. Life is getting easier now, and you so deserve it.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.