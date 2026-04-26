5 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes All Month In May 2026

Five zodiac signs are experiencing the best monthly horoscopes in May 2026. You'll write a new story life's landscape changes all month.

May begins with an emotional Full Moon in Scorpio on the 1st, reminding us of the healing that needs to be done and we must face our fears. Mercury enters Taurus on the 2nd, making the conversation between ourselves and the universe a lot more vibrant and joyful. A period for connecting with others, setting intentions and showing love to ourselves arrives the first week of May. Pluto stations retrograde on the 6th, adding an element of surprise, especially for Fixed signs.

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The exalted New Moon in Taurus on the 16th adds optimism and readiness. You become stronger and more practical. Plans in the area of your chart where Taurus is located starts to form. Mercury goes to one of their home signs on the 17th. Mercury in Gemini meets with Uranus with a warm welcome, supercharging our communication in the best way. The 18th of May welcomes Mars in Taurus and Venus in Cancer.

Mars is unhappy in this position but receives a light push from Jupiter and Venus, making this a period where we can still create magic. The Sun enters Gemini on the 20th and the Full Moon is in Sagittarius on the 31st. Before the month is over, May paves the way for new beginnings, especially now that Uranus in a new sign.

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1. Taurus

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Things begin to shift with the month of May adding new life stories for you that truly are some of the best you'll have all year. Since the Sun is already in your sign at the beginning of the month, everything flows easily.

The Full Moon in Scorpio on the 1st brings up harsh truths and the realities you wanted to avoid. Speak to see changes in your friendships or romantic connections. Be open to compromise since this is all about understanding the other person and releasing any grudges to elevate your bond.

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Mercury enters your sign on May 2nd, improving the communication sector for the collective. You speak your truth and show others your diplomatic skills for the next several weeks. A transformative energy begins with Pluto stationing retrograde on the 6th, which add changes to your professional sector. Pluto shows you once again how hard you work towards your dreams.

The New Moon in your sign on the 16th paves the way for new beginnings and opportunities. This confidence-boosting transit elevates you and pushes you to achieve new heights. Mars enters your sign on the 18th and Venus enters Cancer.

A new way to express yourself and your social life is boosted with Venus helping you meet new people seamlessly especially since Venus meets with Jupiter. The Sun enters Gemini on the 20th, followed by the Full Moon in Sagittarius on the 31st. Both of these transits make you more cognizant of your finances and the work you’ve done or start to expand them.

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2. Gemini

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Now that the fiery energy of April has dissipated, we begin the month of May with an eye opening Full Moon in Scorpio on the 1st. Focus on managing your emotions and healing wounds from the past. Mercury, your ruler enters Taurus on the 2nd. This is a potent time to look within, close cycles and look towards the future before Mercury enters your sign on the 17th.

The New Moon in Taurus helps you release any blockages beginning on the 16th. Luna makes you be more of a hermit and this is productive energy, especially if work is overwhelming. On the 17th, Mercury enters your sign. This beautiful energy allows your thoughts to flow. Clarity and new insight are welcomed with Mercury in domicile.

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Mars enters Taurus on the 18th and Venus changes signs on the 16th. Venus in Cancer brings momentum and dynamic energy to your financial sector especially with the Venus and Jupiter conjunction. Prepare to be more methodical with your finances. Don’t go crazy with splurging since this energy receives challenges from Saturn in Aries.

However, Venus instills discipline and care as long as you invest and take your time seriously. The Sun enters your sign beginning on the 20th, an excellent new chapter that opens doors for you. Prepare to meet new people, to have a plethora of energy and to excel.

The Full Moon in Sagittarius on the 31st sheds light on the relationship dynamics you have and what you want to change. Love is a theme for this transit, making it easy for you to open your heart to someone you love and trust.

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3. Cancer

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Jupiter is still in your sign, which makes this Taurus season an abundant and beautiful period for you to get back to yourself. The Full Moon in Scorpio on May 1st reminds you of an old love story lingering in your mind. Learn from the experiences and move forward.

Mercury enters Taurus on the 2nd, a period for you to receive your praises especially with Saturn in Aries transforming your professional domain. On the 16th, the New Moon in Taurus boosts your confidence. You are equipped to take on more responsibilities and allows you center yourself.

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The new techniques you learn and adapt during this transit push you forward in the next several months. Mercury enters Gemini on the 17th and a period filled with much-needed reflection starts. Slow down and smell the roses now that we’ve officially moved away from the potent Aries energy from April. Have fun, spend time with friends or focus on hobbies.

On the 18th, Mars enters Taurus and Venus enters Cancer. Although Mars is not comfortable in this sign, incentivizes you to accomplish what you need and bring you support. Prepare for celebration and more victories with Venus in your sign making your relationships feel smoother. You feel radiant with the benefic on your ascendant, joining Jupiter.

The Sun enters Gemini on the 20th and the Full Moon in Sagittarius closes the month on the 31st. May is here with blessings and new beginnings, appreciate the beauty and love surrounding you as we enter Gemini season.

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3. Virgo

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Prepare for a month filled with magic and optimism. Beginning on the 1st, The Full Moon in Scorpio prepares you for the road ahead with a stronger support system. Learn to rely on the people you trust and share your emotions with others.

Mercury enters Taurus on the 2nd, a time for you to establish the role you want to take whether in academia or the professional space. You take on a leadership role and let others know what you are made of. The theme of leadership and personal growth continue during the New Moon in Taurus on the 16th. Practice the art of praising yourself and leave self-criticism in the past.

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Mercury enters Gemini on the 17th, and you are the topic of conversation because the transit occurs at the apex of your chart. Stay away from drama, be diplomatic and listen. This is not a period for being arrogant or haughty towards others. Show them you are a team player and their friend. How you approach others and expand or shift your communication style is evident at this time.

Mars enters Taurus on the 18th and the transit super charges your ambitious energy. On the same day, Venus enters Cancer, showing you the people that love and truly care about you. Social connections are emphasized for the next several weeks. The Sun enters Gemini on the 20th and the Full Moon in Sagittarius begins on the 31st. These transits shows you how to balance home and career with more care.

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4. Capricorn

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May offers opportunities for love and expansion. The Full Moon on May 1st kicks things off with a lot of positive connections and a period for deep evaluation regarding your professional goals moving forward. It is also possible to celebrate the achievements and accomplishments you have had over the last six months.

Mercury enters Taurus on the 2nd, which intensifies your romantic life. This is a beautifully playful energy for solidifying an existing relationship making you fall in love again. The New Moon in Taurus on the 16th, shows you your talents and puts you in the spotlight. Creatives have opportunities to shine as long as they believe in themselves.

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Mercury enters Gemini on the 17th, a potent energy allowing you to consider the changes you want to make to your routines in the next six months. Mercury has you adjust and reschedule things as well. Mars works in your favor beginning on the 18th since it is in the sign of Taurus. Venus enters Cancer on the same day, making it easy to reach compromises and solutions in your relationships.

The Sun enters Gemini on the 20th, a good period for you to be mindful of your energy levels and when the Full Moon in Sagittarius begins on the 31st, the story continues. Make the changes you need and incorporate a lot of self care to thrive during Gemini season.

Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.