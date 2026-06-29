Weekly Chinese Horoscopes Are Here For Each Animal Sign From Now To July 5

The weekly Chinese horoscope for each animal sign is here for the week of June 29 to July 5, 2026. This week brings a mix of relief and some info you've been needing for quite some time.

Monday's Stable Day helps you get your footing before Tuesday's Initiate Day gets your new timeline started. Wednesday's Destruction Day clears away something that's been hanging around longer than it should, and don't worry, that's a good thing.

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Thursday's Danger Day is here to show you when it's not cool to chase an answer. By Friday's Success Day, your motivations finally comes back in a big way.

Saturday's Receive Day brings second chances and a few pleasant surprises, while Sunday's Open Day shows you where July is ready to take you next. It’s gonna be a great one.

1. Rat

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Stop wondering whether you've been overlooked. If nothing else, this week proves you haven't been. Monday helps you settle into your own lane and by Tuesday's Initiate Day somebody remembers your name for all the right reasons. It could be someone from your past reaching back out or an opportunity that circles back after going quiet for a bit.

Wednesday clears away one distraction that's been eating up your time. Thursday is the only day you should high-key slow down, especially before sending an email or responding to someone emotionally. Friday finally brings the answer you've been waiting on, and Saturday brings one extra surprise you never saw coming. By Sunday, you're planning ahead instead of waiting around. Whew. Whatta week, Rat!

2. Ox

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You've been doing something on your own lately because you assumed no one else would. That changes this week. Monday's Stable Day reminds you that people are more willing to help than they've been letting on. Tuesday is the perfect day to ask for what you need, whether it's better pay or simply a straight answer.

Wednesday's energy takes one annoying obligation off your plate. You may not realize how much less stress you feel until Friday, when everything starts moving faster in the direction you've been hoping for. This Success Day shines on your reputation sector, so someone who's been watching your work finally speaks up. Saturday brings some darn good news connected to money, and thank goodness! Your abundance era has arrived.

3. Tiger

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One quick decision changes the entire direction of your week, Tiger. Wow. Tuesday's Initiate Day puts you in the right place at the right time, but only if you're willing to say yes before overanalyzing it. to a fault. A random conversation or last-minute change of plans ends up opening a much bigger door than you realize at first. Trust it.

Wednesday helps you cut ties with an expectation that you've put on yourself that you've simply outgrown. Thursday asks you to ignore the urge to chase someone who's being inconsistent. Let them come to you. Friday is your biggest day for recognition, and Saturday has the feeling of a lucky coincidence that somehow works completely in your favor. Don't brush it off. It's the beginning of something bigger. Yay.

4. Rabbit

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Something you've almost given up on has a quite interesting way of finding you this week. Monday's Chinese astrology steadies your emotions after a (very) long stretch of overthinking. Tuesday's Initiate Day is excellent for making some much-needed changes around your home or saying yes to a plan you've been talking yourself out of.

Wednesday closes a chapter you've already pretty much let go of emotionally. By Thursday, you'll realize you don't actually need the explanation you've been waiting for. Friday rewards you with something that makes your everyday life easier and Saturday's Receive Day brings a thoughtful gesture that reminds you who's really in your corner. Sunday's Open Day has you looking ahead with genuine excitement. As you should! Good stuff is coming in, Rabbit. Just watch.

5. Dragon

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Don't get frustrated if your schedule changes early in the week, Dragon. It's happening for a reason. Monday's Stable Day keeps you from rushing into the wrong commitment, listen to your gut on this one. Tuesday introduces someone whose advice sticks with you much longer than either of you expects.

Wednesday clears away unnecessary noise in your head, making one decision much more obvious. Thursday is better for observing than reacting, so let other people show their hand first. Friday's Success Day puts you in front of the right audience at work or online, so get excited for that. Saturday brings the kind of conversation that somehow changes all your plans and expectations for July. It's gonna be interesting!

6. Snake

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You've been picking up on something that everyone else seems to be missing and it's made you feel a little crazy. Fret not, this week confirms you were right. Tuesday's Initiate Day is your green light to start something you've been putting off, especially if it involves money or committing to something long-term. The timing is much stronger than it looks.

Wednesday removes a problem that has been pulling your attention away from what actually matters. Thursday asks you to slow down before making travel plans or agreeing to something too quickly. Friday delivers information that makes you far less anxious about your next move, and by Saturday you'll already be making decisions with a level of certainty you haven't felt in weeks. It's all uphill from here, Snake!

7. Horse

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You've been waiting for the timing to feel perfect, but this week reminds you that success actually comes from making the first move. Monday helps you get organized (finally), then Tuesday's Initiate Day puts something exciting smack dab in front of you. Say yes before you talk yourself out of it.

Wednesday helps you get out of that same boring routine you've been in lately. Thursday is the only day to avoid making impulse purchases or emotional decisions, lay low if you can. Friday's Success Day puts you back in the spotlight where you like to be if we're being real with each other, and by Saturday you'll find out you've become someone's first choice instead of their backup plan. Oh yeah!

8. Goat

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Something that's been weighing on your shoulders gets lighter this week, and it happens faster than you expected. Monday helps you see a either a financial or family situation way more clearly than you have been. Tuesday is the perfect day to make one practical decision you've been putting off because it creates the actual breathing room you've been needing so bad.

I see Wednesday bringing in an ending for you that'll actually feel like a relief. Friday rewards you with some steady progress, while Saturday's Receive Day brings support from someone who genuinely wants to see you succeed. Sunday's Open Day leaves you feeling more hopeful about the rest of summer than you've been in months. Whew.

9. Monkey

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This is the week where one little mistake turns into some pretty incredible luck. Tuesday's Initiate Day throws an unexpected change into your plans, but don't rush to fix it. By Wednesday you'll see that the detour saved you from wasting time on something that wasn't going anywhere anyway.

Thursday asks you to keep one exciting piece of news to yourself a little longer, seriously, keep your mouth shut. Friday's Success Day is packed with lucky timing, especially around work or meeting someone new. On Saturday you're gonna have a conversation that you'll replay in your head for a long time to come because it confirms something you've secretly been hoping was true. It is!

10. Rooster

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You've been noticing things other people keep missing, and this week is gonna show you why your sharp mind was necessary. On Monday you actually solve a problem before it grows into something bigger. Tuesday puts useful information in your hands through an oddly timed social media post or someone mentioning exactly what you needed to hear.

Wednesday removes any confusion that has been slowing you down. Thursday is better for listening than explaining, trust me. By Friday's Success Day, you're several steps ahead simply because you paid attention while everyone else was distracted by the long weekend. Saturday rewards your patience with news that makes your next decision much easier. Good week, Rooster.

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11. Dog

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This week restores your faith in something you were starting to question. Monday's Stable Day reminds you that consistency still matters, even when your results have been taking longer than you expected. Tuesday helps a promise move closer to becoming reality, especially if you've been waiting on someone else to make a decision.

Wednesday closes one chapter for good, so don't reopen it when it suddenly becomes familiar again. Friday brings the breakthrough you've been hoping for and Saturday's Receive Day feels especially lucky around family and maybe even some love. By Sunday, you'll know exactly what deserves your attention in July. Go forth!

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12. Pig

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Your week begins with one simple realization that changes everything else. On Monday you'll see that you've already outgrown one thing (or person?) you've been chasing. That creates space for Tuesday's Initiate Day to introduce something that's a much better fit for who you're becoming now.

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Wednesday clears away lingering doubts and Thursday asks you not to react to someone else's urgency. If it matters, it will still matter tomorrow. Friday's Success Day brings a conversation or idea that gets you genuinely excited about life again. Saturday delivers one final surprise before Sunday's Open Day leaves you feeling like July is starting with far more possibility than you expected. It's all happening now for real, Pig! Yay.

Micki Spollen is YourTango’s Editorial Director. Micki has her Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Rutgers University and over 10 years of experience as a writer and editor covering astrology, spirituality, and human interest topics.