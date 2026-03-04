In Chinese Astrology, People Secretly Like These 4 Regular Zodiac Signs The Most

According to an astrologer who goes by the name @ancientwifi7 online, in Chinese astrology, people secretly judge regular zodiac signs. While there are a few they see as "walking red flags," @ancientwifi7 noted, they apparently like four astrological signs the most.

As @ancientwifi7 explained in a video, people who believe in Chinese astrology consider these Western zodiac signs the best because of the kind and very likable traits associated with them. To most people, these astrological signs are green flags when it comes to the type of people they enjoy having in their lives.

Advertisement

1. Cancer

Design: YourTango

In Chinese astrology, people secretly judge Capricorn as a red flag, so it's no surprise that Capricorn's opposite zodiac sign, Cancer, is usually considered one of the best.

"In Chinese gossip, Cancer is more like soft, but safe partner energy," @ancientwifi7 explained. "The one who cooks for you, remembers your comfort food, and apologizes first after a fight."

Advertisement

Of course, this doesn't mean they won't baby their partner from time to time. They're natural nurturers after all. However, Cancers make up for this by making their partner feel right at home.

2. Pisces

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Though Pisces is sometimes criticized for being a bit lackadaisical, in Chinese astrology, people see the fish's dreamy nature as being quite powerful. According to @ancientwifi7, Pisces is one of the most-liked zodiac signs because "their intuition is scary accurate."

Whether it's sensing that something is wrong or that their partner is hiding something, Pisces is great at looking at what's underneath. So much so that "They feel your mood flee before you even type the text," @ancientwifi7 said. This is amazing, as many people who date Pisces feel like they're one of the very few zodiac signs that actually get them.

3. Scorpio

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

Like any zodiac sign, Scorpio has its fair share of quirks. They're known for being mysterious and perhaps a bit possessive. However, nobody who loves harder than a Scorpio, which is why it's one of the most-liked zodiac signs in Chinese astrology.

From them sacrificing the stars for their partner to doing everything in their power to protect them, Scorpio is one of the best signs to have on your side. While some may be wary of Scorpio's brooding personality, "in Chinese gossip, they're not beasts," @ancientwifi7 explained in a video. "They're just kids holding a very sharp heart."

4. Virgo

Design: YourTango

Advertisement

In Chinese astrology, people secretly like Virgo the most, @ancientwifi7 said. Though Virgos are sometimes considered a little too critical for some people, @ancientwifi7 explained that people in Chinese astrology appreciate Virgo's attentiveness.

The astrologer explained that Virgo is known to be a bit of a mom in Chinese astrology. From pestering their partner to organizing their partner's closest, it could sometimes feel like they have a manager rather than a boyfriend or girlfriend. That being said, there's no denying how dependable the zodiac sign is. Sure, they might nag a bit. However, they do so because they only have the best intentions. And so long as you can look past this, expect to enjoy how detail-oriented and attentive this zodiac sign can truly be.

Advertisement

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.