4 Zodiac Signs Attract Loyalty & Money While Venus Is In Leo Until July 9

Four zodiac signs are attracting loyalty and money while Venus is in Leo until July 9. According to an astrologer named Abigail Rose-Remmer, this "very bold" transit is bringing great things to both our wallets and our social lives.

On June 13, Venus left Cancer and entered this passionate fire sign. This new energy has us feeling seen and adored. During this time, four astrological signs get to enjoy their relationships deepening and see their finances grow immensely.

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1. Leo

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You're in for a treat, Leo. With Venus now in your sign, you find yourself in the spotlight and loving every moment of it. "This is obviously gonna be gorgeous for Leo placements," Abigail said, "because it makes you very magnetic and attractive."

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You're capturing everyone's attention as soon as you enter a room, and it's no wonder abundance is heading your way. This helps you get noticed in your career, as your talents shine brightly. Yet, this transit is most beneficial to your relationships. With the planet of love in Leo, you can expect grand romantic gestures and acts of loyalty. Your charm helps you attract both financial opportunities and loving people.

2. Aquarius

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For you, Aquarius, Venus in Leo brings great opportunities for romance and love. However, we're not talking about meaningless flings. This transit is "really good for romantic love, particularly because Aquarius also has its associations with Saturn," Abigail explained. "So this is like committed, loyal love, which you're really going to enjoy when Jupiter goes into Leo at the end of the month."

While it's not usually your style, this is the moment to go all in on romance. Don't be afraid to fall hard and commit to your person. This relationship isn't meant to take away your freedom. The love that arrives now may be passionate, but it's also supportive.

3. Aries

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Flirt to your heart's content, Aries. With the planet of love in Leo, you are feeling very confident. If you've been looking for some more fun in your life, you're about to find it. According to Abigail, this transit is "very flirty, very fun, very dramatic." If you're in a relationship, plan some out-of-the-box dates with your partner and don't be afraid to make a grand gesture of love. If you're single, put yourself out there and get to flirting!

This energy isn't purely romantic, though. You can also use this creative boost in your career and finances. You're feeling self-assured, and this helps you take calculated risks that pay off big time.

4. Cancer

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Life has been a bit of a mess lately, but everything is about to get a whole lot better for you, Cancer. According to Abigail, Venus in Leo is "really harmonious for making more money." The hard work you've put in is paying off during this transit. If you've been hoping for a raise or promotion, this may just be your moment.

You are able to monetize your creative talents and attract financial success. However, this is not the time for impulsive spending. Hold off on any splurging for now. Once Jupiter enters Leo on June 30, you can use your newfound wealth to treat yourself to something special.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.