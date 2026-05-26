A Major Financial Upgrade Is Happening For 4 Zodiac Signs Between Now & October 2026, Says An Astrologer

A major financial upgrade is happening for four zodiac signs while Pluto is retrograde from now until October 2026. Pluto is the planet of transformation and is currently affecting the money houses of these astrological signs.

As professional astrologer Helena Hathor explained in a video, this energy "is bulldozing the old life and is giving you a new one that's far more financially abundant." So, if you've been hoping for major change, it's time to lock in. Between now and October, abundance is heading your way, as long as you keep these things in mind.

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1. Cancer

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Your financial upgrade is in progress, Cancer. Now that Uranus has just begun a new seven-year cycle in Gemini, according to Hathor, "the changes you make now with your money are gonna impact you over the next seven years."

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Luckily, Pluto retrograde in Aquarius is one of the most powerful transits for manifesting the abundance that you need because Pluto is the planet of transformation. As Hathor explained, this means "you're finding new ways and alternative ways to really speed up the way you make your passive income."

2. Capricorn

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Get ready, Capricorn, because “over the next five months, you’re going to go through a complete metamorphosis of your personal finances," Hathor explained. Between now and October 2026, the astrologer said you're experiencing "a major change in your personal income, the actual money you can pull out of the ATM.”

With Pluto "making a trine to Uranus in your sixth house of service," Hathor added, this change is going to take some effort on your part. Hathor stressed the importance of letting go of the old to make room for the new. Luckily, “This is a period where the things that you felt sentimental towards, you just completely don’t care about anymore,” she explained.

3. Aries

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With Pluto retrograding in your 11th house, Hathor said you can expect more money to be pulled in via your career or business. Since the 11th house rules groups, “You might see a massive shift in your friends, group, and organizations, Hathor explained. "You have an intense message to bring to others, to benefit others, and this is essentially what’s helping you make the money you desire.”

According to the astrologer, Uranus in the third house of communication also majorly impacts your abundance between now and October 2026, so it's best to be very intentional about what and how you say things moving forward.

4. Libra

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You’ve experienced your fair share of ups and downs lately, Libra. Luckily, "you’re one of the luckiest signs ever with Pluto retrograde and Uranus in Gemini,” Hathor said, because both planets are in fellow air signs. This is a time when "you're really upgrading yourself as a resource," the astrologer explained.

As you begin feeling more confident in yourself, those around you take notice. This is a great time to network and put yourself out there, because you're "pulling in some powerful friends," Hathor said, who ultimately help you "upgrade your life."

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.