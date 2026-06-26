5 Zodiac Signs Have The Best Horoscopes All Month In July 2026

Five zodiac signs are having the very best horoscopes during the month of July 2026. Now that Jupiter is in the sign of Leo, fire and fixed signs are about to experience big changes.

Venus enters Virgo on July 9, making the way we express love a lot more practical. The New Moon in Cancer on the July 14 helps us figure out how we've evolved in the past few months and what we've learned. The Sun enters Leo on the July 22, bringing some major healing to everyone over the next several weeks.

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Mercury stations direct again on July 23 and Saturn stations retrograde on the July 26. Saturn's retrograde will have us questioning our work ethic, but Jupiter will push us to get back on track. On July 29, the Full Moon in Aquarius fuels us with new inspiration and elevates our desire to connect with others.

July's astrology empowers five astrological signs the most and allows them to take back control of their future once again. Onward and upward!

1. Leo

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This is a major month for you with Jupiter now in your sign, Leo, initiating a chapter of ideological expansion and personal growth for the next year. Venus enters Virgo on the 9th, bringing clarity to how you manage your finances. Economizing could be a goal, but the next year helps you look towards what greater things you can accomplish.

If you’ve been slacking, you could see how you will get back on track with Venus in Virgo bringing discipline to your professional endeavors. The New Moon in Cancer on the 14th is an emotionally charged time, perfect for reflecting on your accomplishments over the last year. Consider what you learned during the Jupiter in Cancer transit and apply it to this new era.

The Sun enters your sign on the 22nd, inspiring you to be the life of the party. Prepare for new invitations and growing friendships with Jupiter making you more magnetic, even with the early opposition to Pluto. Keep your eyes on the prize and dream big.

More discipline will be possible when Saturn in Aries stations retrograde beginning on the 26th, since it presents a moment to redo and rework your projects. The North Node enters Aquarius on this day as well, reminding you to ask for help if you’re overwhelmed. The Full Moon in Aquarius on the 29th makes you an action-oriented visionary who makes new friends and forms new alliances.

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2. Sagittarius

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July is a month full of opportunities for success as long as you stay focused. Jupiter in Leo is the major player this month, Sagittarius, as it aligns with your values and goals. This planetary transit fosters a deeper connection in the academic sector and pushes you to be more of a fighter in achieving your goals. Venus enters Virgo on the 9th, bringing even more tools for you to achieve your objectives.

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The New Moon in Cancer on the 14th is a powerful transit that ensures you have the armor needed to confront any challenges. The Sun enters Leo on the 22nd, bringing travel opportunities, but with Mercury retrograde until the 23rd, it could also bring obstacles with travel paperwork or other documentation. Make sure to double-check everything before going off on your travel journey.

On the 26th, Saturn stations retrograde, and on the same day, the North Node enters Aquarius. This era requires patience with the work you produce. The Full Moon in Aquarius on the 29th can show you how to put your ideas into a more structured way in order to complete a pending project or begin a new one.

3. Aquarius

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Mars in Gemini continues to evolve your perception of love this month. Those in relationships will be pushed to become more patient and understanding with their partners. Single folks could attract impulsive partners at this time. Overall, July will continue to bring new perspectives, and your relationship sector could still receive a boost of energy now that Jupiter is in Leo.

Venus enters Virgo on the 9th, making it easier to face your challenges and restructure your daily routines for the next several weeks. On the 14th, the New Moon in Cancer can wake up your ambitious energy, allowing you to pursue new horizons and refocus on what brings you joy.

On the 26th, Saturn stations retrograde in the sign of Aries and the North Node enters Aquarius. With the North Node in your sign, prepare for a transcendent year that will force you to find your inner strength. With the South Node in Leo, you will learn to prioritize the relationships with the people who truly care about you.

Closing the month is the Full Moon in your sign on the 29th, reflecting is possible as the transit allows you to dive back into what Saturn in Aquarius tried to teach you. July reminds you to become the force that ushers in the changes you want to see moving forward, Aquarius.

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4. Aries

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Aries, it’s not surprising that Jupiter in Leo ushers in some positive changes and makes you more future-oriented. This could be a valuable transit beginning this month that brings you closer to success. With Venus in the sign of Virgo beginning on the 9th, you could see how to take the initiative to be more balanced and ready to make plans ahead of time.

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Your family history and connecting with your ancestors are themes of the New Moon in Cancer on the 14th. Any ideas from the past may resurface during Mercury retrograde, making it easier to review them with more patience and care.

The Sun enters Leo on the 22nd, adding love and harmony to your relationship sector, along with some surprises. You're well-aligned with this energy, so your confidence levels are boosted. Single people can meet new potential partners, but do not make anything official until Mercury stations direct later in the month.

Saturn stations retrograde in your sign on the 26th, and the North Node enter Aquarius on the same day. The Full Moon in Aquarius on the 29th serves as a catalyst for the North Node to bring changes to your relationships over the next several years. It may also push you in a new creative direction, making it easier to express yourself and incorporate your experiences into your projects, adding more depth.

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5. Taurus

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Venus, your ruler, enters the sign of Virgo on the 9th, bringing passionate adventures to your romantic sector. As a fixed sign, you'll feel Jupiter in Leo's impact for the next year because it is demanding you to aim for the stars, even with the South Node now in the same sign, showing you your limits.

The New Moon in Cancer on the 14th brings you closer to friends, Taurus. This is a healing transit, showing you the people that matter the most in your life.

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The Sun enters Leo on the 22nd, sparking interest in interior decor and transforming your abode. With Saturn stationing retrograde on the 26th, this could be a period where you may reflect on your work schedule and to-do list as you focus on how to tackle outstanding tasks without burning out. Saturn will grant you the skills needed at this time to elevate.

The North Node enters Aquarius on the 26th as well, which can be a fruitful period for your career, or it could pertain to an analysis of the impact the spotlight might have on you. If you’re comfortable working on your own, the Nodes will have you take on new projects and leadership positions without doubting your abilities. This is your month to shine and take the center stage!

A.T Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.