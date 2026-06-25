The Monthly Tarot Horoscope For July 2026 Is Here With A Reading For Your Zodiac Sign

The monthly tarot horoscope for July 2026 is here for each zodiac sign in astrology. The collective card for everyone is the Seven of Wands, which is about defending yourself and having courage. The Sun is in Cancer, entering Leo later in the month, and Mercury is retrograde until the 22nd.

The first major event to happen in July is Neptune retrograde in Aries on the 7th, which makes dreaming much more active. On the 9th, Venus enters Virgo, bringing seriousness to love. On the 14th, the New Moon in Cancer resets relationships and improves family dynamics. The Sun enters Leo on July 22, giving courage. Mercury stations direct in Cancer on July 23, fostering fond memories about home. The Full Moon will be in Aquarius on July 29, releasing old friendships and time to socialize with new ones.

Monthly tarot horoscope for each zodiac sign in July 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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Monthly tarot card for Aries: King of Swords

The King of Swords tarot card highlights confident decision-making rooted in logic and long-term vision. So, Aries, your mental sharpness and confidence grow in July.

You're resetting expectations and avoiding people-pleasing habits that undermine your growth. You stop giving in to peer pressure and see when you're tempted to take on more than you ought to do for the sake of approval. You gain confidence in your reasoning and align your intuition with your thoughts.

The result is saying no when you need to and being a strong leader. The month ends well, and you'll be glad you didn't give in when peer pressure hit.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Monthly tarot card for Taurus: King of Cups

Taurus, the King of Cups is about emotional maturity. This is the month when your actions and words align, and everyone close to you notices.

In July, the joy you've been working toward finally reveals itself in how your intimate partnerships and friendships make you feel. Your relationships with coworkers and extended family members improve. You're really happy with how stable everything feels.

By the end of the month, you've found your tribe. You've created a network of people you sincerely call friends, and you avoid situations that bring you down rather than energize you.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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Monthly tarot card for Gemini: Seven of Pentacles, reversed

Gemini, July 2026 begins during the second Mercury retrograde of the year, which ends on July 23. The Seven of Pentacles, reversed, warns against a lack of progress, which can happen when your ruler is rx.

For the first two weeks, review what happened in June and where you lacked focus. Figure out what could have been done better or a little differently. The answers to these questions will help reduce frustration and return hope.

You may feel your patience is being tested in July. A part of you may want to live day by day, thinking that all there is is what you have in the moment. Adjust your approach during moments of frustration. Avoid the things that waste your time. Apply more time and attention to what builds long-term stability. You're turning the corner from your old life to the new. Be patient with the process.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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Monthly tarot card for Cancer: Three of Cups, reversed

The Three of Cups, reversed, suggests that success brings wisdom in July. You'll see clearly who your friends are when you hit rock bottom and when you are climbing to the top of your game. It's time to reclaim your personal power.

There's some competition in store for you this month, and a feeling that you don't deserve what you have, even when you do. The New Moon in Cancer on July 14 brings this energy to a peak, and you see how to remove yourself from toxic situations.

When the Sun enters Leo, you find out who your enemies are. Later, you get back the time you lost by not dealing with negative nellies, which is profitable. Around July 22, things start to look up for you professionally and financially.

You'll see more changes when Mercury stations direct on July 23. This could be a friend returning with an apology. On July 29, you learn the reasons behind any troublemakers, since secrets are revealed quickly during the Full Moon.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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Monthly tarot card for Leo: The Sun

This month marks the start of your solar season, and it's a powerful reset for the entire year. July's tarot card, The Sun, is the tarot card that you rule. The Sun symbolizes internal confidence and being seen by others for things you do. This month's themes continue lessons that you learned in June, Leo.

You are confident, and that shows in how you enjoy life. You're authentic, and people say you're unique. Your life's purpose becomes clearer, and it helps you make decisions and get a lot done.

The Sun enters your sign on July 22. When Mercury retrograde ends on July 23, your inner strength grows naturally, and you feel visible, energized, and aligned with your purpose more than ever.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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Monthly tarot card for Virgo: The Devil

Virgo, this month, you get honest about what you need. Tempation knocks on the door this month, but you're too clever to open it. The Devil tarot card highlights habits or thought patterns that quietly control your time or take over your energy.

July becomes a season of honest reflection for change, starting with controlling patterns that you know shouldn't be in your life. Instead of blame-shifting, you act with self-awareness.

You notice where discipline slips into self-criticism and take responsibility for pulling yourself in a new direction. You name what holds power in your life and then search for ways to change the dynamic.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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Monthly tarot card for Libra: King of Swords, reversed

Libra, this month, you can get tired easily due to an overload of responsibilities at work. Your monthly tarot is the King of Swords, reversed, which is about misuse of power. You'll need to make decisions, and when the path is unclear, don't try to rush it.

Be slow to make decisions, especially when you are uncertain or struggle with mental fatigue. You'll want to avoid cutting remarks or sarcasm in conversations. Let tension settle before committing to anything that you can't reverse.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Monthly tarot card for Scorpio: Eight of Wands

This month, catch up on the work you had delayed earlier in the year. You're back in the driver's seat, Scorpio. Your monthly tarot card for July is the Eight of Wands. It's about growth during those moments when life seems to speed up and move you forward.

You're productive all month. Don't be surprised if there are many changes that require you to take action. You manage your time well. Where June asked for caution, July aims to push you forward toward your goal.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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Monthly tarot card for Sagittarius: King of Cups

Credibility gets reinforced and trust in relationships improves in July. You're really good about keeping things (and yourself) together when life feels tense, and you're not going to let anything push you into acting foolish or making mistakes you regret.

Your monthly card for July is the King of Cups, which is about emotional leadership and the ability to act with discernment. In the first half of July, you show everyone what adulting really looks like.

You are the symbol of regulating your emotions and demonstrating calm authority in relationships and various situations. You manage situations with composure and learn how to answer problems with balanced responses. Even in highly emotional situations, calmness and wisdom remain present.

The maturity you cultivated at the start of the year becomes your advantage and strength by late July. Staying grounded influences others and turns situations into positive outcomes that benefit you.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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Monthly tarot card for Capricorn: Eight of Wands

You have a decision you need to make soon, Capricorn. In July, things just start to unfold quickly. The Eight of Wands is about speed, and fast-paced events where you have no choice but to respond to them. You feel tension between rest and work, so you have to be careful to avoid burnout or fatigue.

From July 1 - 25, you're intentional. With Saturn preparing to retrograde on July 26, you practice boundary-setting and time management according to a stronger emotional inner compass instead of peer pressure or demands imposed on you by others.

This month lays the foundation for introspection and character development that will reap rewards when Saturn Rx ends on December 10.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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Monthly tarot card for Aquarius: Eight of Swords

You're not the type to worry a lot, but right now there's some overthinking going on. The Eight of Swords highlights the various mental traps that make you feel emotionally stuck. You might be more worried lately than usual about a job or a relationship. That's where this month comes in.

July is about overcoming self-imposed limitations and accepting that life will bring moments of intensity. What matters is that you face your self-limitations and grow through your challenges. Ask yourself what assumptions you make and whether you adapt quickly when challenges trigger fear.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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Monthly tarot card for Pisces: Five of Swords, reversed

July helps you see where you've mistakenly spent time or energy on conflict that would be better spent elsewhere. The reversed Five of Swords is about choosing peace over conflict.

You'll find it so much easier to make up with someone or, at the very least, reconcile an argument so you can get along much better than last month.

Pisces, you're really growing in emotional maturity, which helps you find the peace you want within yourself. You see how you have spent energy explaining yourself when you could have dedicated your efforts to your dreams. This is the month where you take your power back and choose to be productive.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.