4 Zodiac Signs Attract Major Abundance & Luck From Now Until The End Of July 2026

Four zodiac signs are attracting major abundance and luck the entire month of July.

Traditional astrologer Genna Messmer says that July 2026 will be full of "twists and turns," bringing both unexpected hardships and blessings. But the great news is that, when things are good, they're truly going to be really good. Of course, some zodiac signs experience special planetary benefits and receive the abundance they deserve.

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1. Leo

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On June 13, Venus entered your sign, and it remains here until July 9. Jupiter also enters your sign, Leo, on June 30, where it stays for the next 13 months. This places the two most beneficial planets in your first house of self. Lucky you!

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Jupiter transits your sign only once every 12 years, making it a year of personal abundance and opportunity. You exude confidence, drawing opportunities and people to you wherever you go. Your popularity may make you feel bolder than normal, which can expand your sphere of influence even further.

Venus draws others to you and gives you a personal boost. Especially for the first nine days of July, you feel supercharged and very lucky. If there is something you want to do or accomplish, this is the time to put the wheels in motion. You don't want to start anything new yet due to Mercury’s retrograde, but now is perfect for planning and preparing to move forward when Mercury turns direct.

When Venus leaves Leo on July 9, it enters Virgo, where it remains until August 5. Venus can give you a lift as far as finances are concerned, and it can also help in terms of increasing your self-esteem. This is the time to buy something of a Venusian nature, such as art, clothes, music,

entertainment tickets, or something else that will bring you pleasure.

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The Sun stays in Cancer until July 22, and Mercury until August 9. The Sun encourages reflection and a focus on getting rid of mental baggage and stress. Once you face issues that have been bothering you, they finally resolve.

As Mercury retrogrades for most of the month, you might want to spend some time alone or in isolation. A quiet, peaceful environment allows you to think and plan properly.

Mars, the planet of action, enters Gemini on June 28. Gemini is a compatible sign for Leo, and in this placement, your desire to socialize is heightened. Expect to spend time with your social groups and do some networking. July should be an action-packed month full of friends, happiness, and abundance.

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2. Cancer

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Venus is transiting Leo for the first nine days of the month, giving you a financial boost and improving your self-esteem. Jupiter, the planet of luck and gain, meets up with Leo on June 30 and stays there until July 2027.

The following year is full of financial benefits and material gain. You could get a new job, promotion, or find another way to hop on that money wave. Jupiter is often called the Greater Benefic by astrologers, and it encourages you to shift your focus and luck toward all-around improvements in your life. You may also be prompted to reevaluate your relationship with money and gain much more financial freedom, especially during the first week of the month!

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Venus moves into Virgo from July 9 to August 5. As a sign that's highly compatible with Cancer, you'll be rewarded with some incredible experiences, especially with your friends, neighbors, and immediate family. Communication is important this month, and it's the ideal time to plan a short trip or a weekend away.

The Sun transits through Cancer until July 22, and when the Sun is in our own sign, we typically feel much more like ourselves. Wherever the Sun goes, the spotlight shines, and this month, it is on you.

Speaking of the spotlight, Happy Birthday, Cancer! Birthday months are always accompanied by a new moon in our sign, and this month, yours falls on July 14 at 21 degrees of Cancer. Typically, this moon serves as a type of reset for the year ahead. Use this time to figure out exactly what you want to work towards and who you want to be before your next birthday rolls around.

Mercury is also in Cancer this month, and it is retrograde until July 22 when it turns direct. This turns your focus inward, causing you to rethink how you come across to others. You rethink your personal goals or make corrections in what you are currently doing. While retrograde Mercury can be maddening, it serves a purpose, and it often brings new information that you need to move forward. With Jupiter and Venus working in your favor during the month of July, luck and abundance are yours for the taking.

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3. Aries

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Aries, you have a great month ahead! As the Cancer season begins, Venus, the planet of love, money, and values, is transiting your fifth house. You receive more social invitations than usual, whether you want to or not. You have a chance to spend time with someone special or even meet someone new if you are single. If you have or work with children, Venus in this placement is a bonus.

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Jupiter enters Leo on June 30, where it stays for the next year. In Leo, Jupiter's energy is bold, optimistic, and positive. Your self-esteem skyrockets. Wherever Jupiter goes in your chart, luck follows.

Jupiter only transits Leo once every 12 years, so if you are single and looking, you are bound to meet someone new during this time. This should be a year of fun, friends, entertainment, love, and romance. If you want children, this could be your year.

On July 7, Venus leaves Leo and enters Virgo, giving you a boost in areas of your health and work. You could be inspired to start a healthier habit or try a different type of exercise. Regardless, you'll feel and look amazing, which will boost your confidence. Having the two most beneficial planets in your fifth house seldom happens, so make the most of it.

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4. Sagittarius

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This month, Venus transits Leo until July 9, when it enters Virgo. On June 30, Jupiter also enters Leo. This is the part of your chart that rules travel, education, learning, and worldview. You may learn something new or become interested in something different, and this does not have to include formal education. It could be a class, seminar, documentary, or something you are personally interested in. When you hang out with people who expand your mind and outlook, it's good for you. You're curious about seeing what their life is like!

Venus enters Virgo on June 9, where it will impact your work and career. Virgo is the natural ruler of the sixth house of work, so Venus in this placement gives you a big career boost. You could get a raise, start a new project, or be in a position to motivate others more than normal.

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Starting June 29, Mars begins its cycle in Gemini. You focus more on a romantic partner if you have one, but this could also include business partners, as well as those you deal with on a day-to-day basis. Your social calendar will blow up, so expect to stay booked and busy all month long.

The Sun enters Leo on July 22, a sign you are highly compatible with, and it meets up with Jupiter. These planets together make it an ideal time to take or plan a trip and to keep your mind open to expanding your ideas this month. Travel is a strong possibility.

The Sun and Mercury retrograde in Cancer transit your eighth house of other people’s money and joint finances. This will give you an opportunity to reconsider your budget, debt, and other financial matters to make certain you are on the right track. All of this gives you a great month and a very abundant and expansive summer!

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Leslie Hale is a professional astrologer with over 30 years of experience specializing in astrological guidance to empower you with knowledge of future events, relationships, finances, and major life situations.