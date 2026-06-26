Sadness Comes To An End For 3 Chinese Zodiac Signs The Week Of June 29 - July 5

Sadness is finally coming to an end for four Chinese zodiac signs during the week of June 28 to July 5, 2026. This week starts with Dog energy and ends with Dragon energy.

The week starts on a Stable Day, perfect for figuring out what's causing you pain or sorrow. Rather than silencing your inner voice, you decide to honor it. You start making really good changes on Tuesday. Midweek, you see problems for what they are, and that's when you really make changes to your routines and relationships. It's very easy to slip into old, unhealthy patterns on Thursday, a Danger Day, but if you pay close attention to what people say and don't jump to conclusions, you do pretty well.

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Friday through Sunday are pretty sweet days. Friday brings you success, and on Saturday, you get the rewards you earned through your efforts. Sunday is perfect for making new plans because you're at the point where you feel really happy and satisfied with how the week turned out.

1. Ox

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If it doesn't work for you, Ox, your mindset is to take your energy and head in a new direction. Feelings of sadness end this week as you reclaim your energy and time.

The first day when you start to make significant improvements is on July 1, a Fire Rat Destruction Day. You decide to follow the advice you give to everyone else when they tell you a story about what's broken their heart and made them mad. You know that sadness is actually anger turned inward, and you're not going to let that happen to you anymore.

When a situation on July 2 seems to be trying to regain influence in your life, you'll put a really strong boundary up. You're less open to compromise this week. Instead, you'd rather stay true to the commitments you make to yourself.

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2. Pig

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So many positive things are happening for you this week that it's gonna be really hard to be sad. The very first big win happens on June 30, an Initiate Day in your sign. You start something, almost by accident, and realize that it was actually a smart move. You acted on intuition more than anything else, and that's likely why you do so well. That boost is what sets the momentum for the rest of the week, and you are here for it.

You have to be careful on Wednesday and Thursday, though, because they're a bit intense. A Destruction Day followed by a Danger Day may prompt people to remove projects or change plans. At first, you'll be disappointed or wonder if you did something wrong. But don't let that worry you too much. You'll see on July 3, an Earth Tiger Success Day, that it was all meant to be.

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You had to be free to enjoy what was coming to you, and the other things were attached to the past. Your final day, when you hit an emotional high note, is on July 4, an Earth Rabbit Receive Day. You get the things that you need, and nothing can get you down anymore. You're too glad to be sad!

3. Rat

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Two of the hardest days of the week affect you the most, Rat, and ironically enough, that's how your sadness ends. You realize how much you are needed by friends and family. You realize that your value cannot ever be equated with a dollar amount. It's what's in your mind and how you see the world that makes a big difference.

Your first day, where life starts heading in a brighter direction, is on July 1, a Fire Rat Destruction Day. A friend needs your help, and you are there. A painful memory reminds you of how you made it through. Your advice proves to be pure gold in their darkest hour. Seeing what they go through reminds you how fortunate you are now.

That alone helps turn your sorrow into gladness. You are tempted to feel sorry for yourself again on July 2, a Fire Ox Danger Day, but something happens to remind you that you're not that person in the past anymore. You're stronger and braver, and super wise. It's a really great week for you, Rat, and your emotions are back where they are meant to be: happy.

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Aria Gmitter is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She graduated from the Midwestern School of Astrology and has been an astrologer for 40 years.