Financial Success Arrives For 3 Zodiac Signs The Week Of June 29 - July 5

Three zodiac signs are attracting luck and financial success from June 29 to July 5, 2026. This week, they are being smart with their financial decisions and living within their means.

There is an intense energy, beginning with the Full Micromoon in Capricorn on June 29, which helps you shed any limiting beliefs about money. This arrives at the perfect time, just before Jupiter begins a new cycle in Leo on June 30. Jupiter in Leo is highly abundant; however, it can also be overzealous in its spending. The Mars-Uranus conjunction in Gemini on July 3 brings the same type of energy.

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This is not the week to take risks with your spending or make impulsive investments. Continue to be responsible with your money and look for long-term strategies to safely grow your wealth. Remember, it’s better to save than spend what you don’t yet have.

1. Sagittarius

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For far too long, you’ve based your self-worth on your material wealth, Sagittarius. Only if you have a full bank account or a high-paying job do you feel worthy of living the life you desire. But this is a backwards train of thought. Instead of defining yourself based on what you have, lean into what you’re worth so you attract even more.

The Full Micromoon in Capricorn on Monday, June 29, brings a gentle energy that helps you release any self-limiting beliefs about money. You're beginning to understand that it’s not wealth itself that defines who you are, but how you feel about yourself that attracts the financial success you deserve. Focus on yourself and your beliefs about wealth so that you can use this moon to release anything that doesn’t truly serve the life you’re trying to create.

2. Cancer

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On Tuesday, June 30, Jupiter moves into Leo, bringing you immense wealth and abundance. This is a time when you see your finances grow almost effortlessly. While what you attract comes with ease, be sure that you’re not overspending. Consider setting yourself up with a financial planner to talk about your long-term goals. You can still enjoy the cash flow that's coming into your life, but make sure you’re using it to build a stronger financial future as well.

Jupiter in Leo brings incredible opportunities for wealth through your career or unforeseen forces like inheritances. The money that Jupiter brings will change your life, but it’s important to find a balance between doing what feels good in the moment and setting yourself up for lasting success. Be mindful of future spending, especially if it involves your image or impressing others, as that is something to be cautious of with Leo energy.

3. Taurus

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On Friday, July 3, Mars conjuncts Uranus in Gemini, brings about a shocking change of events in your financial life. This energy brings unforeseen changes to how you earn and manage your money. It’s not anything that you necessarily need to go looking for, but you do need to stay ready for it. This energy can be a bit unpredictable, so be cautious of trying to resist any changes and instead make the most of whatever comes your way.

This alignment lasts through July 5, but may affect your entire month because of its intensity. While this can feel like a lightning bolt of change, it is happening for your highest good. You are meant to expand upon how you earn your money as you embrace more nontraditional methods, including passive income. By being open to change and responsible with your money, this can be one of your most successful periods yet.

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Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life intuitive counselor, and bespoke retreat curator.