You Can Usually Tell How Lucky Someone Is By What They Say When Things Go Wrong, According To Chinese Astrology

Nowadays, everyone can use more luck in their lives. Whether it's needing more luck in their love lives or in their career, creating an abundance of good fortune doesn't just have to do with planetary alignments. You can become a lucky person simply by changing what you talk about.

If someone truly wants to be the most powerful version of themselves, it all begins with a change in mindset. According to an astrologer who goes by ancientwifi7, it's all about changing one's habits. Outside of rituals, in Chinese astrology, words carry powerful energies. So, if someone truly wants to win in life, start by making this one change.

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You can usually tell someone is a lucky person by what they talk about, according to Chinese astrology

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Has anyone ever told you that you’re the luckiest person out there? While you may think it’s astrological alignments, luck is about what you create. According to ancientwifi7, “It’s not a ritual. It’s actually how we talk. In Chinese astrology, the words you speak and the thoughts you have actually carry five elements of energy and your own feng shui.”

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For those who utter positive words, this is often viewed as wood energy. In Chinese astrology, wood energy represents growth and good fortune, according to ancientwifi7.

However, for those who complain or are chronically negative? This is known as metal energy. Metal energy is typically used for cutting and destruction. He explained, “It literally drains your battery.” So, if you truly want to be as lucky as you can be, start by changing your mindset.

A positive mindset in the face of hard times is a surefire way to rewire your brain to welcome good things into your life.

According to world-renowned neurosurgeon James Doty, "our attention can be redirected in a way that can change our brains – literally. With the right practice, we can strengthen our brain’s gray matter, the neural tissue that helps us learn and grow and ultimately leads us to realizing our potential."

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Is this always easy? Of course not. According to a 2024 study, "Four studies reported the median or mean times to reach habit formation, ranging from 59–66 days (median) and 106–154 days (mean)." Basically, it can take a long time and some hard work to change a bad habit, including negative talk.

Still, if someone truly wants to thrive and live their best life, learning not to manifest bad luck into existence is a given. From saying how messed up your car is or how much you hate your job, people must learn to speak life into things.

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As psychologist Jennice Vilhauer, Ph.D., said, "No one can choose your thoughts or actions; those are yours alone." So, if someone wants to become the happiest version of themselves, only speak positively about things and avoid overcomplaining or venting. As Vilhauer put it, "What we control, and where we really start to create our reality, is in how we perceive/interpret/think about the events in our life that generate our feelings about those events, and how we subsequently respond with our behavior."

This means that while it may be extremely difficult at first, it isn't impossible. Through therapy, journaling, cutting off toxic people, and setting daily reminders and affirmations, people can change the course of their lives for the better. That being said, whether you plan to be committed to it is something only you can control.

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Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.