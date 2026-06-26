Weekly Horoscopes Are Here For June 29 - July 5 — The Full Moon & Mercury Retrograde Have Some Surprises For You

Weekly horoscopes are here for June 29 - July 5, 2026. It's a busy week for every zodiac sign as Mercury retrograde and the Full Moon in Capricorn bring some unexpected obstacles on the 29th, but we have support from Jupiter in Leo starting on June 30, reminding us that we can manage any surprises that come our way.

Starting on Tuesday, Jupiter will be in the same element as Saturn in Aries, showing us how we can work hard without feeling overwhelmed. The Aquarius Moon aspects Jupiter on July 1, allowing us to communicate with others more efficiently since the Moon also aspects Uranus in Gemini. On the 4th, the Moon will be in the sign of Pisces, boosting our confidence and energy levels and reminding us that connecting with our emotions is important if we want to feel renewed.

Weekly horoscopes for June 29 - July 5, 2026:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

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The Full Moon in Capricorn on Monday sets the stage for what you would like to create and achieve in the next several months. Mercury stations retrograde on the same day, allowing you to heal your inner child and not let the past continue to keep a hold on you.

With Jupiter entering Leo on Tuesday, you're learning to see your value and potential for the next year. The work you started six months ago is finally going to gain some recognition, Aries.

You're also taking more accountability for your actions this week, especially on Wednesday when the Moon in Aquarius provides the tools needed to be the leader in your friend circles or community.

When the Moon is in Pisces over the weekend, you may opt to recharge or focus on home improvement projects moving forward.

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Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

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Mercury retrograde makes it easy to rework an existing project and breathe new life into it this week. Meanwhile, you have a desire to learn new things and expand your horizons during the Capricorn Full Moon on Monday.

Midweek, the Moon in Aquarius encourages you to strengthen your foundation in the academic or professional sector. Even though getting the work done is a big part of your week, Taurus, you will be reminded to prioritize your healing. If you’re overworked, take your time and ask for help.

When the Moon is in Pisces over the weekend, things you've learned from past experiences hold the key to cultivating your talents.

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Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

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A connection to childhood memories is sparked during the Capricorn Moon. This week, Gemini, you'll see how much you have grown over the last six months since the New Moon in Capricorn gave you the courage to face any challenges.

When the Moon is in Aquarius midweek, its relaxing energy makes it easier for you to express yourself, especially through journaling or writing.

You may be in the spotlight when the Moon is in Pisces over the weekend, so it's important to be mindful of the impact Uranus might have on you since it can bring unexpected changes. Stay prepared and diplomatic.

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Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

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The Full Moon in Capricorn illuminates your partnership sector on Monday. For those more focused on a career, making better connections with colleagues is likely this week.

Mercury stations retrograde in your sign this week, Cancer, initiating a period of self-reflection and missed connections. Be open to making changes to existing plans.

When the Moon is in Aquarius in the middle of the week, working well with others will not only allow you to lead with more clarity, but also show others why they can trust you.

Starting on Saturday, the Moon in the sign of Pisces is a refreshing transit showing you how to restructure your routines and make them more exciting. This is a good weekend for you to get to know your loved ones a lot better.

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Leo (July 23 - August 22)

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The Capricorn lunation this week encourages you to upgrade your daily routines and pour more love into yourself this week, Leo.

When the Moon is in Aquarius midweek, you start understanding your partner on a deeper level. Those who are single might be more focused on learning about the qualities they would want in a partner. Since Jupiter is now transiting your sign, you're in an empowering era that teaches you not to settle for less.

These themes echo more when the Moon is in Pisces over the weekend as it makes a trine to Mercury retrograde. Make sure to take it easy and focus on the rest you need at this time.

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Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

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This week, the Full Moon in Capricorn brings to light topics connected with past relationships. This makes it easier for you to move on from a story that is still clouding your judgment. Because the Moon is making a trine to your sign, Virgo, you have the instruments needed to move forward.

Mercury retrograde brings more insight and clues, allowing you to heal from the impact of those old romances or friendships. Meanwhile, once the Moon enters Aquarius on Wednesday, it also continues to provide you with clues into finding your own power.

When the Moon is in Pisces over the weekend, you're a lot more compassionate with your partner. This is a time for you to strengthen existing bonds with friends or a romantic partner.

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Libra (September 23 - October 22)

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This week, the Full Moon in Capricorn shows you a lot about what you desire to accomplish in the professional or academic sector. This is an industrious lunation showing you how to be a leader.

However, Mercury retrograde starts this week, showing you the areas you need to focus on in order to excel. New lessons or guidance from mentors could help you elevate.

Midweek, the Moon in Aquarius shows you how to be a more present partner as you become more compassionate and understanding.

When the Moon is in Pisces this weekend, confronting your emotions may be challenging, but you will see how it is essential. Go ahead and have a good cry, Libra! It's actually good for you. Don't be afraid to share your emotions and journal.

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Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

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Get ready for deeper transformations with your work this week as the Full Moon in Capricorn shows you a lot about your craft and how to elevate it. Meanwhile, Mercury Retrograde motivates you to begin that free course or start reading the books that can help you transform your talents.

When the Moon is in Aquarius in the middle of the week, you start focusing on how to show up for yourself more. This energy teaches you about self-care and nourishment, Scorpio. Focus on what brings you happiness and what motivates you.

Over the weekend, the Moon in Pisces shows you the tools needed to work towards a goal or through your task list.

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Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

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If you’ve been lethargic over the last several weeks, Sagittarius, the Full Moon motivates you to see the bigger picture this week, which makes it easier to make plans and take action.

Mercury stations retrograde this week as well, providing a brief recap of the year-long Jupiter in Cancer transit we just experienced. What have you learned from it? How have you transformed in the past year? These become ongoing questions now that Jupiter is in a new sign starting on Tuesday.

You conjure up some inspiration in the middle of the week as the Aquarius Moon helps you connect with your muses.

The Moon in Pisces is a positive transit, bringing grounding energy over the weekend and preparing you to be more optimistic for the future now that Jupiter is in Leo.

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Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

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You are the main character during this Full Moon in your zodiac sign on Monday. Reflect on what you started six months ago and where you are now. Mentors bring their wisdom to you this week, Capricorn, and constructive criticism helps boost your work.

Meanwhile, there's a good chance Mercury retrograde brings past romantic connections to your life again. For those who want reconciliation, Venus in Leo provides the pathway to make it happen.

When the Moon is in the sign of Aquarius midweek, it's a good time for you to learn new things about home and family. Over the weekend, the Moon in Pisces only makes you more curious, giving you more of a desire to learn new things about your family history.

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Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

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For you, Aquarius, the Capricorn Full Moon this week is about taking back control of your life. If you’ve felt like you needed guidance, this is the wake-up call to push you forward with the support you get from Saturn. Plus, Mercury is stationing retrograde on Monday, allowing you to close a chapter that began with the Jupiter in Cancer transit.

When the Moon is in your sign midweek, patience is important. Take your time with the work you do and don’t rush through your responsibilities, especially since Mercury is retrograde.

When the Moon is in Pisces this weekend, spending time reconnecting with friends feels transformative.

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Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

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During Monday's Full Moon, you reconnect with your goals and dreams. This week awakens your desire to succeed. The ambitious energy of the Capricorn lunation adds a new dynamic to the academic or professional sector. And now that Mercury is retrograde, you have the mental discipline to work on something you’re passionate about.

When the Moon is in Aquarius starting on Wednesday, Pisces, discipline will be important when it comes to how you manage finances.

You undergo a deeper learning process when the Moon is in your zodiac sign over the weekend. Take this opportunity to reflect and apply what you learned when Saturn was in your sign earlier this year.

A.T Nunez is an Afro-Latina astrologer and philosopher living in NYC. She has over ten years of experience writing horoscopes.